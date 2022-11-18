Effective: 2022-11-18 09:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-19 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, lake effect snow occurring. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. The greatest totals will likely be focused along the immediate lakeshore. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Erie county. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight EST tonight. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Saturday evening through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest lake effect snow today is expected this afternoon and early evening, when snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour and near-zero visibility are expected at times.

ERIE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO