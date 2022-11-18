ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasan
2d ago

Prayers for these poor tenants who only want a clean safe place to live. This is why greedy landlords have a bad reputation and are hated by the community. This breaks my heart. Makes me hate this country. 😔😡

PUBLIC HEARING ON HILLSIDE MEADOWS IN LAKESIDE/SANTEE

(Graphic courtesy of County of San Diego) Nov. 19, 2022 (Lakeside/Santee) The County of San Diego’s Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Dec. 9, 2022, 9:00 a.m., at the County Operations Center (COC) on Overland Avenue relating to a housing project. The project is named Hillside Meadows,...
Morning Report: San Diegans Dump the People’s Ordinance

In a nail-biting turn of events, supporters of repealing the city of San Diego’s century-old law requiring the city pick up the check for trash collection at most single-family homes have won the battle. A move once considered unimaginable in San Diego politics — removing the guarantee that the...
CV tenant protection on track

On Nov. 1 Chula Vista City Council passed the long-contentious tenant protection ordinance with Council member Jill Galvez voting no and Council member John McCann recused for owning more than three properties that could be affected by the ordinance. The ordinance will take effect beginning March 1, 2023. There was no discussion from City Council before passing the ordinance.
Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title

OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
With the Rolling Stones 500 miles north of El Cajon

"We’re getting word that the free Rolling Stones concert planned for San Francisco is on,” the radio DJ said after spinning some platter. “The site is the Altamont Speedway some distance outside of the city, near a place called Livermore, and the time is tomorrow — December 6, 1969, a day that may possibly live in infamy. (Dec. 14, 1989)
Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit

State officials are projecting a $25 billion budget deficit for next year. The news is a stark contrast to back-to-back years of record budget surpluses in California. Then, rents are down in San Diego county by almost 5% but the same economic forces that are pushing rents down are also slowing what was on track to be a record year for housing construction in the county. And, women trying to climb the ranks in law enforcement sometimes have to battle sexism, toxic masculinity, even sexual harassment. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser brings us one such story from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. Next, a controversy at a high-profile San Diego nonprofit prompted a board member’s resignation and concerns about retaliation. Then, a recent incident in a UC San Diego chemistry class highlights the distance between where the university says it wants to be and where it is when it comes to respect, inclusion and race relations. Finally, Rick Steves talks about traveling in the age of COVID-19.
License plate readers coming to Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. — License plate readers, or LPR cameras, will soon be coming to Encinitas after the city council unanimously voted to install seven devices at three intersections. “We’re just trying to be as innovative as possible in fighting crime in the city,” said Captain Dustin Lopez with the...
