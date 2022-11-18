ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

‘1899’ Episode 2 Recap: Think Outside the Mystery Box

By Sean T. Collins
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

What is the difference between a mystery-box show and a show that is purely mysterious? Is there a difference? Since J.J. Abrams coined the term to describe Lost, the seminal science-fiction series he co-created (and then largely left to its own devices, under Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse), I’ve seen it used to describe everything from the kids’ cartoon Gravity Falls to HBO’s once-upon-a-time next-big-thing Westworld to shows that predate the term entirely, like Patrick McGoohan’s The Prisoner. At root, the phrase seems to be used to describe shows that create a sort of “What the hell is going on here?” feeling: The stories in question do not contain a mystery or multiple mysteries, they are one big mystery, leaving the viewer scrambling (and, ideally for the creators and networks, tweeting and Redditing and tumblring and so on) to figure out what is happening and why at basically all times.

For me, the phrase has taken on an almost purely pejorative connotation. It describes shows that hide things from the viewer almost arbitrarily, not because the story demands it or benefits from it, but because the goal is to keep the audience engrossed and guessing at the expense of creating emotional and intellectual investment more organically. So for me, The Prisoner wouldn’t qualify, as its sinister surrealism requires a lack of explanation to establish that tone; Westworld, with its ginned-up “who is he? when is he?” riddles, does qualify, as it’s obscure mainly for the sake of eventual revelations that don’t really pay off the delayed gratification. More recently, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power attached a series of needless question marks to seemingly half its characters and storylines, for no ostensible purpose other than to get the viewer to tune in next time to find out who the heck Adar is or whatever. Mysteries push the story forward; mystery boxes are substitutes for stories.

By this (entirely invented for the purpose of this review) definition, 1899 is not a mystery-box show. Oh, all the hallmarks are there: an entire cast of characters each with their own mysterious past; an implied or explicit but uncertain connection between several or all of them; flashbacks and flashforwards and hallucinations and dreams that reveal new layers of story; portentous symbols; mysterious strangers; the strong suggestion that there’s some kind of temporal rupture or loop involved.

But — here’s the key — it doesn’t make me feel trapped like a mystery-box show does. I’m not banging my head against the walls of this thing, trying to find the writers’ way out before they reveal it. I’m taking each new revelation and secret and strange occurrence as they come, treating them as seasoning for the real main course: a collection of sad and broken people who have discovered a calamity, and who may be next in line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BTQBD_0jF6anOL00

To run down what we learn in this episode at length would eat up the entire word count of this review, so we’ll be as brief as possible. Ángel and Ramiro are not brothers, nor is Ramiro a priest, nor is he even Spanish; he was a Portugese servant, and he and Ángel are now lovers, on the run from the law, one presumes due to their homosexuality although, given Ángel’s lupine personality it could be anything.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=220IZO_0jF6anOL00

Speaking of which, he’s definitely into Krester, the young Danish man he shared a cigarette with in the pilot. He tracks the guy down and gives him his expensive cigarette case, only for Krester’s sister Tove to angrily take it and return it, threatening (in Danish) to cut the Spaniard’s dick off if he approaches her brother again. It’s implied that she knows Krester is gay and that a rich person has treated him poorly before, perhaps resulting in that scar of his.

The unhappy honeymooners Lucien and Clémence each strike up the beginnings of new romances, or something adjacent to romance. Lucien flirts with Ling Yi, the fake Japanese woman, only to learn from the assertive Mrs. Wilson that her affections are available for sale, so to speak. Clémence, meanwhile, has a conversation with Jérôme in which they both seem to feel like they’ve met before. Little does she know he broke into their room to drop off a medal of some sort, pulled from an envelope with Lucien’s name on it — or that he’s a stowaway rather than a crew member, which the rest of the crew figures out and beats him up over, though not before he nearly takes out half a dozen of them on his own.

