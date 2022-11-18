Read full article on original website
colemantoday.com
Vehicle Accident Reported Sunday Afternoon
At 1:28 pm Sunday, Coleman County Sheriff's Office and Santa Anna Fire Department and EMS were sent to a report of a one-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 84, between Coleman and Santa Anna near the roadside park. The vehicle was said to be off the roadway on the south bound lane side of the road. The Department of Public Safety has been notified to investigate the accident. Roads throughout most of Coleman County are wet from rain. No further information is available at this time.
koxe.com
Man Arrested for Stalking
According to information from the Brownwood Police Department:. On Wednesday, November 16, at approximately 5:30pm, Officer Collin Davis received information that 44 year-old Johnny Austin Watson, of Brownwood, had an active warrant for his arrest for Stalking. The warrant was the result of previous calls to a residence in south...
brownwoodnews.com
TxDOT Brownwood District Prepares for Possible Winter Weather
The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Brownwood District has begun winter weather preparations due to a chance of wintery precipitation expected today through Saturday. Crews have been working to pretreat main lanes of Interstate 20, US and state highways, along with some highly traveled farm to market roads throughout the district as a precaution.
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 16
On Monday, November 14, 2022 at approximately 5:22 p.m., Deputy Rita Duaine and Deputy Toby Mathis responded to an illegal dumping at CR 411 W, Brownwood, TX. A complainant reported a suspecy was allowing people to. illegally dump on their property. Information was gathered, and a report was made. On...
KWTX
Four arrested on meth trafficking charges in Hamilton County
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas arrested four more individuals during an ongoing criminal investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine in and around Hamilton County. Willis Andrew White, 32; Christino Escobar Vasquez, 62; Julia Noelle Burks, 31; and Michael Jay Cagle, 39, all of Stephenville, Texas, were each...
brady-today.com
Special Weather Statement Issued by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement that will be in effect for Brady and the surrounding area until 9PM. A light mix of rain and snow is possible late Friday night through at least midday Saturday. Precipitation should start off as rain showers across the Concho Valley and southward to the Interstate 10 corridor by Friday evening. After midnight, light snow and sleet may start to mix in, with freezing rain possible by Saturday morning. Regardless of precipitation type, accumulation will be light, and will occur mainly on vegetation and elevated surfaces. Please use caution if you are driving on bridges and overpasses on Saturday morning.
koxe.com
Early, Bangs, Coleman, Richland Springs Teams Fall
The Area Round of the playoffs proved to be the end of the season for Early, Bangs, Coleman and Richland Springs on Friday night. In Vernon, Early lost to Canadian 42-14. In Burleson, Bangs lost to Riesel 38-14. In Weatherford, Coleman lost to Crawford 34-13. In Mertzon, Loraine defeated Richland Springs 52-0.
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Heat packing pastors of Brown County
Back when Brown County was the frontier, a group of Methodist preachers rode the circuit out to the area, staying in log cabins erected by settlers, dodging Indian attacks and, apparently, hunting bears. The Methodists were the earliest missionaries to Brown County, establishing the first church in the county north of Thrifty.
brownwoodnews.com
Sarah Gomez
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cherished friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 14, 2022. Mrs. Gomez was born into humble beginnings on November 3, 1923, on a farm in Bangs, Texas to Esteban Mutia Romero and Ester Hernandez. She was one of eight children. From a very early age, Mrs. Gomez was a very hard worker. She began working at the age of fourteen where she was a live-in nanny and maid, she worked for the railroad cleaning the railway cars. When she was sixteen, she worked at the Poultry House. When she was eighteen, she began to work at different restaurants. This is where she developed her love of cooking.
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 11/18/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from November 10 through November 17:. Moore, Justin Thomas, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Mayon, Nicholas Trey, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Lopez, Arthur, Theft of Property >=$100 <$750. Jones, Jonathan, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Thompson, Patrick Clintall, Declaration of...
brownwoodnews.com
Sharon Ann Bynum
Graveside funeral services for Sharon Ann Bynum, 78, of Goldthwaite, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Hurst Ranch Cemetery in Star. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. She passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
brownwoodnews.com
Matt’s Mantiques and Mercantile open in new location on Brown Street
Less than a year after opening its original location, the former Matt’s Mantiques – now Matt’s Mantiques and Mercantile – has moved to a larger store located at 301 Brown Street in downtown Brownwood. “Everyone thinks we’re an antique store, and we have old stuff, but...
brownwoodnews.com
Nila Helt
Nila Neomia Wallace Helt, age 74, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The family will hold a memorial service Saturday, December 3, 2022 at First Christian Church in Brownwood. Condolences, memories and tributes can be offered to the family online at heartlandfuneralhome.net.
koxe.com
Brownwood, Early, Bangs, Coleman, Richland Springs Continue in the Playoffs
The Brownwood Lions play Canyon at 7 o’clock Friday night in Midland. The game will be on KOXE 101.3, or the KOXE App or KOXE.com. The Bangs Dragons play Riesel at 7:30 pm in Burleson. The game will be on KBWD 1380 AM or on the KOXE App or KOXE.com.
brownwoodnews.com
Lois Kathryn Pettijohn
Lois Kathryn Pettijohn passed away November 12,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. Lois Kathryn (Gaines, Moore) Pettijohn was born to Hamilton & Ethel Gaines at Proctor, Texas, April 22, 1921. She was raised in a farming family, graduated from Proctor High School in 1938 & attended Tarleton in 1956. Lois married Seth E. Moore in 1942.
brownwoodnews.com
No. 7 Lions withstand Canyon’s second-half push, march into third round, 31-10
MIDLAND – Owning an average margin of victory of 44 points over the course of the five-game win streak they carried into Friday night’s Class 4A Division I Region I area playoff game, the No. 7 Brownwood Lions hadn’t received a stern test in more than a month.
brownwoodnews.com
Riesel ends Bangs’ season in area round, 38-14
BURLESON – A season that wasn’t expected to result in a postseason berth concluded in the second round of the playoffs Friday night, as the Bangs Dragons were upended by the Riesel Indians, 38-14, in Class 2A Division I Region II area playoff action. Bangs (7-5), the third...
brownwoodnews.com
7th Annual First Blessing event Dec. 3
The 7th Annual First Blessing event at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church will take place on December 3. You have to register online by November 27 to sign your children up for a new pair of shoes. We provide a warm breakfast and kids’ activities as well. Call Chris at Coggin Avenue Baptist Church with questions.
brownwoodnews.com
Ribbon cutting held for Bealls Outlet grand opening
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Bealls Outlet on Thursday, November 17th. They are located at 519 West Commerce Street in Brownwood. Bealls Outlet is located in the same location formerly Burkes Outlet. Bealls Outlet has rebranded, but still carries all of your favorite brands at a discounted price.
brownwoodnews.com
BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Lady Dragons post 2-3 tournament record; May girls fall to Newcastle
BANGS – The Bangs Lady Dragons posted a 2-3 record at their own basketball tournament over the weekend. Bangs picked up wins over Early (30-19) and Brady (35-25), with losses against Eastland once and Clyde twice. Mason defeated Eastland in the tournament championship game. Bangs is back in action...
