Jo-Ann I. Benson
3d ago
Prayers for the truth to prevail. Mahalo for bringing her to the hospital and saving her life.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police investigating Molokai murder; suspect in custody
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man on Molokai suspected of murder is under arrest following the death of a woman Saturday evening. Maui police said around 5:45 p.m., Molokai dispatch received a 911 call from a man about a possible murder at his home. When officers arrived, they found a woman’s...
KITV.com
Oahu man arrested after allegedly shooting woman, driving her to hospital
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu man is facing assault and weapons charges after police say he allegedly shot a woman in the Kalihi area. The investigation began on Nov. 15, when police say 20-year-old Joshua Pukana Aloha Kemp brought 20-year-old Kahalemalalookaeookalani Sardinha-Viloria to the hospital. Sardinha-Viloria was in serious condition from multiple gunshot wounds.
Victim shot in Kalihi attempted murder case
Police are searching for a suspect in the investigation of an attempted murder case in Kalihi.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Kalihi Valley
New images show a car that crashed overnight on King Street. Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Friday morning in Kalihi Valley. For the first time in eight years, parking rates are going up at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 18, 2022) Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Grand jury indicts suspect accused of critically beating girlfriend’s 3-year-old son
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted Thursday a 25-year-old man for the alleged beating of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son. Officials said Nainoa Ellis-Noa has been charged with first-degree assault and abuse of a household member. New court documents said the toddler suffered a subdural hematoma — or...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials: Turo fraudster used fake identification to rent car, commit thefts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A host for Turo — an online car sharing marketplace — is turning to the public for help in locating his car after discovering his rental car was being used to commit crimes. For the safety of his family, the Turo host does not want...
hawaiinewsnow.com
EMS: 3 hospitalized after H-1 crash near Waimalu exit
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A two-car crash shut down several lanes of the H-1 Freeway eastbound Sunday, officials said. The crash was first reported just before 12:30 p.m. near the Waimalu off. Emergency crews responded as traffic slowed to a crawl in the area, backing up past the H-1, H-2 merge.
Crash shuts down several lanes in Makiki
According to HPD, Young street is closed from Akala to Piikoi Street and Piikoi Street is closed from Young to King Street, with one lane open.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu rail warns of ‘instant death’ after rash of break-ins, damage
The nonprofit says it typically gets fewer donations during the holidays. Maui water company agrees to make $500,000 worth of repairs in settlement with state. The state recently threatened Olowalu Water Company with a nearly half million dollar fine for taking too much water from a stream in West Maui.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man, 39, in serious condition after assault in Kalihi
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was seriously injured after an assault in Kalihi late Thursday, according to Emergency Medical Services. It happened at Dillingham Street and Waiakamilo Road around 11 p.m. EMS said the 39-year-old man was in serious condition following the attack. It’s not known if any arrests have...
HPD open assault investigation on injured baby boy
The three month old was brought into a local hospital for seizures on Monday, Nov. 14, police officials said.
The Miske Files: The FBI Is Investigating One Of Its Own
An FBI investigator was targeted by two search warrants as part of an ongoing criminal probe linked to the federal criminal charges against former Honolulu business owner Michael J. Miske Jr., who prosecutors allege controlled and directed a sprawling racketeering organization for most of the past two decades. New information...
KITV.com
Suspects sought in robbery at Hele gas station in McCully-Moiliili area
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have released images and surveillance footage of two men they say held up a Hele gas station in the McCully-Moiliili area in October. The robbery happened on Oct. 20 at the Hele gast staion located near South King Street and Punahou Street.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD chief: Officers were following motorcyclist moments before critical crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plainclothes police officers were following a motorcyclist moments before a crash last week that left the man critically injured, the Honolulu Police Department revealed Wednesday. The incident happened Nov. 10 in Wahiawa. In an emailed statement Thursday, HPD Chief Joe Logan said plainclothes officers spotted a 34-year-old...
Former Oahu correctional officer gets 12 yrs in prison
Taum, a 50-year-old man supervised his two co-Defendants and a correctional officer transport the inmate across the facility.
KITV.com
Honolulu Police seeking suspect in stolen vehicle investigation
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are seeking the public's help in locating a suspect in a car theft. On Saturday, October 15, 2022, around 11:31 p.m., a man was seen driving a stolen 2017 silver Honda HRV, with license plate NG 118, on North Nimitz Highway.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Adopt a Family: Single mother starts new life after surviving domestic violence
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Regine Supnet flew to Honolulu seven years ago from the Philippines, she had never been on a plane. “It was so fun. Like, I’m pregnant that time,” she said. She couldn’t speak English and didn’t know anyone except her then-husband and his family, but...
KITV.com
4 suspects sought in attempted robbery, shooting at Makaha game room
MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police is looking to the public for help identifying four men caught on camera attempting to rob, and then shooting at, an illegal game room in Makaha in early November. The incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 6 at a local on Jade Street in Makaha,...
bigislandvideonews.com
HCCC Supervisory Officer Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - A former supervisory correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center has been sentenced for his role in the assault of an inmate and cover up of the abuse. (BIVN) – A former supervisory correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center has been sentenced to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Several minors arrested following armed robberies in and around Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested several juveniles in connection with several robberies in Ala Moana. The robberies happened on Sunday inside the Makai Market Food Court, outside Planet Fitness and near the intersection of Kona and Piikoi. Sources said the suspects were teenagers and they were armed with a machete.
