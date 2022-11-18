ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Locker Room Video

Oklahoma won Bedlam on Saturday night, as the Sooners defeated Oklahoma State, 28-13. Following the game, the Sooners had quite the locker room celebration. A well-known TikTok star named James visited the Oklahoma locker room. "Look who is in the Oklahoma locker room…..WHAT HAPPENEDDDDDDD," Barstool Sports tweeted. Video of...
NORMAN, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

TU wins final home game of the season

Deneric Prince rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns, Braylon Braxton. threw for 302 yards and a score and Tulsa held off South Florida 48-42. Byrum Brown’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Chris Mottillo helped South. Florida grab a 10-0 lead. Tulsa closed to within 10-7 by quarter’s end when...
TULSA, OK
pokesreport.com

Watch: Mike Gundy Addresses 28-13 Bedlam Loss to OU

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy met with the media following Bedlam to discuss the Cowboys’ 28-13 loss to OU down in Norman. The Sooners jumped out to a very quick 28-0 lead in the first quarter of play, amassing 299 yards of total offense in the process before the Pokes turned things around.
STILLWATER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

It’s official: SCHEELS plans to open Tulsa location in 2024

TULSA, Okla. — The above video is from previous coverage. SCHEELS has confirmed that it will open its first location in Oklahoma, stationed at Tulsa’s Woodland Hills mall. Earlier this month, the Tulsa City Council approved the rezoning of a new tax district so SCHEELS could open. “This...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruins Fall in 6A-II Quarters at Stillwater

Bruin football had its run in the 6A-II postseason come to a close, as Stillwater exerted its will over BHS in the quarterfinal matchup at Pioneer Stadium on Friday night. Stillwater topped Bartlesville 56-0 to end the Bruins season. The Pioneers improved to 11-0 and will move on to take on Deer Creek in the 6A-II semifinals next weekend.
STILLWATER, OK
Wide Open Country

Who's Who in Tulsa: A 'Tulsa King' Character Guide

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan may be one of the hardest-working writers in the industry. Not only does he have new episodes of Yellowstone airing, but he's working on prequel and spinoff series as well as another season of his show, Mayor of Kingstown. But there's one show, in particular, we're super excited about: Tulsa King. Starring Sylvester Stallone, the legendary action hero. It's a mafia-centric tale about an ex-capo who finds himself pushed out of his former territory in New York after serving a prison sentence for his boss. Now operating out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, he has to settle new territory and build up his cred as a made man once more. But of course, as you've probably guessed, that won't be easy.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood

The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Highway headaches north of Owasso

The northbound US-169 on-ramp from SH-20E/116th St. N. near Owasso will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project. Meanwhile, US-169 narrows to one lane between 106th St. N. and SH-20W through early 2023 Northbound US-169 intermittently narrows to...
OWASSO, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: fight ends with 2 people hospitalized in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police said a fight at a local Walmart ended with two people hospitalized in south Tulsa. Reports of a stabbing at the Walmart near 71st and Memorial around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Tulsa Police at the scene told FOX23 that when officers arrived, they discovered that two people got into an argument.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Troopers identity victim after driver crashes into Jenks home

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim from a crash that resulted in a driver crashing into a home. Troopers say 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa was driving westbound on the Creek Turnpike when for an unknown reason, she departed the roadway to the right and crashed through a fence before striking an occupied home.
TULSA, OK