From here on out, things get a little hinky. Maura spends much of the episode tending to the emotional needs of the mysterious boy pulled from the abandoned Prometheus, and to those of the captain, Eyk. Eyk, who kicks off the episode with a nightmarish hallucination and/or hallucinatory nightmare, hears and sees his family aboard the ship — an impossibility, given that his mentally ill wife killed herself and their three daughters via arson. Yet when he follows them, he winds up discovering a secret passage from his burned house directly into his cabin on the ship, a passage that remains in place even when the dream/vision/whatever ends. (When he descends into it afterwards, he finds it lined with impossibly clean and shiny black tiles, leading me to wonder exactly who built this passage and why.)

Eyk winds up coming clean about (almost) all this to Maura, seemingly out of general emotional desperation as much as for any other reason — though her closeness to the Prometheus’s one surviving passenger is part of it too, given that he blames the ship’s presence for the hallucination, as well as a mysterious phenomenon causing all the ship’s compasses to spin wildly out of sync. (He even attacks the boy, demanding answers the mute child cannot or will not give.) He shows her a letter he received that’s nearly identical to the one we know she has, which contained a pic of his family and seemed to invite him, somehow, to discover the Prometheus as he has indeed now done.

But while his letter is addressed to him, as it should be, Maura’s is addressed to “Henry.” In a brief conversation with the mystery man who climbed aboard last week, who calls himself Daniel Solace (Aneurin Barnard), he notes that Maura is an Irish name, though she is not Irish. She also reveals, to the boy, that her brother was aboard the Prometheus, and that she believes he somehow sent the letter.

Finally there’s Daniel himself, who uses one of the mysterious green beetles that scuttle around and lead people who follow them to where they need to go. It leads him directly to Ada, Krester and Tove’s precocious little sister. “I’m so sorry,” he tells her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9Nes_0jF6anOL00

Next thing we know, she’s discovered dead by the crew, who are on the brink of mutiny over the captain’s decision to ignore the brusque order they’ve received from their passenger line’s mysterious new owners — “SINK SHIP” — and make a U-turn in order to tow the thing back to Europe.

And oh yeah, everyone’s on a bank of TV monitors…???????

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qfr1E_0jF6anOL00

There’s more, namely a mysterious sigil: a triangle crossed with a line, which shows up on the secret passage’s trap door, on the carpet in the first-class section, on the back of Maura and Eyk’s letters, in the design of Clémence’s earrings (?!), and on a tattoo on the Boy’s neck. In short, there’s plenty to keep you guessing.

But I don’t think the purpose is to drive you nuts trying to theorize your way out of it, mystery-box style. I mean, you can do things that way if you want, you always can, but it’s very much optional, as it always has been. (No one ever needed to pen 3500-word “reviews” of random Lost episodes about how the Smoke Monster has to be nanotechnology or whatever.) A mystery-box show, in the pejorative sense, kind of does require you to theorize, since it has little else to offer. A mysterious show treats the mysteries as their own reward, a way to generate suspense, dread, confusion, a sort of dreamlike/nightmarish vibe. I think that’s undoubtedly what 1899 is doing. The combination of its dark, inscrutable mysteries and its depressive, desperate characters creates something more than the sum of its parts, not less. It’s not a mystery box, it’s a black pyramid, and like the Boy and Maura, we can turn it around in our hands and contemplate it and still see only the darkness.

Sean T. Collins (@theseantcollins) writes about TV for Rolling Stone, Vulture, The New York Times, and anyplace that will have him, really. He and his family live on Long Island.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Luke Hemsworth Says ‘Westworld’s Surprise Cancellation Was “Disappointing” But “You Can’t Get Depressed About It”

Luke Hemsworth did not see HBO’s cancellation of Westworld coming, but is taking a philosophical approach to the fate of the dystopian sci-fi series. Speaking to ET, at the premiere of his brother Chris Hemsworth’s new Disney+ series Limitless, he said: “You hope these things go forever, but everyone’s got their own reasons. “I’m very thankful for my part in that series and that journey was a big part of my life, but it was disappointing.” Adding to that disappointment, Hemsworth received the news on his 42nd birthday. “I was like, ‘F**k! Dammit!’,”he said. Hemsworth played Ashley Stubbs, head of the security force at the Westworld parks,...
Deadline

