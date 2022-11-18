Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Lady Dragons post 2-3 tournament record; May girls fall to Newcastle
BANGS – The Bangs Lady Dragons posted a 2-3 record at their own basketball tournament over the weekend. Bangs picked up wins over Early (30-19) and Brady (35-25), with losses against Eastland once and Clyde twice. Mason defeated Eastland in the tournament championship game. Bangs is back in action...
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions finish fourth at Hamilton tournament after loss to Lorena
HAMILTON – The Brownwood Lady Lions placed fourth at the Hamilton basketball tournament, dropping the third-place game to Lorena, 61-39, Saturday afternoon. Brownwood couldn’t overcome a slow start, trailing 19-4 after one quarter, 36-14 at halftime, and 52-26 through three quarters. The Lady Lions shot just 23 percent...
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions level record at 3-3 with 44-23 triumph over McGregor
HAMILTON – The Brownwood Lady Lions evened their season record at 3-3 with their most lopsided victory to date, 44-23 over McGregor Friday at the Hamilton tournament. Brownwood shot just 26 percent (13 of 50) from the field, and 20 percent (5 of 25) on three-pointers, but drained a season-high 13 free throws in 27 attempts. The Lady Lions also grabbed 30 rebounds and nabbed 21 steals to overcome 23 turnovers.
brownwoodnews.com
No. 7 Lions withstand Canyon’s second-half push, march into third round, 31-10
MIDLAND – Owning an average margin of victory of 44 points over the course of the five-game win streak they carried into Friday night’s Class 4A Division I Region I area playoff game, the No. 7 Brownwood Lions hadn’t received a stern test in more than a month.
brownwoodnews.com
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Nov. 21-27
Early at Brownwood, 2:15 p.m. Brownwood at Brady, 2 p.m. Early at Jim Ned, 11:45 a.m. Brownwood vs. Odessa High (at Glen Rose), 4 p.m. Bangs at Hawley, 11:15 a.m. Early at Hawley, 1:45 p.m. GIRLS AND BASKETBALL. Blanket at Brookesmith, 11 a.m. Zephyr at Cross Plains, 6 p.m. MEN’S...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Brownwood Lions moving on to the Regional Quarterfinals with win over Canyon
The Brownwood Lions are the last team from the Big Country to make it in the Class 4A Division I second round. Friday, the Lions hit the road to Midland for the Area Championship game against the Canyon Eagles. The Lions jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first....
koxe.com
Early, Bangs, Coleman, Richland Springs Teams Fall
The Area Round of the playoffs proved to be the end of the season for Early, Bangs, Coleman and Richland Springs on Friday night. In Vernon, Early lost to Canadian 42-14. In Burleson, Bangs lost to Riesel 38-14. In Weatherford, Coleman lost to Crawford 34-13. In Mertzon, Loraine defeated Richland Springs 52-0.
koxe.com
Brownwood, Early, Bangs, Coleman, Richland Springs Continue in the Playoffs
The Brownwood Lions play Canyon at 7 o’clock Friday night in Midland. The game will be on KOXE 101.3, or the KOXE App or KOXE.com. The Bangs Dragons play Riesel at 7:30 pm in Burleson. The game will be on KBWD 1380 AM or on the KOXE App or KOXE.com.
brownwoodnews.com
Lois Kathryn Pettijohn
Lois Kathryn Pettijohn passed away November 12,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. Lois Kathryn (Gaines, Moore) Pettijohn was born to Hamilton & Ethel Gaines at Proctor, Texas, April 22, 1921. She was raised in a farming family, graduated from Proctor High School in 1938 & attended Tarleton in 1956. Lois married Seth E. Moore in 1942.
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Heat packing pastors of Brown County
Back when Brown County was the frontier, a group of Methodist preachers rode the circuit out to the area, staying in log cabins erected by settlers, dodging Indian attacks and, apparently, hunting bears. The Methodists were the earliest missionaries to Brown County, establishing the first church in the county north of Thrifty.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Call for desserts; Milkshake test; Buzzard Billy's renamed; George's milestone; Bamboo toilet paper
Topping the tank to visit relatives this Thanksgiving may not carry the shock value it did a few months ago. AAA Texas, the auto club, reported the average price for regular unleaded gasoline is lower in Texas than anywhere else in the country, at least on Thursday, when it released its weekly report.
Brown County became home 24 years ago due to a random act of kindness
Don't get me wrong, Brown County and Lake Brownwood has many perks that make living here a joy on any given day, but to a West Texas girl, the trees, hills, wildlife, and the lake made me fall in love.
brownwoodnews.com
7th Annual First Blessing event Dec. 3
The 7th Annual First Blessing event at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church will take place on December 3. You have to register online by November 27 to sign your children up for a new pair of shoes. We provide a warm breakfast and kids’ activities as well. Call Chris at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church with questions.
Brrr! Snow May Be On The Way, But Will Killeen, Texas Get Any?
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texas, and we haven't even fried our Thanksgiving turkeys. The cold weather seemed to flip on like a light recently, and believe it or not, there's a chance of snow already. LET IT SNOW, TEXAS!. According to WFAA, snow in...
A Snack with Shaq: Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken coming to Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — Big news is coming to foodies in three Texas cities. Legendary basketball star Shaquille O'Neal's restaurant chain, Big Chicken, is set to open three new locations in Texas, one in Killeen, one in Waco and one in College Station. With unique and hearty offerings on the...
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (5) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
fox44news.com
Familiar Waco restaurant is getting a new name
Waco (FOX 44) — Buzzard Billy’s is changing its name to The Brazos Landing, after almost thirty years of being in business. Buzzard Billy’s first opened in Downtown Waco in 1993. It moved to its current location along the I-35 frontage road in 2008. The owners of...
brownwoodnews.com
New Members Sworn in as CASA Volunteers with CASA in the Heart of Texas
The Honorable Judge Cheryll Mabray officially swore in Debbie Odom and Tana DeSchane as new CASA volunteer Advocates, on November 9, 2022. Debbie comes from a long history of law enforcement and brings a wealth of knowledge to her role. While Debbie is a Brown County resident, she has accepted a Comanche case as we need more volunteers to help children in that county. Tana is continuing her graduate education but has felt called to be a CASA volunteer advocate for a long time. She brings an inquisitive mind and knowledge that will benefit our CASA children. We are proud of both ladies and glad they chose to finish their training and advocate for a child in court.
Karen Is At It Again. Calls Cops On Suburban Texas Mom
Ok, we must discuss this Killeen, Texas. This is too much. Or is it? Let's get into why Karen called the cops on a neighborhood mom, for having her eight-year-old son walk home alone. Now, I do realize that times are definitely different from when I was coming up, and...
Popular Waco restaurant rebrands with new name, menu, atmosphere
WACO, Texas — The Brazos Landing is coming back to Waco... sort of. The owners of Buzzard Billy's said it has rebranded its restaurant as The Brazos Landing, named after a restaurant that sat at its current location for over five decades, but closed down in the 90s. "The...
