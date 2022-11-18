ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

An Oscar Tshiebwe streak ends, but Kentucky basketball swats away SC State: Takeaways

By Ryan Black, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Txbre_0jF6apuZ00

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky’s men’s basketball ’s game against South Carolina State on Thursday was all but over as soon as the ink dried on the contract. Of course, shocking results happen from time to time. If all games were played on paper, there never would be an upset.

Yet the Bulldogs somehow finding a way to end up with more points than the No. 4 Wildcats at Rupp Arena would have been a stunner for the ages.

There was no drama on this night, though.

Wildcats 106, Bulldogs 63.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CHBG0_0jF6apuZ00

The game played out exactly as expected, especially given the differences in record — UK was 2-1, South Carolina State 0-3 entering the game — and the fact they shared a common opponent in Duquesne.

The Wildcats whipped the Dukes, by 25 points (77-52), at home last week. The Bulldogs lost to the Dukes by 25 (96-71) on Monday.

Huge game ahead: Can Kentucky men's basketball return to the Final Four? These 5 games, including Sunday at Gonzaga, will tell us

2023 recruiting class: These players have signed to Kentucky basketball's 2023 recruiting class

That’s a 50-point swing. And while that wasn’t Thursday’s final margin, it wasn’t far off.

For Kentucky (3-1), it was a strong bounce-back victory following its last outing: an 86-77 double-overtime loss to Michigan State in Indianapolis Tuesday night.

Star forward Oscar Tshiebwe came off the bench and had six points and seven rebounds in 14 minutes — a far cry from the 22-point, 18-rebound effort (in 34 minutes off the bench) he had in his season debut Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Senior Wildcat guard CJ Fredrick took top-scorer honors Thursday, ending with 17 on 5-of-11 shooting (3 for 7 on 3-pointers). Three teammates joined him in double figures: Freshman guard Cason Wallace (12 points; he made five of his seven attempts from the field), junior forward Lance Ware (also 12; he nailed all six shots he attempted) and senior guard Antonio Reeves (11 off the bench).

2023 recruiting class: Will UK basketball's 2023 class be one of Calipari's best in Lexington? These 5 set the standard

It was a balanced effort in nearly every department for UK, which connected on 57.4% (39 of 68) of its shots.

Senior guard Sahvir Wheeler , back in the starting lineup for the first time this season — he came off the bench in the past two games after missing the opener with a knee injury — performed as he normally does with the ball in his hands, collecting a game-high 10 assists. And in a rarity for any game Tshiebwe plays, he wasn’t the game’s — or even Kentucky’s — top rebounder. That designation went to Jacob Toppin , who pulled down nine as the hosts outrebounded the visitors by 20 (48-28).

The Bulldogs, who fell to 0-4, had two players finish with more than 10 points: guard Rakeim Gary had a team-high 13, followed by fellow guard Shaman Alston with 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aECPM_0jF6apuZ00

Kentucky now turns its attention to its first true road game of the 2022-23 campaign. The Wildcats are heading westward, facing No. 2 Gonzaga at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Spokane, Washington.

Here are three numbers from the game:

Michael McGuire: See Michael McGuire, coal miner Kentucky fan who went viral, as Y during Duquesne game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAw9l_0jF6apuZ00

17 — Tshiebwe’s streak of consecutive double-doubles came to an end Thursday. The last time he didn’t post a points/rebounds double-double was last season against Texas A&M. That day, he had eight points and 14 rebounds in a 64-58 win Jan. 14 in College Station, Texas.

Isaac Humphries: Ex-Kentucky player comes out to Australian teammates in emotional video

11 — Number of field goals made (out of 14 attempts) by the Wildcats during a 10-minute stretch in the first half. At the beginning of the run, Kentucky had a three-point advantage, 17-14. By the end of it, the Wildcats had stretched their advantage to 20 (47-27). From there, the rout was on.

0 — Time the Bulldogs led Tuesday’s game. But South Carolina State did manage one tie, which came at 3-all less than a minute into the contest. UK took command the rest of the way.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @RyanABlack .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: An Oscar Tshiebwe streak ends, but Kentucky basketball swats away SC State: Takeaways