Rebecca Godfrey Dies: True-Crime Author Whose ‘Under The Bridge’ Is In Development At Hulu Was 54

Rebecca Godfrey, the author whose best-selling true-crime book Under the Bridge was ordered to series by Hulu just more than a month ago, has died of lung cancer at a New York City hospital. She was 54. Her passing on Oct. 3 is just now being widely reported. Godfrey’s death was confirmed by agent Christy Fletcher to The New York Times. Just a week before her death, Hulu announced that it had ordered eight episodes of the limited series Under the Bridge, based on Godfrey’s book about the 1997 murder of a 14-year-old Canadian girl who went to join friends at a...
CNET

The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch

I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
iheart.com

Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!

If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
Decider.com

Bizarre Video Of Heavily Bandaged Jay Leno Airs On ‘Inside Edition’

Jay Leno is expected to make a full recovery after the comedian was badly burned when a car erupted in his garage last weekend. In some truly bizarre new footage that aired on last night’s Inside Edition, Leno is seen recovering in a hyperbaric chamber at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he’s been undergoing treatment since being admitted on Sunday (Nov. 13).
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Variety

How George Lopez and His Daughter Mayan Are Healing 10 Years of Silence and ‘Daddy Issues’ With Their New NBC Sitcom

The first TV series adapted from a TikTok is upon us, though it’s also rooted in a groundbreaking Latino show from the early 2000s. The premiere of NBC’s “Lopez vs. Lopez” on Nov. 4 will bring George Lopez back to broadcast network comedy 15 years after the conclusion of his self-titled ABC series. This time, he’s sharing the soundstage with his daughter, Mayan Lopez. They star as a father and a daughter working to repair their relationship in a fictionalized version of their own experience. Mayan and George hadn’t been on regular speaking terms for nearly a decade because of his infidelity...
BGR.com

Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows

One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
Decider.com

That Was The Worst Season of ‘The Great British Baking Show’ Ever

The Great British Baking Show, once thought to be one of the greatest reality competition shows ever made, just wrapped a season that was more fetid pie than sensational showstopper. It’s not the bakers’ fault that The Great British Baking Show kamikaze-ed itself into a death spiral. No, as always, the bakers did their best and became our imaginary best friends in the process. The Great British Baking Show hasn’t quite been the same since its exodus from the BBC to Channel 4 (and Netflix) in 2017, but in 2022, it completely lost its way. There were offensive challenges, baffling eliminations, and an overall aura of cruel chaos in the tent. Gone were the days of the humble Bake Off we fell in love with. In its place, a twisted, malformed show more interested in setting bakers up to fail than fly.
Decider.com

Where to Watch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ Online In 2022

There are a number of classic films we love to watch around the holiday season: Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, Home Alone, Elf, and, of course, A Charle Brown Thanksgiving. From the memorable opening to Chef Snoopy’s feast of toast, popcorn, pretzel sticks, and jelly beans, this joyful holiday special is as cozy as it gets. Charles M. Schulz’s beloved 1973 film used to air seasonally on ABC, but Snoopy, Lucy, and good ol’ Chuck have moved to Apple TV+.
IndieWire

Everything Coming to Prime Video in December 2022

It’s time to get the hot cocoa boiling and the holiday decorations up! It’s almost December and nearly every streaming service has consumers covered with both seasonal content and new shows to carry them into the new year. Amazon’s Prime Video service has a few new series debuting, including “Riches.” Starring Deborah Ayorinde, from “Them,” the series is described as “a high-stakes family drama about the exploits of the stylish, privileged, and super-successful Richards siblings vying for control over the family business.” The streamer also brings actor John Krasinski back into the world of Tom Clancy with the third season of...
Decider.com

Decider.com

48K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy