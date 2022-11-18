ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Jo-Ann I. Benson
3d ago

Prayers for the truth to prevail. Mahalo for bringing her to the hospital and saving her life.

hawaiinewsnow.com

Police investigating Molokai murder; suspect in custody

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man on Molokai suspected of murder is under arrest following the death of a woman Saturday evening. Maui police said around 5:45 p.m., Molokai dispatch received a 911 call from a man about a possible murder at his home. When officers arrived, they found a woman’s...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oahu man arrested after allegedly shooting woman, driving her to hospital

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu man is facing assault and weapons charges after police say he allegedly shot a woman in the Kalihi area. The investigation began on Nov. 15, when police say 20-year-old Joshua Pukana Aloha Kemp brought 20-year-old Kahalemalalookaeookalani Sardinha-Viloria to the hospital. Sardinha-Viloria was in serious condition from multiple gunshot wounds.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Kalihi Valley

New images show a car that crashed overnight on King Street. Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday morning in Kalihi Valley. For the first time in eight years, parking rates are going up at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 18, 2022) Updated:...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

EMS: 3 hospitalized after H-1 crash near Waimalu exit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A two-car crash shut down several lanes of the H-1 Freeway eastbound Sunday, officials said. The crash was first reported just before 12:30 p.m. near the Waimalu off. Emergency crews responded as traffic slowed to a crawl in the area, backing up past the H-1, H-2 merge.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man, 39, in serious condition after assault in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was seriously injured after an assault in Kalihi late Thursday, according to Emergency Medical Services. It happened at Dillingham Street and Waiakamilo Road around 11 p.m. EMS said the 39-year-old man was in serious condition following the attack. It’s not known if any arrests have...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

The Miske Files: The FBI Is Investigating One Of Its Own

An FBI investigator was targeted by two search warrants as part of an ongoing criminal probe linked to the federal criminal charges against former Honolulu business owner Michael J. Miske Jr., who prosecutors allege controlled and directed a sprawling racketeering organization for most of the past two decades. New information...
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD chief: Officers were following motorcyclist moments before critical crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plainclothes police officers were following a motorcyclist moments before a crash last week that left the man critically injured, the Honolulu Police Department revealed Wednesday. The incident happened Nov. 10 in Wahiawa. In an emailed statement Thursday, HPD Chief Joe Logan said plainclothes officers spotted a 34-year-old...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

HCCC Supervisory Officer Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - A former supervisory correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center has been sentenced for his role in the assault of an inmate and cover up of the abuse. (BIVN) – A former supervisory correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center has been sentenced to...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Several minors arrested following armed robberies in and around Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested several juveniles in connection with several robberies in Ala Moana. The robberies happened on Sunday inside the Makai Market Food Court, outside Planet Fitness and near the intersection of Kona and Piikoi. Sources said the suspects were teenagers and they were armed with a machete.
HONOLULU, HI

