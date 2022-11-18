ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘& Juliet’ Review: Shakespearean Jukebox Musical is Like a Shot of Pure Gold

Shakespeare’s Juliet singing Britney Spears’ “Oops…I Did It Again” is certainly a surprising and unexpected juxtaposition.  While there is every reason to be skeptical of a Shakespearean jukebox musical, “& Juliet” makes it work remarkably well. It’s the most fun you’ll have in a Broadway theater right now. “& Juliet” features 32 songs by Max Martin and a rotating group of collaborators (officially credited as Max Martin and Friends), ranging from the 90s to today and including songs made popular by Robyn, the Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, P!nk and more. The playbill includes a note that Martin has had...
The Conversation U.S.

Why I teach a course connecting Taylor Swift's songs to the works of Shakespeare, Hitchcock and Plath

Unusual Courses is an occasional series from The Conversation U.S. highlighting unconventional approaches to teaching. Title of course: “The Taylor Swift Songbook” What prompted the idea for the course? This class is part of a group of introductory English offerings that focus on basic methods of literary analysis and research. It fulfills different requirements for potential English majors and the general student population, so I am always looking for news ways to engage them. For a few years, I taught it as a Harry Potter course. I introduced students to classic British literature by exploring the Romantic and medieval literary traditions present in the...
ComicBook

Disenchanted Review: A Joyful Musical That Was Made to Delight Disney Fans

Back in 2007, I was a mere teenager when Enchanted was released, and like so many people who were introduced to Amy Adams' Giselle and the magical kingdom of Andalasia, I walked out of that theater with a new favorite Disney movie. The wait for a sequel has been a long one, and now that Disenchanted is finally here, I am relieved to report that it was worth the wait. While nothing will ever be able to capture the originality and charm of the first film, the sequel provided the perfect answer to that burning fairy tale question: What happens after "happily ever after?"
iheart.com

Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!

If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
EW.com

Jeremy Pope says a director implied he couldn't connect with a role because he's gay: 'F--- that'

Jeremy Pope found himself in the kind of nightmare scenario most queer actors in Hollywood are warned about. The Orlando-born double Tony nominee of Broadway's Choir Boy and Ain't Too Proud had begun work on a new film. He doesn't say which one but resolves to "vaguely" talk about the project, which happened in the past couple years, in a conversation through Zoom from his Los Angeles home in November. He remembers arriving on set about to start principal photography when, as he puts it, "I got into an altercation with the director." Pope, wearing a deconstructed black sweater, corrects himself: "Or a conversation, I'll say."
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Distractify

Who Sings Giselle’s Songs in ‘Enchanted’ and ‘Disenchanted’?

It’s not uncommon for movie stars to get a vocal stand-in for singing scenes, and when lip-syncing and movie magic align just right, the audience is none the wiser. Audrey Hepburn didn’t do her own singing in My Fair Lady, for instance, and it’s not Natalie Wood’s singing voice you hear in West Side Story. So, Disney fans, did Amy Adams sing in Enchanted?
EW.com

Adele kicks off Las Vegas residency in tears, says postponing it was 'the best decision' she ever made

Adele was rolling in the deep apologies during the opening night of her Las Vegas residency. The "Easy on Me" singer made her long-awaited concert debut at Caesars Palace on Friday evening, during which she took a moment to tearfully apologize to attendees for abruptly postponing the spectacle, titled Weekends With Adele, just one day before its original run back in January.
LAS VEGAS, NV
EW.com

Millie Gibson cast as new Doctor Who companion

The TARDIS has a new passenger. The BBC announced today that actress Millie Gibson has been cast on the British science fiction show Doctor Who as the titular time-traveler's new companion, or partner-in-adventures, Ruby Sunday. Gibson, 18, will star opposite Ncuti Gatwa, who is playing the Fifteenth Doctor. Gibson will make her debut on the show over the 2023 Christmas season. Her previous credits include the long-running British soap opera Coronation Street.
The Guardian

Armageddon Time review – worlds collide in terrific coming-of-age drama

Queens, 1980. The way James Gray tells it in this bustling, tobacco-hued autobiographical drama, it’s an in-between world, on the brink of the cultural explosion of hip-hop and the political paradigm shift heralded by Reaganism. But it’s also rooted further in the past and in the Jewish family history of Gray’s alter ego in the picture, sixth-grader Paul Graff (impressive newcomer Banks Repeta).
World Screen News

Swedish Adaptation for Love is Blind

Banijay-owned Mastiff Sweden is producing a local version of Netflix’s megahit dating series Love is Blind. The casting call for the first European version of the show is now open, with production planned to begin next year. Netflix has not yet announced a global launch date for the show.
EW.com

American Music Awards 2022: See the complete list of winners

The 2022 American Music Awards included some not-so-shocking wins but also a handful of memorable performances. Wayne Brady hosted the world's largest fan-voted awards show live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with the ceremony airing on ABC. The big moments of the night: 2022's reigning anti-hero, Taylor Swift,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
classicfm.com

The 10 greatest composers of the 21st century (so far)

10 composers with the potential to shape classical music for the 21st century... From the concert hall to the games console, the last century has seen the number of platforms for brilliant music increase exponentially. Now, some way into the 21st century, we take a look at the composers whose...
The Guardian

One Off review – former inmate crafts a harrowingly authentic prison drama

That Ric Renton’s gripping new play has the tang of authenticity should not come as a surprise. The playwright spent his early adulthood behind bars, so he is on firm ground with a drama set in HMP Durham. He has witnessed first hand the fear, desperation and violence of a Category A wing and, having discovered the English dictionary during a spell in solitary, he now writes with authority about three inmates doing time under the eye of a benign warder.
Distractify

'Disenchanted' Is Writing (and Reading) the Book on Twisted Fairy Tales

It has been over a decade since we were able to dive into the world of Disney’s Giselle (Amy Adams), a princess forced into reality in Disney’s Enchanted. Sometimes, we all want to be princesses, but we’re all forced to be in reality. However, even in reality, Giselle finds her “happily ever after”... or does she? Now that Disenchanted is here, we’re all reckoning with what it means to be “happily ever after.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy