Clifton Elementary & D51 Gets Creative Around Reading

CLIFTON, Colo. ( KREX ) — Clifton Elementary students and staff are crazy about their latest vending machine. “It’s like how you get food, how you push the buttons.. I think it’s just really cool!” exclaimed 3rd grader Ryliegh. But, it has nothing to do with snacks. No, this vending machine the distributes books.

Assistant Principal Stephanie Williams tells us it’s not just getting kiddos excited to read. “They’re super excited to have their name drawn, and get the special coin, and then pick the book they’d like to have… They’re asking friends and teachers how’d you get that book? How’d you get that coin?” You see, the special coins that operate the vending machine are earned for good behavior. “It’s creating a culture and language around the vending machine and behavior as well!”

Clifton Elementary is one of nine schools in the district with, or in the process of getting an “Inchy’s Bookworm Vending Machine”. The timing of getting the new machine is fortuitous; Clifton Elementary right now is in the middle of its Read-A-Thon!

