Wilmington, NC

WECT

Families shop for free at Community Thanksgiving Giveaway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Families were lined up our the door to get into the free pop-up grocery store at the MLK Center in Wilmington on Saturday. Volunteers were running bags of food out to cars and people were also walking through to pick up food at tables. There were holiday staples, frozen chickens, and desserts all while supplies lasted.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Coastal BUDS to host iCan Dance Camp

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome (BUDS) has announced that their iCan Dance Camp will be held from Dec. 19 to 23 at the Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington. According to the announcement, the camp is intended for individuals ages 5 and up with a diagnosed...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade had spectators from around the region line the streets along Western Boulevard. The annual community tradition started this morning at 9:45 at Coastal Carolina Community College and ended at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. It is sponsored regularly by Marine Federal Credit Union and Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Calling all barbeque lovers!  Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival on Friday and Saturday. It’s taking place at Onslow Pines Parks.  One by one, hopeful pitmasters set up at the park in preparation for the Whole Hog Competition on Saturday.  “[We’re] just kind of prepping everything […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville’s annual WinterFest coming up

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — WinterFest is back in Jacksonville at Riverwalk Crossing Park. The festival includes three days of free holiday fun and unique gift finds at their Artisan Market which will be there on Friday and Sunday. On Saturday, December 3, there is much to do. Santa will arrive at 1 p.m. and will be […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Thanks and Churkeychangas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The holiday season is upon us, and we’re quickly approaching what has become an essentially forgotten holiday. While millions will hit the road to spend Thanksgiving with their family, many others are finally replacing their Halloween decorations with Christmas trees, leaving Thanksgiving somewhere in the middle of the two.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

1,000 free holiday meals kits given ahead of holiday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was all smiles Wednesday at Good Shepherd Center in Wilmington – folks lining up for their chance to get a box filled with food for the upcoming holiday. The Good Shepherd Center and Innovative Financial Group handed out 1,000 free holiday meal boxes...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Your guide to Black Friday deals and store hours in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Black Friday sales continue to become less focused on long in-person lines at 5 a.m. and more focused on online sales that last all week. But several stores are still opening early for big sales on that Friday, Nov. 25. All of the stores listed will...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Pet of the Week: Wolfie and Chaco from Roseys Rescue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wolfie, a 4-year-old husky mix, and Chaco, a 4-year-old German shepherd/Labrador mix, are available for adoption from Roseys Rescue. According their handlers, Wolfie and Chaco are very obedient and come when called. They don’t engage in play behavior, showing no previous interest in playing catch or tug of war.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Boil water advisory issued in Lake Waccamaw

Election day results are now official across Southeastern North Carolina now that county boards of elections conducted canvasses on Friday morning. RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as...
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover High School reopens Brogden Hall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – It’s back. The building where New Hanover Wildcat’s state championship banners hang has officially been reopened. The reopening meant a lot to Wildcats of the past and present. I remember being here as a kid and it used to be packed for the...
WILMINGTON, NC
islandfreepress.org

Cold temperatures continue Sunday and Sunday night

Cold weather is expected to continue along the Outer Banks on Sunday, November 20, with temperatures in the low-50s during the daytime, and in the mid-30s on Sunday night. Although freezing temperatures are not expected for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands at this time, residents in affected areas are advised to take steps on Sunday to protect outdoor water pipes and tender plants from the cold weather.
SURF CITY, NC
WHYY

Wilmington mourns death of City Councilmember Linda Gray

Wilmington City Councilmember Linda Gray died unexpectedly Monday, after being diagnosed with pneumonia last week. “Wilmington is again mourning the loss of a public servant,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki in an emailed statement. “Her death is sad and a shock to us all.” He said the 73-year-old lawmaker was a devoted member that served and impacted the public and the Wilmington community.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: clouds return Sunday along with another surge of cold air

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this Saturday evening! After a frosty start on your Saturday morning, we saw plenty of afternoon sunshine pushing highs into the 60s. A system will pass to our south on Sunday so we will see increasing clouds and a slim shower chance. Variably to mostly cloudy skies will hold highs in the middle 50s. Another widespread freeze is likely Monday morning. Temperatures will begin to moderate by Tuesday as clouds increase.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Truist grants $100,000 to economic development in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Jacksonville Onslow Economic Development Partnership, Inc. was granted a total of $125,000 this week. Truist Foundation provided $100,000, which is meant to support racial and ethnic diversity in small businesses, women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs in Jacksonville and Onslow County. That donation was made on Nov. 16 and represents the first made […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC

