Sumter County, FL

ocala-news.com

Belleview Police Department to host upcoming Citizens Prosecutor Academy

The Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office will host its free six-week Citizens Prosecutor Academy course in Belleview beginning in February, and residents of Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties are eligible to sign up. The Citizens Prosecutor Academy will take place at 2 p.m. on every Wednesday,...
BELLEVIEW, FL
villages-news.com

Waterfront Inn guest from West Palm Beach gets break in DUI case

A West Palm Beach woman who had been staying at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing got a break this past week in a drunk driving case. Laura Jane Short, 54, pleaded no contest in Sumter County Court to a charge of reckless driving, reduced from an original charge of driving under the influence. She has been placed on probation for six months.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Fuming about Oren Miller behind bars

When I heard our friend Oren Miller, former Sumter County Commissioner was ordered to jail for violating the Florida Sunshine Law in Tony Tatti’s kangaroo court, I started to fester a slow and angry hatred for those who one way or another sought revenge by enabling this gross injustice. They include the usual local losers Bradley Arnold, Tony Tatti, Sasha Kidney, Jennifer Key and Russell Seuss; all owned and paid by the biggest loser of all, Billionaire Mark Morse.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman sentenced to jail time for 2021 drunk driving charge

A Leesburg woman has been sentenced to 15 days in the Lake County Jail for a drunk driving charge after her probation was revoked for non-compliance. Samantha Marie Lacey, 30, failed to complete an alcohol evaluation and did not show up for court ordered community service. She also neglected to pay fines and court costs.
LEESBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Pinellas County retired K-9 dies suddenly, sheriff's office says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on Friday shared the sad news of the passing of one of their retired K-9s. K-9 Jager died suddenly, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Born in 2009 in the Czech Republic, he was a patrol canine from November 2010 to November 2017. During those seven years, the sheriff's office said K-9 Jager caught more than 200 suspects with handler Cpl. Paul Martin.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Miller found guilty of lying under oath

The jury didn’t buy the doughnut defense. A Marion County jury of four men and two women needed just 25 minutes of deliberation Friday to find suspended Sumter County commissioner Oren Miller guilty of felony perjury. Miller, the jury found, lied under oath during a criminal investigation into potential...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

District Office released information about trash pickup over Thanksgiving

The District Office has released information about trash pickup over the Thanksgiving holiday. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FHP: 2 people killed in Gandy crash

GANDY, Fla. — Troopers say two people on a motorcycle were killed in a crash in St. Petersburg at 6:05 p.m. Saturday. A 71-year-old St. Petersburg woman drove an SUV northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill store, approached a stop sign, and then entered the path of a motorcycle that was headed eastbound on Gandy Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WESH

One killed and one injured in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that killed one and injured another Saturday afternoon on State Road 44 in Lake County. FHP says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on SR-44 near Rory Lane in unincorporated Pine Lakes. According to troopers, a 2021 Honda CR-V traveling southbound on SR-44 attempted to make a U-turn when it was struck on the left side by a 2004 Chevy Tahoe also traveling southbound.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Brooksville council tables Southern Hills rezoning request

Members of the Brooksville City Council put off its decision to rezone a parcel of land near the Southern Hills and Cascade communities until residents meet with developers and their representatives. The rezoning request had its first reading in the Council during the panel’s regular meeting on Nov. 7.
BROOKSVILLE, FL

