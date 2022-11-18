Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 20:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Miami-Dade FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Miami-Dade. * WHEN...Until 945 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 742 PM EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Miami, Coral Gables, South Miami, Kendall, Pinecrest, West Miami, Coconut Grove, University Of Miami, Coral Terrace, Glenvar Heights, Marlins Park and Palmetto Bay. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 17:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-21 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through any flooded roadways. Swimming and entering the surf for any reason should be avoided, with life-threatening surf conditions expected. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island, and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 6 AM CST Monday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM CST Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding is expected, with water reaching or pushing into the dunes on South Padre Island and potentially across portions of Highway 4 west of Boca Chica Village. Vehicles, except those with four wheel drive and high wheel bases, will be unable to be driven on the beach. This includes locations north of Public Beach Access #3. Minor to moderate beach erosion is expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-18 09:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow occurring. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. The greatest totals will likely be focused along the immediate lakeshore. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Erie county. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight EST tonight. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday evening through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest lake effect snow today is expected this afternoon and early evening, when snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour and near-zero visibility are expected at times.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 13:43:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-21 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Visibility reduced to one half mile or less at times in blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 14:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-21 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades; Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Northwest Blue Mountains; Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Poor air quality. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Southern Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 15:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Oneida LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Oneida county. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snowfall rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour expected 5 PM to 9 PM. Rates will decrease later this evening as the snow lifts northward. Snow will quickly accumulate on roadways, making traveling difficult. Strong wind gusts will result in blowing snow and whiteout conditions. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4326 7538 4335 7523 4337 7556 4346 7581 4342 7586 4316 7588 4316 7570 4301 7555 4306 7539 4318 7543 TIME Y22M11D21T0000Z-Y22M11D21T0600Z
Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Jefferson county. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Haleakala Summit by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 19:24:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-21 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Consider postponing travel to the summits until conditions improve. If you must travel to the summits, use extra caution walking and driving. Be careful opening or closing doors. Target Area: Haleakala Summit WIND ADVISORY FOR PORTIONS OF OAHU INCLUDING MOST AREAS IN MAUI COUNTY AND THE BIG ISLAND THROUGH MONDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY * WHAT...East winds 30 to 40 mph with localized gusts around 50 mph. * WHERE...Haleakala Summit. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving and walking difficult. The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries.
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 14:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-20 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY FREEZING FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Poor air quality. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 3 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems.
Wind Advisory issued for Koolau Leeward, Maui Central Valley North, Molokai Southeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 06:00:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-21 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. Target Area: Koolau Leeward; Maui Central Valley North; Molokai Southeast; Molokai Windward; Waianae Coast; Waianae Mountains WIND ADVISORY FOR PORTIONS OF OAHU INCLUDING MOST AREAS IN MAUI COUNTY AND THE BIG ISLAND THROUGH MONDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM HST MONDAY * WHAT...Trade winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts near 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Oahu, Molokai and Maui. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM HST Monday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
Wind Advisory issued for Big Island Interior, Big Island North, Big Island South by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 19:24:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-21 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. Target Area: Big Island Interior; Big Island North; Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; Kahoolawe; Kohala; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; Molokai Leeward South; Molokai North; Molokai West; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Windward Haleakala WIND ADVISORY FOR PORTIONS OF OAHU INCLUDING MOST AREAS IN MAUI COUNTY AND THE BIG ISLAND THROUGH MONDAY WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY * WHAT...Trade winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts near 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Lanai, Maui, Molokai and the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
Wind Advisory issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, Northern Worcester by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 21:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes; Nantucket; Northern Worcester; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EST THIS EVENING
High Wind Warning issued for Annette Island, Ketchikan Gateway Borough by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 07:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-21 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Annette Island; Ketchikan Gateway Borough; Prince of Wales Island HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 5 PM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Prince of Wales Island, Ketchikan Gateway Borough and Annette Island. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 5 PM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 18:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-22 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Statement, through Monday evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 15:24:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-21 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents along Gulf facing beaches. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 20:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The Saint Johns River at DeLand is forecast to slowly fall while remaining in Minor Flood Stage this week. Residents and interests along the river should expect a continuation of Minor flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.8 feet, Water starts to enter low lying buildings around Hontoon Island. Many secondary roads and homes in low lying areas are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM EST Sunday the stage was 4.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 4.3 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Deland 4.0 4.7 Sun 7 pm 4.6 4.6 4.5 4.4 4.3
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 14:39:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-21 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse; Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties; Lewiston Area; Northern Panhandle AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing is expected. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold and very dry air over the region will promote strong overnight inversions with poor mixing each afternoon. Concentrations of pollutants near the surface are expected to increase through Monday with the potential for degrading air quality. A weather system Tuesday will bring increasing precipitation chances and stronger transport winds.
Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 14:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-21 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Islands of Aransas, Kleberg, Nueces and Calhoun Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 6 PM CST Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 18:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Statement, through Monday evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-21 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Antelope Valley HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Damage to outdoor plumbing possible. Expect severe damage to crops or sensitive vegetation, and harm to unprotected pets or livestock.
