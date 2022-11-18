ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Flu is taking off locally and across Louisiana. Health officials advise getting a shot.

By Keith Magill, Daily Comet
 3 days ago
Louisiana health officials are encouraging residents to get flu shots as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise statewide and across the U.S.

As of Monday, influenza activity in Louisiana continues to increase dramatically and already has reached its highest point in the past five years, according to the state Health Department. About 10.5% of patient visits to doctors' offices were due to flu-like illness — nearly twice the national average of 5.5%.

Flu hospitalizations have surged to a decade high in the United States. So far this season, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates at least 2.8 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations, and 1,300 deaths from flu.

Flu season:Flu may be coming back with a vengeance, experts say, and children could be at risk

Terrebonne and Lafourche are in a region of the state where flu activity is labeled "very high," with rates above the state average, the Louisiana Health Department says.

State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter said a yearly flu vaccine is a first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses. Washing your hands frequently and staying away from others if you are sick can also help reduce viral transmission.

“Everyone 6 months of age and older should get the flu shot,” Kanter said in a news release. “The vaccine is especially important for young children. Since 2004-2005, flu-related deaths in children have ranged from 37 deaths to 199 deaths each year in the U.S., and approximately 80% of pediatric flu deaths occurred in children who did not get a flu shot.”

Five children have died from the flu so far this season in the U.S.

Here's what to know:A combination vaccine for flu and COVID-19 is in the works

Watch for these symptoms

  • Sudden onset of body aches.
  • Fever greater than 100.3.
  • Cough or sore throat.

The CDC recommends people get vaccinated as soon as possible for peak flu protection. Flu season in Louisiana typically begins to increase in October and peaks between the Christmas holidays and Mardi Gras.

This illness has a major impact on school attendance and on the families of schoolchildren:

  • 28% of school-age children get the flu each year.
  • For every 100 children, flu accounts for 63 missed school days a year.
  • Of every 100 children who get the flu, 25 family members will come down with the flu within three days.

RSV, flu cases rise:What you need to know about RSV, the flu and virus myths

Severe complications are most common in the elderly, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses, children younger than 2, and children with health problems like asthma or diabetes. These complications include pneumonia, dehydration, worsening of long-term medical problems like heart disease or asthma, brain dysfunction, sinus problems, and ear infections.

Kanter said it is safe and convenient to get both your flu shot and your COVID-19 booster shot at the same time. There is no spacing needed between the two vaccinations.

Holiday help:How to pick the perfect Thanksgiving turkey for your special feast

Southern Kitchen:Christmas cookies and the magic of baking together

Where to get a flu shot

You can get a flu shot from your primary care doctor or from most pharmacies. You can find COVID-19 and flu vaccines near you by visiting vaccines.gov.

The state Health Department will offer free shots for flu, COVID, and monkeypox Saturday in Napoleonville, Bayou Blue, and Schriever. No appointment is necessary.

“These events reach people who might not make it into one of our parish health units for care,” said Dr. Eric Brooks, regional medical director for the Houma-Thibodaux area. “Vaccinations remain the best and safest way to prevent or reduce the impact of severe illnesses.”

Here's a schedule:

Napoleonville: 8 a.m. to noon, Assumption Community Center, 4910 La. 308.

Bayou Blue: 10 a.m. to noon, Marcel’s Supermarket, 2013 La. 182.

Schriever: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rebecca Village Hurricane Ida camper site, open only to residents there.

Daily Comet

