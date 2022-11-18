ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wbfo.org

Blowing and drifting snow remains Sunday as Lake Effect abates

Lake effect snow warnings in WNY have expired, but the National Weather Service forecasts blowing and drifting snow, icy roads and as much as another five inches in some areas until the winter weather advisories expire Sunday night. The respite from heavy Lake Effect Snows will give residents and road...
BUFFALO, NY
The Weather Channel

Major Lake-Effect Snow Event Buries Buffalo, New York (PHOTOS)

A​ prolific lake-effect snowstorm threatened to break records, dumping feet of snow on parts of the Buffalo and Watertown areas. T​he intense bands arrived Thursday night and dumped as much as 3 feet of accumulations on several areas by midday Friday. T​his snowstorm led to travel shutdowns in...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Beloved Hamburg Building Collapses In The Middle Of The Storm

The storm that was predicted is the storm that was delivered. At least one building in the village of Hamburg partially collapsed under the snow. Weather in Buffalo is weird. It almost feels like you could be on one side of the street and see absolutely nothing, but then on the other side of the street find yourself buried in snow in a matter of hours.
HAMBURG, NY
yourerie

Lake Effect continues Sunday

Bands of lake effect snow will continue Sunday. Shifting winds will cause the bands to shift for much of the day, making additional accumulations tricky. As such, there will be times of snow free weather, and snow bands at other times. An additional 2-4″ overall expected in most of Erie/Chautauqua...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Snow for some, wind for all Saturday night

Saturday 11/19/22 — The big story has been intense lake effect snow across Western New York with many towns near Buffalo seeing more than five feet of snow since Thursday night. The snow band has parked north of Buffalo through much of Saturday afternoon, but will shift to the south rapidly in the evening and overnight before parking once again over some of the south towns, where four to nine additional inches of snow could fall through Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Massive ‘Lake-Effect’ Snowstorm to Blanket Buffalo, NY in Over 4 Feet of Snow

With the latest lake-effect storm dumping up to 33.9 inches of snow around Buffalo, New York, things are not looking good for The Bison City and surrounding areas. According to FOX Weather, Buffalo may see up to four feet of the white flakes by Sunday (November 20th). Bands of heavy snow off Lake Erie and Ontario have already produced snowfall rates of up to three inches per hour since Thursday evening. As of Friday morning, totals are now up to 12.5 inches in Buffalo. Up to 33.9 inches has already been measured in the Buffalo Southtown of Hamburg.
BUFFALO, NY
WZZM 13

Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with more than 3 feet (about 1 meter) of snow already on the ground in some places by early afternoon. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY bride and groom say 'I do' during winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo bride is refused to let the snowstorm keep her from tying the knot. Despite the bad weather, Eliza Schwab, is determined to get married. Eliza and her husband, James Feocco, have been dating for eight years. Nov. 19 has been circled on their calendar...
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: Heavy lake snow continues west; much lighter amounts locally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our big lake effect event is well underway, and there’s light at the end of the snowy tunnel. So far, the big “winner” is Orchard Park, with over four and a half feet of snow reported, and more still coming down. In fact, the heavy snow will continue into the first part of the overnight, before that band lifts northward with a shift in the wind. This will move the heavier snow back north of the city of Buffalo, into Niagara County, and western Orleans County. Closer to home, some scattered snow showers will come to an end overnight, with nothing more than a fresh dusting to an inch for most. This will tend to keep any untreated surfaces slick, as temperatures will drop well into the 20s tonight.
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore in Buffalo, marvels at thundersnow: ‘Oh yes!’

The Weather Channel star Jim Cantore is in Western New York as the region faces a huge winter storm, including thundersnow and 4-6 feet of snow. “Whether Buffalo city gets 4 feet or not is irrelevant,” the meteorologist told Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Thursday, according to the Democrat & Chronicle. “You’re gonna get something. I mean, Erie is gonna get crushed, as we know.”
BUFFALO, NY

