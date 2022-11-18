Read full article on original website
Riverland Park home destroyed by fire Saturday morning in Cayce
Cayce, SC 11/20/2022 (Paul Kirby) – The City of Cayce Fire Department responded to a fire in a single-family home on Brookcliff Drive in the Riverland Park neighborhood in the City of Cayce Saturday. Even though Cayce’s Fire Department arrived quickly, they discovered that the brick home was already heavily involved in fire when they arrived.
Roughly 45 Greenview neighborhood homes placed under boil water advisory
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Several residents in a Richland County community have been placed under a boil water advisory following a water main break on Sunday. According to Columbia Water, an eight-inch main ruptured and is impacting as many as 45 customers along Wilkes Road from Easter to Christian street.
abccolumbia.com
WIS-TV
Columbia Police investigate shooting after woman brought to hospital dies
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are working to gather more details after a woman was brought to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound and soon died. According to preliminary information shared by the Columbia Police Department, the victim arrived by private vehicle at Prisma Richland Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Police said the victim had a gunshot wound to the upper body and died of her injuries later the same evening.
wach.com
wach.com
Columbia Fire responds to 2-alarm house fire east of Pontiac
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire says no injuries have been reported in a large house fire reported on Thursday afternoon. According to a department spokesperson, the two-alarm fire was called in around 5 p.m. on Rusty Mill Drive - roughly three miles east of Pontiac in northeastern Richland County.
WIS-TV
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling after report of Columbia mall shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County man alleges he was racially profiled. He says the profiling happened when he was surrounded by deputies on a night when deputies were searching for a criminal suspect. Jereal Williams says security cameras outside his home captured the moment officers and deputies arrived.
Orangeburg Police search for missing teen
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Authorities are putting out an alert for a teen they say hasn't been seen since Saturday evening. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said that 17-year-old Lloyd Fulton was seen with an unknown female at the McDonald's restaurant on Hwy. 301 (John C. Calhoun Drive) around 6 p.m. on Saturday.
WLTX.com
Running event to close several intersections in Columbia on Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are advising that a Saturday morning running event will mean temporary closures along several Columbia roads. According to the department, the Daybreak 10K and 5K races, as well as a youth race, will have starting times ranging from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. During this time, Columbia Police will be monitoring the event around several intersections.
abccolumbia.com
live5news.com
police1.com
Pay for S.C. deputies isn’t about politics. It’s about taking care of those who protect
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — “Northern California Sheriff announces indefinite suspension of daytime patrols citing catastrophic staffing shortage.”. “Philadelphia Police to allow unarmed civilian traffic officers, offer recruitment bonuses to retain staff.”. These are just two of the headlines about the impact of public safety and our citizens. South...
coladaily.com
24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution
A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
wach.com
Temporary Lane Closures announced ahead of Columbia Daybreak Run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Ahead of the Columbia Daybreak 5K and 10K runs, the Columbia Police Department has announced Temporary Road Closures at the following intersections. The first run starts at 8 a.m. according to officials. Devine and Queen. Devine and King. Devine and Woodrow. Woodrow and Lee. Woodrow...
coladaily.com
Lexington County coroner identifies victim in Old Cherokee Road fatality
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher positively identified the individual who died in a single-vehicle accident in Lexington shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. According to Fisher, Brier Murray Hudson, 19, of Pelion, was a passenger traveling westbound on the 1500 block of Old Cherokee Road just west of Lexington when the car left the roadway and overturned.
abccolumbia.com
WRDW-TV
