First Scouting Report: After each took a loss, Gonzaga and UK seeking big-game growth

A look ahead to the Kentucky Wildcats’ next men’s basketball game :

The opponent

No. 4 Kentucky (3-1) will face No. 2 Gonzaga (2-1) on Sunday (Nov. 20) at the Spokane Arena (basketball seating capacity 12,210) in Spokane, Wash.

The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. (EST) and be telecast by ESPN.

Gonzaga dropped its first game of the season Wednesday night, a 93-74 drubbing at No. 11 Texas .

Series history

Kentucky leads the all-time series with Gonzaga 1-0.

Most recent meeting

Keith Bogans had 18 points to lead four UK players in double figures as Tubby Smith and No. 15 Kentucky defeated Mark Few and No. 20 Gonzaga 80-72 in the Maui Invitational consolation game at Lahaina, Hawaii.

Know your foe

1 . In Michigan State, Kentucky and Gonzaga share a common opponent. The Zags rallied from 12 behind to beat the Spartans 64-63 in the Armed Forces Classic played on the the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln at North Island Naval Air Station last Friday.

The Zags’ star post player, Drew Timme, dominated MSU with 22 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots.

Conversely, UK fell to the Spartans 86-77 in double overtime Tuesday night in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis.

Kentucky’s star big man, Oscar Tshiebwe, also had a big game vs. the Spartans. Tshiewbe went for 22 points, 18 rebounds, two assists and four blocked shots.

2 . The big-man battle between the 6-foot-10, 235-pound Timme and the 6-9, 260-pound Tshiebwe may be the most anticipated individual matchup in men’s college hoops in 2022-23.

Last season, Timme averaged 18.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists while making 58.6 percent of his field-goal attempts. Through three games this year, Timme is averaging 22 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3 apg and 1.5 blocked shots. He is making 57.6 percent of his field goal tries.

If the game is close, one thing to keep an eye on is that Timme is only six of 13 from the foul line so far in 2022-23.

While earning consensus National Player of the Year honors last season, Tshiebwe averaged 17.4 points, 15.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots. The transfer from West Virginia hit 60.6 percent of his field goal tries.

Oscar Tshiebwe and Drew Timme are expected to be two of the best college basketball players in the country for the 2022-23 season. Associated Press photos

3 . Former Kentucky signee Nolan Hickman has started each of Gonzaga’s first three games at guard. The 6-2, 180-pound sophomore is averaging eight points and 2.3 rebounds a game. Hickman has shot fairly well, 10-of-21 field goals, 4-of-9 three-pointers, but has as many turnovers (eight) as assists.