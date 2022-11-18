Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Two upsets in the playoffs set stage for major local quarterfinal round games
High school football playoff games often are about human emotion and unexpected twists. Denham Springs proved those points with its 29-28 come-from-behind road victory over No. 8 Benton in Division I nonselect action Friday. With the win, the ninth-seeded Yellow Jackets (10-2) advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in 37 years.
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Parkway, Benton win on final day of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic
The Parkway Lady Panthers and Benton Lady Tigers won games Saturday on the final day of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic at Parkway. Parkway, last season’s Class 5A runner-up, defeated Warren Easton, the 2021-22 Class 4A runner-up, 64-31. Benton downed LaGrange 51-38. Mikaylah Williams led Parkway with 23...
postsouth.com
LSU women's basketball score vs. Northwestern State: Live updates
LSU kept its 100-point game streak alive the last time out, surpassing the century mark on its final offensive possession. Will the Tigers, who set the program record for consecutive game scoring more than 100 against Houston Christian, extend the record to five straight as they welcome instate foe, Northwestern State to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Sunday (2 p.m., SEC Network+)?
theadvocate.com
Zachary is turning into a second-half team with their playoff win in the second round
Zachary High continued to work its late-game magic against West Monroe in Friday night’s nonselect Division I playoff game. The fifth-seeded Broncos trailed by 10 points entering the fourth quarter, then rallied with three touchdowns to defeat the visiting Rebels 20-10. The win marked the fourth time in six...
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 2 of the playoffs
The high school football playoffs are in Week 2 in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the...
KNOE TV8
Richwood falls to top seeded Many, and Winnfield loses to Patterson
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Richwood traveled to top-seeded Many, but the Tigers’ defense was too tough. Many has not given up a point on defense since October 13, and the Tigers defeat the Rams, 21-0. Winnfield stepped up in class to take on Patterson. The Lumberjacks end the Tigers season with a 36-12 win.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU football: What’s at stake for the Tigers against Texas A&M?
LSU already has won the SEC West. It’s going to Atlanta on Dec. 3 to play Georgia for the SEC championship. Nothing that happens in the regular-season finale at Texas A&M on Saturday is going to change that. But the Tigers still have a whole lot at stake against...
bossierpress.com
Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Benton, Rusheon, Elm Grove get wins
Cope, Benton, Rusheon and Elm Grove were winners Thursday. In eighth-grade games, Cope defeated Greenacres 31-19 at Greenacres, Benton downed Haughton 35-15 at Benton and Rusheon topped Elm Grove 27-20 at Elm Grove. In seventh-grade games, Cope defeated Greenacres 25-12, Benton edged Haughton 25-20 and Elm Grove downed Rusheon. At...
bossierpress.com
College football: Tech falls to Charlotte, drops to 3-8
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Louisiana Tech’s late comeback effort fell short as they suffered a 26-21 loss to the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday afternoon at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Trailing by double-digits in the fourth quarter, LA Tech (3-8, 2-5 C-USA) cut it to a one-possession game on two occasions, the last one being after Marquis Crosbypounded his third rushing touchdown of the game with 3:05 to go.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU RB out for the season due to injury, per ESPN
LSU running back Armoni Goodwin is out for the remainder of the season, per ESPN. The broadcast crew announced the news Saturday night during the UAB game. Goodwin will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, per the broadcast. That’s a brutal break for the running back after he returned from a torn hamstring this season. It also puts a dent in LSU’s running back depth chart as the Tigers look ahead to the remainder of the UAB game, Texas A&M and the SEC Championship Game against top-ranked Georgia.
SWAC beats Pac-12 again as Southern rolls past Cal on the road
Southern University is the fourth SWAC team to beat a Pac-12 team in the last week as it knocks off Cal on the road. The post SWAC beats Pac-12 again as Southern rolls past Cal on the road appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
ktalnews.com
What happened to SUSLA’s football program?
SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. It’s mid-October. Why would the season be ending so early? Is the program saying goodbye?. Not only was the season...
NOLA.com
LSU lands 2024 four-star recruit from New Orleans
Warren Easton High School four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to play at LSU during the LSU vs. UAB game. Foster is the sixth four-star commit in the class of 2024, which now has eight members so far and is No. 3 nationally. He's the No. 4 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 15 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
bossierpress.com
T.L. Rodes Teacher Deemed a Rock Star and Gold Star
Team work makes the dream work and if you ask anyone at T.L. Rodes Elementary in Haughton, first grade teacher Leslie Raley is the epitome of a team player and leader among her peers. It is why she was nominated for – and the winner of – Bossier Schools’ Gold Star award for November.
KTBS
Shreveport Guardsman named top regional recruiter
NEW ORLEANS – Sgt. Christian Knoll, a 24-year-old Louisiana Army National Guardsman (LAARNG) originally from Shreveport, Louisiana, was named the top National Guard recruiter in the Strength Maintenance Advisory Group for region five for fiscal year 2022. "We are extremely proud of Sgt. Knoll's accomplishments,” said Col. Marc Prymek,...
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at convenience store in Louisiana
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A drawing was held for the Mega Millions on Tuesday, Nov. 15. One store in Ascension Parish sold a winning Mega Millions ticket for that drawing. Popingo’s #2 sold a winning ticket worth $500. That means the ticket buyer had a 1 in 38,792 chance of winning that amount in the […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Riot breaks out at east Ruston home
A disturbance at a Duque Drive residence in Ruston Tuesday night led to the arrest of several men, including one for inciting a riot. Ruston Police responded to an ongoing disturbance involving a firearm about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. One of the victims told officers he and Antavion Bass, 19, of Ruston had a verbal argument. The victim said Bass had been coming to his home to get a ride to work with his girlfriend and he wanted Bass to stop doing so.
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
q973radio.com
More Reports Of Bullying After Shreveport Area Teens Suicide
A tragic story from Benton, near Shreveport, happened in August when a 14-year old took his own life and his parents say bullies are to blame. Levi Creech was only 14-years old and had dealt with bullies at school. The day before he died instead of bullies being removed from a classroom, Levi was removed and placed in a room alone.
bossierpress.com
Microchipping Saddles in Bossier Parish
Yesterday, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Livestock Brand Commission teamed up to microchip. saddles for local residents. Agents with the Commission began implanting microchips into saddles that were brought in just before noon. The microchips were supplied to the public free of charge by the Brand Commission. “This was a successful day for horse owners here in Bossier Parish,” said LDAF Brand Inspector Carnie Burcham for Northwest Louisiana. The Brand Commission agents meticulously inspected and microchipped a total of 38 saddles.
