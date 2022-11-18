ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

brownwoodnews.com

Lady Lions finish fourth at Hamilton tournament after loss to Lorena

HAMILTON – The Brownwood Lady Lions placed fourth at the Hamilton basketball tournament, dropping the third-place game to Lorena, 61-39, Saturday afternoon. Brownwood couldn't overcome a slow start, trailing 19-4 after one quarter, 36-14 at halftime, and 52-26 through three quarters. The Lady Lions shot just 23 percent...
brownwoodnews.com

Lady Lions level record at 3-3 with 44-23 triumph over McGregor

HAMILTON – The Brownwood Lady Lions evened their season record at 3-3 with their most lopsided victory to date, 44-23 over McGregor Friday at the Hamilton tournament. Brownwood shot just 26 percent (13 of 50) from the field, and 20 percent (5 of 25) on three-pointers, but drained a season-high 13 free throws in 27 attempts. The Lady Lions also grabbed 30 rebounds and nabbed 21 steals to overcome 23 turnovers.
brownwoodnews.com

WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Nov. 21-27

Early at Brownwood, 2:15 p.m. Brownwood at Brady, 2 p.m. Early at Jim Ned, 11:45 a.m. Brownwood vs. Odessa High (at Glen Rose), 4 p.m. Bangs at Hawley, 11:15 a.m. Early at Hawley, 1:45 p.m. GIRLS AND BASKETBALL. Blanket at Brookesmith, 11 a.m. Zephyr at Cross Plains, 6 p.m. MEN'S...
koxe.com

Early, Bangs, Coleman, Richland Springs Teams Fall

The Area Round of the playoffs proved to be the end of the season for Early, Bangs, Coleman and Richland Springs on Friday night. In Vernon, Early lost to Canadian 42-14. In Burleson, Bangs lost to Riesel 38-14. In Weatherford, Coleman lost to Crawford 34-13. In Mertzon, Loraine defeated Richland Springs 52-0.
brownwoodnews.com

Lois Kathryn Pettijohn

Lois Kathryn Pettijohn passed away November 12,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. Lois Kathryn (Gaines, Moore) Pettijohn was born to Hamilton & Ethel Gaines at Proctor, Texas, April 22, 1921. She was raised in a farming family, graduated from Proctor High School in 1938 & attended Tarleton in 1956. Lois married Seth E. Moore in 1942.
brownwoodnews.com

DIANE ADAMS: Heat packing pastors of Brown County

Back when Brown County was the frontier, a group of Methodist preachers rode the circuit out to the area, staying in log cabins erected by settlers, dodging Indian attacks and, apparently, hunting bears. The Methodists were the earliest missionaries to Brown County, establishing the first church in the county north of Thrifty.
brownwoodnews.com

7th Annual First Blessing event Dec. 3

The 7th Annual First Blessing event at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church will take place on December 3. You have to register online by November 27 to sign your children up for a new pair of shoes. We provide a warm breakfast and kids' activities as well. Call Chris at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church with questions.
fox44news.com

Familiar Waco restaurant is getting a new name

Waco (FOX 44) — Buzzard Billy's is changing its name to The Brazos Landing, after almost thirty years of being in business. Buzzard Billy's first opened in Downtown Waco in 1993. It moved to its current location along the I-35 frontage road in 2008. The owners of...
brownwoodnews.com

New Members Sworn in as CASA Volunteers with CASA in the Heart of Texas

The Honorable Judge Cheryll Mabray officially swore in Debbie Odom and Tana DeSchane as new CASA volunteer Advocates, on November 9, 2022. Debbie comes from a long history of law enforcement and brings a wealth of knowledge to her role. While Debbie is a Brown County resident, she has accepted a Comanche case as we need more volunteers to help children in that county. Tana is continuing her graduate education but has felt called to be a CASA volunteer advocate for a long time. She brings an inquisitive mind and knowledge that will benefit our CASA children. We are proud of both ladies and glad they chose to finish their training and advocate for a child in court.
