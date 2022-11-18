Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 12:59:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-06 23:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong winds and blizzard conditions expected. An additional accumulation of up to an inch. Winds gusting up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Through 11 PM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less at times.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 17:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-21 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through any flooded roadways. Swimming and entering the surf for any reason should be avoided, with life-threatening surf conditions expected. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island, and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 6 AM CST Monday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM CST Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding is expected, with water reaching or pushing into the dunes on South Padre Island and potentially across portions of Highway 4 west of Boca Chica Village. Vehicles, except those with four wheel drive and high wheel bases, will be unable to be driven on the beach. This includes locations north of Public Beach Access #3. Minor to moderate beach erosion is expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Southern Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 15:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Oneida LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Oneida county. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snowfall rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour expected 5 PM to 9 PM. Rates will decrease later this evening as the snow lifts northward. Snow will quickly accumulate on roadways, making traveling difficult. Strong wind gusts will result in blowing snow and whiteout conditions. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4326 7538 4335 7523 4337 7556 4346 7581 4342 7586 4316 7588 4316 7570 4301 7555 4306 7539 4318 7543 TIME Y22M11D21T0000Z-Y22M11D21T0600Z
Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 09:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Miami-Dade FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Miami-Dade. * WHEN...Until 615 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 413 PM EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Miami, Coral Gables, South Miami, Kendall, Doral, Sweetwater, West Miami, Westchester, Fountainbleau, University Park, Olympia Heights, Coral Terrace, Sunset, Glenvar Heights, Tamiami, Miami International Airport, Virginia Gardens, Tamiami Fairgrounds, Coral Way Village and Fiu South Campus. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 09:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow occurring. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. The greatest totals will likely be focused along the immediate lakeshore. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Erie county. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight EST tonight. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday evening through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest lake effect snow today is expected this afternoon and early evening, when snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour and near-zero visibility are expected at times.
Wind Advisory issued for Big Island Summit by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 19:24:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-21 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Consider postponing travel to the summits until conditions improve. If you must travel to the summits, use extra caution walking and driving. Be careful opening or closing doors. Target Area: Big Island Summit WIND ADVISORY FOR PORTIONS OF OAHU INCLUDING MOST AREAS IN MAUI COUNTY AND THE BIG ISLAND THROUGH MONDAY WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with localized gusts near 60 mph. * WHERE...Big Island Summits. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving and walking difficult.
Wind Advisory issued for Chautauqua, Genesee, Monroe, Niagara, Northern Erie, Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chautauqua; Genesee; Monroe; Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans; Southern Erie; Wyoming WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 14:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-20 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY FREEZING FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Poor air quality. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 3 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems.
Wind Advisory issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, Northern Worcester by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 21:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes; Nantucket; Northern Worcester; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EST THIS EVENING
Winter Weather Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 13:43:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-21 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Visibility reduced to one half mile or less at times in blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Frost Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-21 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast FROST ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Central Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 22:04:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-21 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Central Oregon; East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades; Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Grande Ronde Valley; John Day Basin; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; North Central Oregon; Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Ochoco-John Day Highlands; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Poor air quality. * WHERE...Central, north central and northeast Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems.
Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Jefferson county. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 21:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Berkshire BAND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW HAZARDS...An band of moderate to heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 945 PM EST, an area of heavy snow was over Averill Park, or 9 miles northeast of Nassau moving southeast at 20 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Cohoes, Watervliet, Rensselaer, Johnstown, Colonie, Scotia, Canajoharie, Fonda, Latham, Guilderland, Niskayuna, Duanesburg, Menands, Stephentown and Green Island. This includes the following highways Interstate 88 between exits 24 and 25. Interstate 90 between exits 9 and 29. Interstate 890 between exits 1a and 9. Interstate 87 between exits 24 and 7. Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 9. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Freeze Warning issued for Northeast Clark County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-21 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Target Area: Northeast Clark County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 28 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Northeast Clark County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 14:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-21 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY FREEZING FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Poor air quality. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 3 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-19 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 or more inches possible in the most- persistent snow. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula Inland and Ashtabula Lakeshore counties. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect a burst of heavy lake effect snow late Saturday evening with a cold frontal passage, with bands of locally heavy snow continuing into the day Sunday. The heaviest snowfall in Cuyahoga County will likely occur in the northeastern parts of the county, with lighter amounts west and south of the city of Cleveland.
High Wind Warning issued for Annette Island, Ketchikan Gateway Borough by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 07:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-21 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Annette Island; Ketchikan Gateway Borough; Prince of Wales Island HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 5 PM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Prince of Wales Island, Ketchikan Gateway Borough and Annette Island. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 5 PM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 20:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will continue a slow, steady decline this week within Minor Flood Stage. Residents and interests along the river should expect a continuation of Minor flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Water surrounds homes on stilts on Prevatt road, entering garages on the first story. Water fills yards and ditches along Whitcomb Drive and Lake Harney road. Roads flood in the Palm Shores and Mullet Lake areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM EST Sunday the stage was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.5 feet Tuesday and remain at that level through Friday evening. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 8.7 Sun 7 pm 8.6 8.5 8.5 8.5 8.5
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 18:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-22 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Statement, through Monday evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
