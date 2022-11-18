ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cause of death for slain University of Idaho students released by the coroner

By Joel Killam
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WTHoo_0jF6bnHi00

MOSCOW, Idaho - We're getting our first insight into the autopsies of four University of Idaho students who were murdered.

Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said she believes all the victims were killed using a large knife and all of them were stabbed more than once.

The cause of death for Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle was murder.

There is no indication of any sexual assault.

At this time, they have not determined if there were any defensive wounds.

This is a developing story and we will have more as new information comes to light.

Related
KHQ Right Now

Family of Moscow homicide victim continues to speak out

The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near campus last week, continued to speak out on Friday. The family said their timeline of events doesn't quite match up with the timeline provided by police.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Something’s a little off:’ Downtown Moscow restaurant reopens as Idaho State Police continue investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho — On Thursday, Mad Greek, a downtown Moscow restaurant, reopened its doors for the first time this week. The restaurant had been closed since Monday due to the University of Idaho murder. Two of the victims, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, were servers at the restaurant. “Although this is an emotional time right now, some employees need to...
MOSCOW, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Hundreds gather to grieve the "unmeasurable loss" of killed U of I students

Hundreds of students gathered on Boise State University campus to honor the four University of Idaho students killed in Moscow last weekend. Student Body President Adam Jones, BSU president Marlene Tromp and students who knew the victims spoke to the crowd at the candlelight vigil. “I look around here tonight...
BOISE, ID
The Associated Press

Slain Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
uiargonaut.com

Grappling with tragedy, student and university responses

University of Idaho’s campus has been shaken since the announcement of the homicide that took the lives of four students. Students have been speaking out about the fear and uncertainty that have accompanied the sadness of this tragedy. “I was so scared when I first heard, I was terrified...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Police Chief Changes Tune, Warns Threat Remains After Students Slain

The police chief of Moscow, Idaho, reversed course Wednesday and said the city of 25,000 does face an ongoing threat until police arrest the person responsible for brutally killing four University of Idaho students on Sunday. The recommendation is a reversal from his department's initial stance. At the time, he assured residents that the attack was targeted and there wasn't an ongoing public threat. “We do not have a suspect at this time, and that individual is still out there,” Chief James Fry said Wednesday. “We cannot say that there is no threat to the community.” Regardless of recommendations from police, students have been fleeing Moscow en masse in the massacre's aftermath—so much so that the university postponed a scheduled vigil for the slain students from Tuesday to after Thanksgiving break as campus became a ghost town. Read it at KREM 2 News
MOSCOW, ID
