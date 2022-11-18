When I heard our friend Oren Miller, former Sumter County Commissioner was ordered to jail for violating the Florida Sunshine Law in Tony Tatti’s kangaroo court, I started to fester a slow and angry hatred for those who one way or another sought revenge by enabling this gross injustice. They include the usual local losers Bradley Arnold, Tony Tatti, Sasha Kidney, Jennifer Key and Russell Seuss; all owned and paid by the biggest loser of all, Billionaire Mark Morse.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO