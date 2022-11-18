Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Epic Massachusetts Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Red Sox Interested In Former Cy Young WinnerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
The richest person in MassachusettsLuay RahilMassachusetts State
Related
commonwealthmagazine.org
Hoping to deliver at a Massachusetts birth center? Good luck.
KATHERINE RUSHFIRTH, who lives in Lynn, had her first child three years ago at North Shore Birth Center in Beverly, delivering in a tub of warm water, cared for by the same midwives who provided her pregnancy care. During her second pregnancy, the birth center announced plans to close, and Rushfirth, who is herself a nurse midwife, found nowhere on the North Shore where she could be guaranteed that a midwife rather than a doctor would attend her birth.
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester nonprofit proposes turning hotel into supportive housing
WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester Community Housing Resources is proposing to convert the Quality Inn and Suites on Oriol Drive into 90 units of supportive housing. It would also include clinical services, behavioral health and recovery coaching for residents. The housing will be for individual adults experiencing homelessness, who can apply through a coordinated entry system. Residents would be required to pay a portion of their income towards rent.
Local court finalizes adoptions of 9 children
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered at the Kent County District Courthouse Saturday as 9 children were officially adopted into 7 families. “The Thanksgiving season is a fitting time to celebrate the creation of 7 forever homes for these children. For this I am grateful,” said Chief Judge Forte. The ceremony falls on […]
Worcester schools superintendent named to Healey transition team
WORCESTER ― Schools Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez will serve on one of the six transition policy committees being put together by Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll. Along with the founder and CEO of Latinos for Education, Amanda Fernandez, Monárrez will co-chair the "Thriving youth and...
Heads of 3 Mass. medical associations call for public’s help battling RSV
An “unusual increase” in RSV is contributing to strained capacity at hospitals in and around Greater Boston. Citing an “unusual increase” in respiratory illness that has hospital and ER capacity stretched thin, three Massachusetts physician groups are calling on the public for help. Physicians across Massachusetts...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: doctors seeing rise in gastroenteritis cases
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With cold and flu season ramping up, healthcare workers across the Bay State are seeing a rise in all sorts of viruses and illnesses, including gastroenteritis. Gastroenteritis, commonly known as the stomach flu, is one of the many viruses that is getting us sick this cold...
Lifespan names Babineau’s replacement as president and CEO
Lifespan has named Boston hospital executive John Fernandez to replace Dr. Timothy Babineau as president and CEO of Rhode Island's largest hospital group.
Gov. Baker seeks pardons in 1980s Malden day care abuse case
By Colin Young, State House News ServiceSTATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOVEMBER 18, 2022 (State House News Service) - Before he leaves office, Gov. Charlie Baker wants the Governor's Council to revisit one of the nation's most highly charged and disputed abuse cases of the 1980s with recommended pardons for Gerald "Tooky" Amirault and Cheryl Amirault Lefave, who were convicted of sexually abusing young children at their Malden day care. The Amiraults were tried and convicted of child molestation in the Fells Acres abuse case of the mid-1980s, but Baker said Friday that the proceedings "took place without the benefit of scientific studies...
fallriverreporter.com
Name released of student killed in Massachusetts bus crash that injured 27, classes canceled
WALTHAM – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Chief of Police Kevin O’Connell have confirmed the ongoing investigation into a crash that occurred last night in Waltham involving a shuttle bus that was transporting 27 students from Brandeis University from a hockey game at Northeastern University. The...
Worcester losing businesses, new and old
WORCESTER — Restaurants, bars and a venerable furniture store are all calling it quits in Worcester. “Our legacy goes back more than three generations,” said Rotman’s Sales Manager Barbara Kane. “We’ve had not hundreds but thousands of our customers either come into the store, send us an e-mail, send us a text... expressing their sadness that we’re closing.”
Worcester nonprofit working to turn Quality Inn into 90 units of housing for homeless
A local nonprofit is looking to help ease Worcester’s housing crisis by converting a hotel into 90 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless residents. Worcester Community Housing Resources Inc. has developed a plan to purchase and rehabilitate the Quality Inn & Hotel Suites on Oriol Drive in Worcester, according to Executive Director Jennifer Schanck-Bolwell.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Water Department issues letter concerning drinking water and lead in the city
Although it was stated as not an emergency, the Fall River Water Department is letting residents know what they should do after the department failed to remove the required number of lead service lines. The letter issued is as follows:. “Our water system failed to remove the required number of...
Positively Massachusetts: Local firefighters ‘passing the helmet’ to help one of their own
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Firefighters across the state are honoring a Plymouth firefighter who was forced out of action because of his health. Dale Melanson was on the force for 18 years and is now battling a new fire after his recent diagnosis of ALS. Boston 25 News Photojournalist Adam...
3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots
(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
More homeless in Kingston hotel, reversing Baker's work on permanent housing
KINGSTON - The number of homeless people being housed in a hotel in Kingston has grown in the last two weeks to roughly 200. It likely means that the governor-elect, Maura Healey, will have to deal with a problem that has long perplexed her predecessors: the practice of using hotels to house the homeless. In more than two weeks, two babies have been born and brought home to the Baymont hotel, five children have enrolled in Kingston schools, and there is no near term plan to place the residents elsewhere. "The challenge they're having is it's expensive, there's a...
Massachusetts man accused of parking in spaces reserved for state police
WESTON, Mass. — This was not the right place to park illegally. A Massachusetts man is accused of operating a vehicle under the influence after allegedly parking a truck in two spots designated for state police officers, authorities said. Wallace De Freitas, 39, of Framingham, was charged with operating...
Boston is building more than 300 homes on vacant lots, Mayor Wu says
The city is using $60 million in federal funding to help make more Bostonians homeowners. Boston will make 150 parcels of city-owned vacant land open for the development of more than 300 income-restricted homes, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday — a $60 million initiative that comes with a grant program aimed at lowering mortgage interest rates for certain prospective home buyers.
newbedfordguide.com
MassDEP penalizes New Bedford’s Bob’s Tire Company for solid waste violations
“The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a $16,080 penalty to Bob’s Tire Co., Inc., located at 55 Brook Street in New Bedford, for violations of solid waste regulations. MassDEP conducted multiple site inspections, in coordination with the City of New Bedford’s Resilience and Environmental Stewardship program,...
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Massachusetts, you should add the following town to your list.
Comments / 0