Jasan
2d ago
Prayers for these poor tenants who only want a clean safe place to live. This is why greedy landlords have a bad reputation and are hated by the community. This breaks my heart. Makes me hate this country. 😔😡
3
Hundreds of turkeys given away in National City
The Mayor of National City, Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, said this year is important because lots of National City residents are struggling financially due to the pandemic and other hardships.
Report: Accused Colorado Springs shooter is grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, former Santee Mayor
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — CBS 8 San Diego learned that the 22-year-old suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, accused of opening fire with a semiautomatic rifle inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 25 injured, is the grandson of outgoing Assemblyman Randy Voepel. Authorities were called...
San Diego towing program is impacting lower-income people the most
SAN DIEGO — Every year in San Diego, thousands of cars towed by the police department end up being sold at auction, because the owners can't afford to pay the fines to reclaim them. In fact, a new audit finds that the city's towing program disproportionately hurts low-income people...
eastcountymagazine.org
PUBLIC HEARING ON HILLSIDE MEADOWS IN LAKESIDE/SANTEE
(Graphic courtesy of County of San Diego) Nov. 19, 2022 (Lakeside/Santee) The County of San Diego’s Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Dec. 9, 2022, 9:00 a.m., at the County Operations Center (COC) on Overland Avenue relating to a housing project. The project is named Hillside Meadows,...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: San Diegans Dump the People’s Ordinance
In a nail-biting turn of events, supporters of repealing the city of San Diego’s century-old law requiring the city pick up the check for trash collection at most single-family homes have won the battle. A move once considered unimaginable in San Diego politics — removing the guarantee that the...
San Diego City officials struggling with downtown homeless encampment enforcement
SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego said it’s continuing with efforts to clear streets and sidewalks of homeless encampments. Last month, Mayor Todd Gloria announced it was reinstating a previous policy that calls for all tents to be taken down during the day. The city said...
Measure B to End Free Trash Service for Homeowners Appears to Narrowly Pass
The ballot measure that would repeal “The People’s Ordinance” mandating free trash collection for owners of single-family homes in San Diego appeared to have passed Friday by a margin of over 3,000 votes. With just 11,000 votes remaining to be counted across the county, Measure B was...
RSF Republican Women Federated club continues to grow
The newly formed Rancho Santa Fe Republican Women Federated has brought together a group of politically-minded women in North County San Diego, interested in learning more about the issues that matter most to them and making a difference in their local community.
thestarnews.com
CV tenant protection on track
On Nov. 1 Chula Vista City Council passed the long-contentious tenant protection ordinance with Council member Jill Galvez voting no and Council member John McCann recused for owning more than three properties that could be affected by the ordinance. The ordinance will take effect beginning March 1, 2023. There was no discussion from City Council before passing the ordinance.
Coast News
Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title
OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Otay Mesa East project at border
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made a stop at the border Friday morning. It's his second visit to San Diego in a matter of weeks. The reason for his visit Friday was to talk about the Otay Mesa East Project, a project that received a $150 million grant from the federal government.
San Diego towing policies set to be reviewed after audit finds disproportionate towing
The City of San Diego's Audit Committee is pushing for more changes to the city's towing policy, which is under the direction of the San Diego Police Department. The audit found “the towing program has significant financial, equity, and quality of life implications for the City and its residents.”
San Diego weekly Reader
With the Rolling Stones 500 miles north of El Cajon
"We’re getting word that the free Rolling Stones concert planned for San Francisco is on,” the radio DJ said after spinning some platter. “The site is the Altamont Speedway some distance outside of the city, near a place called Livermore, and the time is tomorrow — December 6, 1969, a day that may possibly live in infamy. (Dec. 14, 1989)
Election 2022: How key local races are turning out
Here are unofficial voting results on races and issues in the Nov. 8 general election of key local interest in the La Jolla area.
chulavistatoday.com
The San Diego Humane Society invites the public to name their price on adult dogs
The San Diego Humane Society wants prospective adopters to name their price for adult dogs ages 7 months and older through Sunday. This promotion will take place through Nov. 20 to allow adopters name their price out of 230 available adult dogs. “We have an incredible amount of adult dogs...
San Diegans react to latest votes on trash pickup fee measure
The latest election results show Measure B—to charge single-family homeowners for trash pickup—is now leading in yes votes, as of Thursday.
Roof leak temporarily closes Downtown San Diego homeless shelter
SAN DIEGO — More than 300 people living at a homeless shelter inside Golden Hall were relocated Thursday after a leak was discovered in the roof of the building. Repairs were expected to last at least two weeks. The city bused most people to a temporary Balboa Park Activity...
KPBS
Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit
State officials are projecting a $25 billion budget deficit for next year. The news is a stark contrast to back-to-back years of record budget surpluses in California. Then, rents are down in San Diego county by almost 5% but the same economic forces that are pushing rents down are also slowing what was on track to be a record year for housing construction in the county. And, women trying to climb the ranks in law enforcement sometimes have to battle sexism, toxic masculinity, even sexual harassment. KPBS investigative reporter Claire Trageser brings us one such story from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. Next, a controversy at a high-profile San Diego nonprofit prompted a board member’s resignation and concerns about retaliation. Then, a recent incident in a UC San Diego chemistry class highlights the distance between where the university says it wants to be and where it is when it comes to respect, inclusion and race relations. Finally, Rick Steves talks about traveling in the age of COVID-19.
Measure to repeal height limit in Midway District likely to pass by narrow margin
SAN DIEGO — A city of San Diego ballot measure that would remove the 30-foot coastal height limit for buildings in the Midway District appeared Thursday to have been approved by a narrow margin. With less than 15,000 ballots left to tally in the county from the Nov. 8...
License plate readers coming to Encinitas
ENCINITAS, Calif. — License plate readers, or LPR cameras, will soon be coming to Encinitas after the city council unanimously voted to install seven devices at three intersections. “We’re just trying to be as innovative as possible in fighting crime in the city,” said Captain Dustin Lopez with the...
