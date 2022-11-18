ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

swlexledger.com

Riverland Park home destroyed by fire Saturday morning in Cayce

Cayce, SC 11/20/2022 (Paul Kirby) – The City of Cayce Fire Department responded to a fire in a single-family home on Brookcliff Drive in the Riverland Park neighborhood in the City of Cayce Saturday. Even though Cayce’s Fire Department arrived quickly, they discovered that the brick home was already heavily involved in fire when they arrived.
CAYCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

One woman dead after shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a shooting, according to Columbia Police Department. Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting after a woman arrived at a local hospital on Friday, November 18th. The shooting happened at 1000 Watermark Place, according to police. Officers says a 31-year-old...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Woman shot, killed at Watermark Place

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. CPD said a 31-year-old woman was driven to an area hospital on Friday, Nov. 18. Staff pronounced her deceased. Investigators said the woman had been shot in the 1000 block of Watermark Place. Anyone with information about...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia Police investigate shooting after woman brought to hospital dies

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are working to gather more details after a woman was brought to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound and soon died. According to preliminary information shared by the Columbia Police Department, the victim arrived by private vehicle at Prisma Richland Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Police said the victim had a gunshot wound to the upper body and died of her injuries later the same evening.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia police investigating fatal shooting of woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department reports a woman is dead after a shooting incident. Officials said she was driven to a local hospital where medical staff pronounced her dead. Investigators are gathering more information to determine what happened.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

One person dead in Orangeburg County two vehicle collision

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Orangeburg County. Trooper Tyler Tidwell said the collision happened around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, November 20 at U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road. A 2014 Jaguar SJR was traveling south...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Orangeburg Police search for missing teen

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Authorities are putting out an alert for a teen they say hasn't been seen since Saturday evening. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said that 17-year-old Lloyd Fulton was seen with an unknown female at the McDonald's restaurant on Hwy. 301 (John C. Calhoun Drive) around 6 p.m. on Saturday.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WLTX.com

Running event to close several intersections in Columbia on Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are advising that a Saturday morning running event will mean temporary closures along several Columbia roads. According to the department, the Daybreak 10K and 5K races, as well as a youth race, will have starting times ranging from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. During this time, Columbia Police will be monitoring the event around several intersections.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Coroner identifies victim in Old Cherokee Road accident

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Lexington County Coroner has identified the person who died in an accident in the 1500 block of Old Cherokee Road in Lexington County. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, 19 year old Brier Murray Hudson, of Pelion, was the passenger in a car that left the roadway and overturned around 9:42pm Thursday night.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Troopers investigating deadly Orangeburg County crash near Santee

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an SUV driver died after his vehicle struck another vehicle Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 9:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road, about a half-mile south of Santee, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Troopers say a...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
police1.com

Pay for S.C. deputies isn’t about politics. It’s about taking care of those who protect

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — “Northern California Sheriff announces indefinite suspension of daytime patrols citing catastrophic staffing shortage.”. “Philadelphia Police to allow unarmed civilian traffic officers, offer recruitment bonuses to retain staff.”. These are just two of the headlines about the impact of public safety and our citizens. South...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution

A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Temporary Lane Closures announced ahead of Columbia Daybreak Run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Ahead of the Columbia Daybreak 5K and 10K runs, the Columbia Police Department has announced Temporary Road Closures at the following intersections. The first run starts at 8 a.m. according to officials. Devine and Queen. Devine and King. Devine and Woodrow. Woodrow and Lee. Woodrow...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington County coroner identifies victim in Old Cherokee Road fatality

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher positively identified the individual who died in a single-vehicle accident in Lexington shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. According to Fisher, Brier Murray Hudson, 19, of Pelion, was a passenger traveling westbound on the 1500 block of Old Cherokee Road just west of Lexington when the car left the roadway and overturned.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, November 19th at 9:10 pm, a two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one driver and injured two others near Santee, South Carolina. The accident happened between a 2014 Jaguar XJR and a Toyota SUV, both traveling south on US-301 near Elephant Road, according...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

