ocala-news.com
Belleview Police Department to host upcoming Citizens Prosecutor Academy
The Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office will host its free six-week Citizens Prosecutor Academy course in Belleview beginning in February, and residents of Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties are eligible to sign up. The Citizens Prosecutor Academy will take place at 2 p.m. on every Wednesday,...
fox13news.com
Accused arsonist armed with AR-15, handgun shot by deputies on I-4 following chase
TAMPA, Fla. - Traffic came to a standstill on I-4 Sunday morning after an armed arson suspect was shot by deputies on I-4 near Dinosaur World. According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, a 911 call came into the agency shortly before 8:15 a.m. about a man throwing Molotov cocktails onto the roof of a Lakeland home.
Here are the Thanksgiving closures and changes to services in your county
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanksgiving is this week, and services and offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Here is a list of what is closed or will have service changes in your area. Lake County. The following offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday:. -Lake County...
2 arrested after street race ends in Pinellas County crash, troopers say
Two New Port Richey men were arrested Thursday night after a street race went wrong, according to arrest documents.
click orlando
Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County reopened after police chase, FHP says
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol announced that Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County has been reopened on Sunday afternoon after law enforcement activity out of Polk County. A gathering of law enforcement on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County forced the closure of some westbound lanes Sunday morning...
villages-news.com
Waterfront Inn guest from West Palm Beach gets break in DUI case
A West Palm Beach woman who had been staying at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing got a break this past week in a drunk driving case. Laura Jane Short, 54, pleaded no contest in Sumter County Court to a charge of reckless driving, reduced from an original charge of driving under the influence. She has been placed on probation for six months.
St. Pete woman accused of stabbing child with keys for ‘not being ready,’ police say
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a woman Friday afternoon after she allegedly battered a child, according to an arrest affidavit.
villages-news.com
Fuming about Oren Miller behind bars
When I heard our friend Oren Miller, former Sumter County Commissioner was ordered to jail for violating the Florida Sunshine Law in Tony Tatti’s kangaroo court, I started to fester a slow and angry hatred for those who one way or another sought revenge by enabling this gross injustice. They include the usual local losers Bradley Arnold, Tony Tatti, Sasha Kidney, Jennifer Key and Russell Seuss; all owned and paid by the biggest loser of all, Billionaire Mark Morse.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman sentenced to jail time for 2021 drunk driving charge
A Leesburg woman has been sentenced to 15 days in the Lake County Jail for a drunk driving charge after her probation was revoked for non-compliance. Samantha Marie Lacey, 30, failed to complete an alcohol evaluation and did not show up for court ordered community service. She also neglected to pay fines and court costs.
Pinellas County retired K-9 dies suddenly, sheriff's office says
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on Friday shared the sad news of the passing of one of their retired K-9s. K-9 Jager died suddenly, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Born in 2009 in the Czech Republic, he was a patrol canine from November 2010 to November 2017. During those seven years, the sheriff's office said K-9 Jager caught more than 200 suspects with handler Cpl. Paul Martin.
click orlando
Marion Sheriff Office offers takeover of school security, district seeks community input
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County School Board members are calling on the community for input after a proposal from the sheriff’s office to take over school security. “I want the community to become aware of it, to read it for themselves, to ask the tough questions,” said Eric Cummings who is the chair of Marion County’s School Board.
Villages Daily Sun
Miller found guilty of lying under oath
The jury didn’t buy the doughnut defense. A Marion County jury of four men and two women needed just 25 minutes of deliberation Friday to find suspended Sumter County commissioner Oren Miller guilty of felony perjury. Miller, the jury found, lied under oath during a criminal investigation into potential...
Suspect admits to beating Oldsmar man to death with baseball bat, deputies say
Pinellas County deputies arrested a man who they said beat a man to death with a metal baseball bat Friday.
Sumter County firefighters rescue dog stuck in recliner
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — You may hear of firefighters rescuing a cat stuck in a tree, but one dog was saved from a rare situation. Sumter County Fire and Emergency Medical Services team rescued a dog that was trapped in a recliner on Nov. 11. Firefighters received a 911...
villages-news.com
District Office released information about trash pickup over Thanksgiving
The District Office has released information about trash pickup over the Thanksgiving holiday. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
FHP: 2 people killed in Gandy crash
GANDY, Fla. — Troopers say two people on a motorcycle were killed in a crash in St. Petersburg at 6:05 p.m. Saturday. A 71-year-old St. Petersburg woman drove an SUV northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill store, approached a stop sign, and then entered the path of a motorcycle that was headed eastbound on Gandy Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
WESH
One killed and one injured in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that killed one and injured another Saturday afternoon on State Road 44 in Lake County. FHP says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on SR-44 near Rory Lane in unincorporated Pine Lakes. According to troopers, a 2021 Honda CR-V traveling southbound on SR-44 attempted to make a U-turn when it was struck on the left side by a 2004 Chevy Tahoe also traveling southbound.
hernandosun.com
Brooksville council tables Southern Hills rezoning request
Members of the Brooksville City Council put off its decision to rezone a parcel of land near the Southern Hills and Cascade communities until residents meet with developers and their representatives. The rezoning request had its first reading in the Council during the panel’s regular meeting on Nov. 7.
Orange County investigating domestic violence shooting near Moat Court in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies arrived to the 5600 block of Moat Court for a shooting call Friday morning around 8:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they located a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital for treatment. Investigators say this is a domestic...
