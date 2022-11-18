Read full article on original website
WECT
Families shop for free at Community Thanksgiving Giveaway
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Families were lined up our the door to get into the free pop-up grocery store at the MLK Center in Wilmington on Saturday. Volunteers were running bags of food out to cars and people were also walking through to pick up food at tables. There were holiday staples, frozen chickens, and desserts all while supplies lasted.
WECT
Coastal BUDS to host iCan Dance Camp
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome (BUDS) has announced that their iCan Dance Camp will be held from Dec. 19 to 23 at the Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington. According to the announcement, the camp is intended for individuals ages 5 and up with a diagnosed...
WECT
Christmas parade and other holiday events taking place in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The community is invited to a variety of events taking place in Bladen County during the holiday season. Registration is open until Tuesday, Nov. 22 for the Christmas Parade. The parade itself will start at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 at Elizabethtown Town Hall.
WITN
Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade had spectators from around the region line the streets along Western Boulevard. The annual community tradition started this morning at 9:45 at Coastal Carolina Community College and ended at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. It is sponsored regularly by Marine Federal Credit Union and Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.
Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Calling all barbeque lovers! Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival on Friday and Saturday. It’s taking place at Onslow Pines Parks. One by one, hopeful pitmasters set up at the park in preparation for the Whole Hog Competition on Saturday. “[We’re] just kind of prepping everything […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers in Wilmington hand pack more than 55,000 meals ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Hundreds of volunteers showed up for a food packaging event over the weekend in Wilmington. Two-hundred-sixty-one boxes, containing 56,000 meals will be headed to Haiti in the next few days. Hope Changes Everything Founder Renee Hunter with Masonboro Baptist Church started the program to give...
Jacksonville’s annual WinterFest coming up
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — WinterFest is back in Jacksonville at Riverwalk Crossing Park. The festival includes three days of free holiday fun and unique gift finds at their Artisan Market which will be there on Friday and Sunday. On Saturday, December 3, there is much to do. Santa will arrive at 1 p.m. and will be […]
WECT
First-look trailer released for sequel to award-winning film “Wilmington on Fire”
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Filmmaker Christopher Everett has released the first trailer for the sequel to his award-winning 2015 documentary Wilmington on Fire, and has set a tentative release date for Wilmington on Fire II of November 10, 2023. “That date is very significant because it will mark the 125...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County non-profit holds 2nd annual walk to help bring awareness to molestation
SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County nonprofit is using its platform to raise awareness about sexual abuse. The group, Keep Your Hands Off Me, Inc. held a dinner Thursday night at the Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation office. During the dinner, there were poetry readings and information and resources...
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Thanks and Churkeychangas
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The holiday season is upon us, and we’re quickly approaching what has become an essentially forgotten holiday. While millions will hit the road to spend Thanksgiving with their family, many others are finally replacing their Halloween decorations with Christmas trees, leaving Thanksgiving somewhere in the middle of the two.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
1,000 free holiday meals kits given ahead of holiday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was all smiles Wednesday at Good Shepherd Center in Wilmington – folks lining up for their chance to get a box filled with food for the upcoming holiday. The Good Shepherd Center and Innovative Financial Group handed out 1,000 free holiday meal boxes...
WECT
Your guide to Black Friday deals and store hours in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Black Friday sales continue to become less focused on long in-person lines at 5 a.m. and more focused on online sales that last all week. But several stores are still opening early for big sales on that Friday, Nov. 25. All of the stores listed will...
WECT
Pet of the Week: Wolfie and Chaco from Roseys Rescue
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wolfie, a 4-year-old husky mix, and Chaco, a 4-year-old German shepherd/Labrador mix, are available for adoption from Roseys Rescue. According their handlers, Wolfie and Chaco are very obedient and come when called. They don’t engage in play behavior, showing no previous interest in playing catch or tug of war.
WECT
Boil water advisory issued in Lake Waccamaw
Election day results are now official across Southeastern North Carolina now that county boards of elections conducted canvasses on Friday morning. RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department introduces new horse, asking for names from public
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a new horse has been added to their Mounted Unit. WPD stated that they have not named the horse yet and are taking submissions for names. The public is encouraged to submit a name before Dec. 2. To submit...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover High School reopens Brogden Hall
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – It’s back. The building where New Hanover Wildcat’s state championship banners hang has officially been reopened. The reopening meant a lot to Wildcats of the past and present. I remember being here as a kid and it used to be packed for the...
islandfreepress.org
Cold temperatures continue Sunday and Sunday night
Cold weather is expected to continue along the Outer Banks on Sunday, November 20, with temperatures in the low-50s during the daytime, and in the mid-30s on Sunday night. Although freezing temperatures are not expected for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands at this time, residents in affected areas are advised to take steps on Sunday to protect outdoor water pipes and tender plants from the cold weather.
Wilmington mourns death of City Councilmember Linda Gray
Wilmington City Councilmember Linda Gray died unexpectedly Monday, after being diagnosed with pneumonia last week. “Wilmington is again mourning the loss of a public servant,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki in an emailed statement. “Her death is sad and a shock to us all.” He said the 73-year-old lawmaker was a devoted member that served and impacted the public and the Wilmington community.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: clouds return Sunday along with another surge of cold air
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this Saturday evening! After a frosty start on your Saturday morning, we saw plenty of afternoon sunshine pushing highs into the 60s. A system will pass to our south on Sunday so we will see increasing clouds and a slim shower chance. Variably to mostly cloudy skies will hold highs in the middle 50s. Another widespread freeze is likely Monday morning. Temperatures will begin to moderate by Tuesday as clouds increase.
Truist grants $100,000 to economic development in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Jacksonville Onslow Economic Development Partnership, Inc. was granted a total of $125,000 this week. Truist Foundation provided $100,000, which is meant to support racial and ethnic diversity in small businesses, women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs in Jacksonville and Onslow County. That donation was made on Nov. 16 and represents the first made […]
