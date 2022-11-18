New Year’s Rockin Eve Performers Named

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will be back to bring in the new year with some changes. Ryan Seacrest will host the show and Liza Koshy will return as co-host in Times Square, and this year, the show will expand to Disneyland Resort in California. Ciara, Billy Porter, and DJ D-Nice will also serve as hosts in other parts of the country. The show will have five-and-a-half hours of performances starting on New Year’s Eve at 8 p.m.

What are you going to do for New Year’s Eve this year? Do you stay up and watch the ball drop?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by New Year's Rockin’ Eve (@rockineve)