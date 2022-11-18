Read full article on original website
10 Coral Springs and Parkland Volleyball Players Compete in BCAA All-Star Game
After an incredible high school volleyball season, ten Coral Springs and Parkland players had the opportunity to play in the BCAA All-Star Game. Coral Springs Charter had three players participate, including Alexandra Bruno, who won MVP. She was also named Player of the Year, finishing the season with 352 kills and 751 in her career.
2 New Soccer Coaches at Coral Glades Pick Up First Win
Coral Glades’ new soccer coaches, Marc Lyon and Giovanni Bido, each picked up their first win. Lyon picked his win up coaching the boys’ varsity soccer team while Bido earned his with the girls’. The boys’ team is coming off a year where they won only four...
Plantation, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Fort Lauderdale, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Fort Lauderdale. The Palmetto Ridge High School soccer team will have a game with St. Thomas Aquinas High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
American Heritage routes Boynton Beach; rematch with Cardinal Gibbons set
PLANTATION, FLORIDA – With the preliminary games now out of the way, it’s time for the anticipated rematch for the region championship. Top-seed American Heritage Plantation easily dispatched of Boynton Beach, 49-0, at home on Saturday, setting up the showdown with rival Cardinal Gibbons on ...
Miami Central's Keyone Jenkins commits to Auburn
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Shortly after Miami Central won a heartstopper against Miami Northwestern on Friday night, Rockets quarterback Keyone Jenkins was asked about his recruiting process. Specifically, he was asked about Auburn University. The Rockets’ left-handed throwing senior signal caller ...
Coral Springs, Coral Glades Girls Basketball Win Season Openers
High school girls’ basketball is underway in Coral Springs, and a pair of teams picked up wins in their first game. In their first game of the season, Coral Springs High School picked up a 64-25 win over Charles W. Flanagan High School. This is the third straight season...
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Absolute BEST Breakfast Spots in Miami, Florida – (With Photos)
Miami is a city that never sleeps, and as a tourist, you are probably up for anything. It is a place that offers a variety of different cuisines and cultures. It is also the perfect place to try different types of food. Many restaurants in Miami offer breakfast. But it’s...
High school football: St. Thomas Aquinas wipes out Atlantic in regional matchup
FORT LAUDERDALE — The St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders advanced to the 3M regional final after their dominant 63-14 win Friday over the Atlantic Eagles. Undefeated Aquinas (11-0) allowed just two touchdowns and a two-point conversion. The Raiders have not allowed opponents to score more than 14 points in their...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Sunrise, FL
Dawn is a metropolis in central-western Broward County, serving because the principal metropolis for the Miami metropolitan space. In 1960, Norman Johnson purchased 2,650 acres of land to develop for retirees from the Northeastern US. The group was named “Dawn Golf Village,” and to put it on the market, Johnson...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Rib Spherical Up taking place right this moment in West Palm Seashore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The 2022 Rib Round Up gets underway Saturday at noon at the iThink Financial Amphitheater with all the finger-lickin’ BBQ and live country music. Rib Round Up set to open gates at noon in West Palm Beach. Saturday morning vendors started putting meat...
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week. so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Ocean One Restaurant Grand Opening Makes a Splash in Coral Springs
Ocean One Bar and Grille has officially opened its newest location, making a splash and serving over 600 customers on opening day. Located at 2444 N University Dr. in Coral Springs, the American contemporary restaurant is fresh and ready to serve. “We’ve been developing the Ocean One concept for over...
Bay News 9
'Stop Woke' act blocked, Florida schools receive Purple Star distinction and Ronald McDonald Charities look for help
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Temperatures stay below normal today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect a breeze out of the northeast 10 to 20 mph. If you have plans to go out for dinner, temperatures will drop into the 50s...
Expect Rain, Thunderstorms In Boca Raton, Delray Beach Through Midweek
Thanksgiving Looks Good. The First Part Of The Week Does Not. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s going to be a largely rainy week in and around South Palm Beach County, as the gods of South Florida play a cruel prank on northeastern visitors […]
100 Black Men Of South Florida Leads Thanksgiving Food Drive
100 Black Men of South Florida kicked off its 31st annual Thanksgiving food drive that aims to provide meals for over 70,000 people. The post 100 Black Men Of South Florida Leads Thanksgiving Food Drive appeared first on NewsOne.
miamirealtors.com
Broward County Mid-Market Condo Sales Rise for Third Consecutive Month; Total Active Listings Increase for Fourth Consecutive Month
Broward County mid-market condominium sales rose for the third consecutive month as total active listings jumped for the fourth straight month in October 2022, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “Condos priced between $400K to $600K continue selling fast in Broward...
Palm Beach man goes home a millionaire from winning lottery ticket
A Florida man who tried his luck playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game cashed out a $1 million prize, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.
wlrn.org
Former Miami city manager testifies that the city was 'targeting' certain Little Havana businesses
In an explosive newly released court document, a former City of Miami manager testified under oath that he witnessed first-hand that City of Miami commissioner Joe Carollo was “targeting” code enforcement against certain businesses in Little Havana in order to shut them down. The new transcript was released...
galencollege.edu
Pembroke Pines Receives Programmatic Accreditation by ACEN for the ADN Program
Galen College of Nursing is proud to announce the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) has granted initial accreditation to its Associate Degree in Nursing program at the Miami Campus in Pembroke Pines. ACEN programmatic accreditation is specific to nursing and affirms that the program is committed to quality...
