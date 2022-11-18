Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How much snow fell in Buffalo and the surrounding area
The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard by historic lake effect snow, with some areas receiving 80 inches.
Photos: See the aftermath of massive snowfall in the Buffalo area
Western New York got even more snow on Saturday after a storm hit the region on Friday.
Snowfall tops 6 feet in western New York, triggering road closures and flight cancellations the weekend before Thanksgiving
A historic snowstorm is slamming western New York state Saturday with more than 6 feet of snow in some places, closing roads, triggering driving bans and canceling flights the weekend before the Thanksgiving holiday.
wbfo.org
Blowing and drifting snow remains Sunday as Lake Effect abates
Lake effect snow warnings in WNY have expired, but the National Weather Service forecasts blowing and drifting snow, icy roads and as much as another five inches in some areas until the winter weather advisories expire Sunday night. The respite from heavy Lake Effect Snows will give residents and road...
Lake effect bullseye: The big dig-out in the southtowns as the northtowns get a turn at lake effect snow
Forecasters are gaining confidence that a significant and long-term lake effect snow storm will impact the Buffalo metro area and much of Western New York Thursday through Sunday.
The Weather Channel
Major Lake-Effect Snow Event Buries Buffalo, New York (PHOTOS)
A prolific lake-effect snowstorm threatened to break records, dumping feet of snow on parts of the Buffalo and Watertown areas. The intense bands arrived Thursday night and dumped as much as 3 feet of accumulations on several areas by midday Friday. This snowstorm led to travel shutdowns in...
newyorkupstate.com
What is thundersnow? Buffalo sees mix of lightning, snow in winter storm
It was tough to sleep in the Buffalo area on Thursday night as the region got hammered with “thundersnow.”. What is thundersnow, you ask? Well, it’s exactly what it sounds like: Thunder and lightning during a snow storm. More than 2 feet of snow fell in parts of...
Beloved Hamburg Building Collapses In The Middle Of The Storm
The storm that was predicted is the storm that was delivered. At least one building in the village of Hamburg partially collapsed under the snow. Weather in Buffalo is weird. It almost feels like you could be on one side of the street and see absolutely nothing, but then on the other side of the street find yourself buried in snow in a matter of hours.
yourerie
Lake Effect continues Sunday
Bands of lake effect snow will continue Sunday. Shifting winds will cause the bands to shift for much of the day, making additional accumulations tricky. As such, there will be times of snow free weather, and snow bands at other times. An additional 2-4″ overall expected in most of Erie/Chautauqua...
13 WHAM
Snow for some, wind for all Saturday night
Saturday 11/19/22 — The big story has been intense lake effect snow across Western New York with many towns near Buffalo seeing more than five feet of snow since Thursday night. The snow band has parked north of Buffalo through much of Saturday afternoon, but will shift to the south rapidly in the evening and overnight before parking once again over some of the south towns, where four to nine additional inches of snow could fall through Sunday.
Massive ‘Lake-Effect’ Snowstorm to Blanket Buffalo, NY in Over 4 Feet of Snow
With the latest lake-effect storm dumping up to 33.9 inches of snow around Buffalo, New York, things are not looking good for The Bison City and surrounding areas. According to FOX Weather, Buffalo may see up to four feet of the white flakes by Sunday (November 20th). Bands of heavy snow off Lake Erie and Ontario have already produced snowfall rates of up to three inches per hour since Thursday evening. As of Friday morning, totals are now up to 12.5 inches in Buffalo. Up to 33.9 inches has already been measured in the Buffalo Southtown of Hamburg.
36 Pictures That Show How Extremely Wild The Snow Is In Buffalo, New York
We're talking over six feet of snow. I didn't even know that was possible.
WZZM 13
Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with more than 3 feet (about 1 meter) of snow already on the ground in some places by early afternoon. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.
WNY bride and groom say 'I do' during winter storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo bride is refused to let the snowstorm keep her from tying the knot. Despite the bad weather, Eliza Schwab, is determined to get married. Eliza and her husband, James Feocco, have been dating for eight years. Nov. 19 has been circled on their calendar...
Potential record snow measured in Orchard Park on Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This will inevitably be a historic lake effect snow storm for Western New York and could even make the statewide record books. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, 77 inches of snow has fallen in Orchard Park since the start of the lake effect event. If most...
South Buffalo blasted by lake effect
South Buffalo is getting pounded by heavy lake effect snows. Streets are impacted with many impassable, but work is underway to try and dig out.
wnypapers.com
Hochul updates New Yorkers on state response to historic winter storm that brought more than 6 feet of snow
State agency emergency response assets continue to assist localities with cleanup and restoration efforts; more than 100 National Guard members deployed to Erie County to assist residents and local storm response. √ New York State Thruway now open to all traffic; all commercial vehicle travel restrictions have been lifted; Exit...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Heavy lake snow continues west; much lighter amounts locally
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our big lake effect event is well underway, and there’s light at the end of the snowy tunnel. So far, the big “winner” is Orchard Park, with over four and a half feet of snow reported, and more still coming down. In fact, the heavy snow will continue into the first part of the overnight, before that band lifts northward with a shift in the wind. This will move the heavier snow back north of the city of Buffalo, into Niagara County, and western Orleans County. Closer to home, some scattered snow showers will come to an end overnight, with nothing more than a fresh dusting to an inch for most. This will tend to keep any untreated surfaces slick, as temperatures will drop well into the 20s tonight.
The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore in Buffalo, marvels at thundersnow: ‘Oh yes!’
The Weather Channel star Jim Cantore is in Western New York as the region faces a huge winter storm, including thundersnow and 4-6 feet of snow. “Whether Buffalo city gets 4 feet or not is irrelevant,” the meteorologist told Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Thursday, according to the Democrat & Chronicle. “You’re gonna get something. I mean, Erie is gonna get crushed, as we know.”
Buffalo Mayor Provides Update On Driving Ban, Snow Removal, And More
UPDATE (11/19/22): The travel ban is now a travel advisory in all of Buffalo except South Buffalo. The driving ban is still in effect in South Buffalo. Unless you are an essential worker or have a serious medical emergency, we're asking people to stay at home, not to drive, not to come out.
