Box score from No. 4 Kentucky basketball’s 106-63 win over South Carolina State
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played South Carolina State University in the Tribute Classic at Rupp Arena in Lexington on Thursday night. The fourth-ranked Wildcats defeated the Bulldogs, 106-63.
Next up for Kentucky is a trip to Spokane, Wash., to face No. 2 Gonzaga on Sunday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Thursday’s game:
Points: CJ Fredrick, 17
Rebounds: Jacob Toppin, 9
Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, 10
Steals: CJ Fredrick, 4
Blocks: Ugonna Onyenso, 3
Turnovers: Daimion Collins, 3
Minutes: Sahvir Wheeler, 25
Three-pointers made: CJ Fredrick 3-7, Antonio Reeves 3-7, Cason Wallace 2-4, Chris Livingston 1-2, Brennan Canada 1-1
View a complete statistics report from the game.
Next game
No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 2 Gonzaga
When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Spokane (Wash.) Arena
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 3-1, Gonzaga 2-1
Series: Kentucky leads 1-0
Last meeting: Kentucky won 80-72 on Nov. 27, 2002, at the Maui (Hawaii) Invitational.
