Read full article on original website
Related
‘& Juliet’ Review: Shakespearean Jukebox Musical is Like a Shot of Pure Gold
Shakespeare’s Juliet singing Britney Spears’ “Oops…I Did It Again” is certainly a surprising and unexpected juxtaposition. While there is every reason to be skeptical of a Shakespearean jukebox musical, “& Juliet” makes it work remarkably well. It’s the most fun you’ll have in a Broadway theater right now. “& Juliet” features 32 songs by Max Martin and a rotating group of collaborators (officially credited as Max Martin and Friends), ranging from the 90s to today and including songs made popular by Robyn, the Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, P!nk and more. The playbill includes a note that Martin has had...
Why I teach a course connecting Taylor Swift's songs to the works of Shakespeare, Hitchcock and Plath
Unusual Courses is an occasional series from The Conversation U.S. highlighting unconventional approaches to teaching. Title of course: “The Taylor Swift Songbook” What prompted the idea for the course? This class is part of a group of introductory English offerings that focus on basic methods of literary analysis and research. It fulfills different requirements for potential English majors and the general student population, so I am always looking for news ways to engage them. For a few years, I taught it as a Harry Potter course. I introduced students to classic British literature by exploring the Romantic and medieval literary traditions present in the...
ComicBook
Disenchanted Review: A Joyful Musical That Was Made to Delight Disney Fans
Back in 2007, I was a mere teenager when Enchanted was released, and like so many people who were introduced to Amy Adams' Giselle and the magical kingdom of Andalasia, I walked out of that theater with a new favorite Disney movie. The wait for a sequel has been a long one, and now that Disenchanted is finally here, I am relieved to report that it was worth the wait. While nothing will ever be able to capture the originality and charm of the first film, the sequel provided the perfect answer to that burning fairy tale question: What happens after "happily ever after?"
iheart.com
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
EW.com
Jeremy Pope says a director implied he couldn't connect with a role because he's gay: 'F--- that'
Jeremy Pope found himself in the kind of nightmare scenario most queer actors in Hollywood are warned about. The Orlando-born double Tony nominee of Broadway's Choir Boy and Ain't Too Proud had begun work on a new film. He doesn't say which one but resolves to "vaguely" talk about the project, which happened in the past couple years, in a conversation through Zoom from his Los Angeles home in November. He remembers arriving on set about to start principal photography when, as he puts it, "I got into an altercation with the director." Pope, wearing a deconstructed black sweater, corrects himself: "Or a conversation, I'll say."
Three Day Millionaire review – Grimsby’s cheeky-chappie answer to Guy Ritchie
“Welcome fuckers, to Grimsby.” That’s fisherman Curly (ex Corrie actor James Burrows), giving it large, talking straight to camera near the start of this laddish British heist comedy. It’s a lairy, offputting scene, and a few too many like it make Three Day Millionaire charmless at times, and difficult to warm to.
Who Sings Giselle’s Songs in ‘Enchanted’ and ‘Disenchanted’?
It’s not uncommon for movie stars to get a vocal stand-in for singing scenes, and when lip-syncing and movie magic align just right, the audience is none the wiser. Audrey Hepburn didn’t do her own singing in My Fair Lady, for instance, and it’s not Natalie Wood’s singing voice you hear in West Side Story. So, Disney fans, did Amy Adams sing in Enchanted?
The 76 Best Karaoke Songs To Jam Out To, Regardless Of Your Actual Singing Ability
Actual singing talent is irrelevant to enjoying karaoke.
EW.com
Disenchanted director Adam Shankman on summoning the magic of a fairy tale during a global pandemic
When Disenchanted director Adam Shankman took on the challenge of following up a beloved fairy tale, 2007's Enchanted, itself a movie that was already a fresh spin, he needed a Eureka moment — and he got one. "Why does 'true love's kiss' have to be romantic?" he tells EW...
EW.com
Adele kicks off Las Vegas residency in tears, says postponing it was 'the best decision' she ever made
Adele was rolling in the deep apologies during the opening night of her Las Vegas residency. The "Easy on Me" singer made her long-awaited concert debut at Caesars Palace on Friday evening, during which she took a moment to tearfully apologize to attendees for abruptly postponing the spectacle, titled Weekends With Adele, just one day before its original run back in January.
TV review: 'Wednesday' forgot who Wednesday Addams is
The Netflix series "Wednesday" turns Wednesday Addams into a generic character in a generic story.
EW.com
Millie Gibson cast as new Doctor Who companion
The TARDIS has a new passenger. The BBC announced today that actress Millie Gibson has been cast on the British science fiction show Doctor Who as the titular time-traveler's new companion, or partner-in-adventures, Ruby Sunday. Gibson, 18, will star opposite Ncuti Gatwa, who is playing the Fifteenth Doctor. Gibson will make her debut on the show over the 2023 Christmas season. Her previous credits include the long-running British soap opera Coronation Street.
Armageddon Time review – worlds collide in terrific coming-of-age drama
Queens, 1980. The way James Gray tells it in this bustling, tobacco-hued autobiographical drama, it’s an in-between world, on the brink of the cultural explosion of hip-hop and the political paradigm shift heralded by Reaganism. But it’s also rooted further in the past and in the Jewish family history of Gray’s alter ego in the picture, sixth-grader Paul Graff (impressive newcomer Banks Repeta).
Bones and All review: Timothée Chalamet stars in touching cannibal romance that takes its time
Timothée Chalamet reunites with Luca Guadagnino in Bones and All, a cannibal road movie that is touching despite its bumps along the way.
World Screen News
Swedish Adaptation for Love is Blind
Banijay-owned Mastiff Sweden is producing a local version of Netflix’s megahit dating series Love is Blind. The casting call for the first European version of the show is now open, with production planned to begin next year. Netflix has not yet announced a global launch date for the show.
EW.com
American Music Awards 2022: See the complete list of winners
The 2022 American Music Awards included some not-so-shocking wins but also a handful of memorable performances. Wayne Brady hosted the world's largest fan-voted awards show live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with the ceremony airing on ABC. The big moments of the night: 2022's reigning anti-hero, Taylor Swift,...
classicfm.com
The 10 greatest composers of the 21st century (so far)
10 composers with the potential to shape classical music for the 21st century... From the concert hall to the games console, the last century has seen the number of platforms for brilliant music increase exponentially. Now, some way into the 21st century, we take a look at the composers whose...
One Off review – former inmate crafts a harrowingly authentic prison drama
That Ric Renton’s gripping new play has the tang of authenticity should not come as a surprise. The playwright spent his early adulthood behind bars, so he is on firm ground with a drama set in HMP Durham. He has witnessed first hand the fear, desperation and violence of a Category A wing and, having discovered the English dictionary during a spell in solitary, he now writes with authority about three inmates doing time under the eye of a benign warder.
'Disenchanted' Is Writing (and Reading) the Book on Twisted Fairy Tales
It has been over a decade since we were able to dive into the world of Disney’s Giselle (Amy Adams), a princess forced into reality in Disney’s Enchanted. Sometimes, we all want to be princesses, but we’re all forced to be in reality. However, even in reality, Giselle finds her “happily ever after”... or does she? Now that Disenchanted is here, we’re all reckoning with what it means to be “happily ever after.”
Comments / 0