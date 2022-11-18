Read full article on original website
Related
UN expert questions sincerity of Myanmar's prisoner release
A U.N. expert says the release of thousands of prisoners in Myanmar is likely an attempt by its military government to "create a veneer of progress" in the country to sway international opinion
The Madness by Fergal Keane review – running towards a world of pain
“It took 20 years,” writes Fergal Keane in The Madness, “before I came to the point of accepting I was addicted to war.” It was a bitter realisation for the Irish journalist. Feted for his decades of reporting at the sharp end of disaster, Keane built a career on his capacity to take in the worst of human nature – and keep going. Until one day, tormented by his experience of the Rwandan genocide, he couldn’t keep going any longer. This book tells the story of how Keane began to unpick a lifetime of trauma, addiction and fear, traits that made him an alcoholic, a mental wreck – and a star.
World Cup 2022: England may back down in armband row; Ronaldo faces media – live
The latest news from Qatar as the second day of the World Cup sees England v Iran, Senegal v Netherlands and USA v Wales
Comments / 0