FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Locker Room Video
Oklahoma won Bedlam on Saturday night, as the Sooners defeated Oklahoma State, 28-13. Following the game, the Sooners had quite the locker room celebration. A well-known TikTok star named James visited the Oklahoma locker room. "Look who is in the Oklahoma locker room…..WHAT HAPPENEDDDDDDD," Barstool Sports tweeted. Video of...
How Drake Stoops' Career Night Helped Fuel a Fast Start for Oklahoma in Bedlam
Drake Stoops saved his best day statistically for Senior Night to help OU down Oklahoma State 28-13.
Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming
Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 19 Time: 6:30 p.m. Central TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Point spread, betting lines, predictionsGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after ...
Three Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma's Bedlam Win
After a first quarter of fireworks, Oklahoma relied on big stops down the stretch to hang on against Oklahoma State.
publicradiotulsa.org
TU wins final home game of the season
Deneric Prince rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns, Braylon Braxton. threw for 302 yards and a score and Tulsa held off South Florida 48-42. Byrum Brown’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Chris Mottillo helped South. Florida grab a 10-0 lead. Tulsa closed to within 10-7 by quarter’s end when...
Bedlam QuoteBook: The Best of What They Said
The Sooners had plenty to say after Saturday night's unique Bedlam win.
pokesreport.com
Watch: Mike Gundy Addresses 28-13 Bedlam Loss to OU
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy met with the media following Bedlam to discuss the Cowboys’ 28-13 loss to OU down in Norman. The Sooners jumped out to a very quick 28-0 lead in the first quarter of play, amassing 299 yards of total offense in the process before the Pokes turned things around.
Why Oklahoma's Deep Passing Game Continues to Be Dysfunctional Going into Bedlam
Whether it's Dillon Gabriel's throws or Marvin Mims' unexpected drops, the Sooners' deep ball has experienced glitches that coaches say are "surprising and frustrating."
Friday Night Heroes, Playoffs Week Two
The second week of the high school football playoffs featured several matchups of Oklahoma City area schools against Tulsa area schools in the larger classes.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
It’s official: SCHEELS plans to open Tulsa location in 2024
TULSA, Okla. — The above video is from previous coverage. SCHEELS has confirmed that it will open its first location in Oklahoma, stationed at Tulsa’s Woodland Hills mall. Earlier this month, the Tulsa City Council approved the rezoning of a new tax district so SCHEELS could open. “This...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins Fall in 6A-II Quarters at Stillwater
Bruin football had its run in the 6A-II postseason come to a close, as Stillwater exerted its will over BHS in the quarterfinal matchup at Pioneer Stadium on Friday night. Stillwater topped Bartlesville 56-0 to end the Bruins season. The Pioneers improved to 11-0 and will move on to take on Deer Creek in the 6A-II semifinals next weekend.
Who's Who in Tulsa: A 'Tulsa King' Character Guide
Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan may be one of the hardest-working writers in the industry. Not only does he have new episodes of Yellowstone airing, but he's working on prequel and spinoff series as well as another season of his show, Mayor of Kingstown. But there's one show, in particular, we're super excited about: Tulsa King. Starring Sylvester Stallone, the legendary action hero. It's a mafia-centric tale about an ex-capo who finds himself pushed out of his former territory in New York after serving a prison sentence for his boss. Now operating out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, he has to settle new territory and build up his cred as a made man once more. But of course, as you've probably guessed, that won't be easy.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Paramount+ offers free beer to celebrate release of ‘Tulsa King’
TULSA, Okla. — To celebrate the release of “Tulsa King,” Paramount wants to raise a glass to our city. In a Instagram post, Paramount+ announced that they’ll be offering one beer per person at several bars in Tulsa. You’ll only have one hour to grab the...
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood
The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
publicradiotulsa.org
Highway headaches north of Owasso
The northbound US-169 on-ramp from SH-20E/116th St. N. near Owasso will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project. Meanwhile, US-169 narrows to one lane between 106th St. N. and SH-20W through early 2023 Northbound US-169 intermittently narrows to...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: fight ends with 2 people hospitalized in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police said a fight at a local Walmart ended with two people hospitalized in south Tulsa. Reports of a stabbing at the Walmart near 71st and Memorial around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Tulsa Police at the scene told FOX23 that when officers arrived, they discovered that two people got into an argument.
5 arrested for alleged armed robbery, carjacking in Tulsa
Authorities say five men are in custody following a set-up for an armed robbery.
KOKI FOX 23
Bixby man gets five years in prison for trying to steal secrets from Oil and Gas Company
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A Bixby man was sentenced to serve five years in federal prison for a conspiracy to steal trade Secrets from an Oklahoma City Oil and Gas Company this week. Joshua Decker, 37, of Bixby, Oklahoma, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for...
Woman Warns Others After Sister Loses Leg From Dog Attack On Tulsa Walking Trail
A Tulsa woman is warning people about the dangers of walking on the Katy Trail after her sister loses her leg to a dog attack. Tammy Copeland was attacked by two pit bulls by her house in West Tulsa on November 7th. She spent a week and a half in...
okcfox.com
Troopers identity victim after driver crashes into Jenks home
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victim from a crash that resulted in a driver crashing into a home. Troopers say 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee of Sapulpa was driving westbound on the Creek Turnpike when for an unknown reason, she departed the roadway to the right and crashed through a fence before striking an occupied home.
