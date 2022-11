Crossroads Football Live area round of playoffs highlights and scores

VICTORIA, Texas – Crossroads Football Live area round in playoffs highlights and scores: Here is a look at the teams and scores of South Texas high school football games we followed on Crossroads Football Live.

Crossroads Football Live Scores:

Friday, Nov. 18:

El Campo vs. Kilgore: 20-34 (FINAL)

Cuero vs. Sealy: 41-18 (FINAL)

Tidehaven vs. Nixon-Smiley: 56-8 (FINAL)

Industrial vs. Jourdanton: 19-8 (FINAL)

Shiner vs. Mason: 47-21 (FINAL)

Goliad vs. Llano: 0-21 (FINAL)

Saturday, Nov. 19:

Victoria Cobras vs. Tyler Heat: 0-0 (1st quarter)

Thursday, Nov. 17:

Victoria West vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial: 74-59 (FINAL)

Calhoun vs. Canyon Lake: 28-13 (FINAL)

Edna vs. Universal City Randolph: 16-7 (FINAL)

Refugio vs. Holland: 56-9 (FINAL)

Ganado vs. Thorndale: 66-12 (FINAL)

