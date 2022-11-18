Read full article on original website
Gary Oldman, Star of Harry Potter and Dark Knight Series, Reveals He's Retiring From Acting
Gary Oldman is ready for some rest and relaxation. The Dark Knight alumnus says he's fine with retiring after his latest project runs its course, citing interests outside of the industry he'd like to dedicate his time to. Oldman currently stars in AppleTV+'s Slow Horses, a spy thriller that will soon debut its second season. Based on a series of novels by Mick Herron, Slow Horses has already been renewed for third and fourth seasons at the streamer, though it's unclear if Oldman will still be involved at that point.
The Walking Dead Fans Love Daryl's Iconic Moment in Series Finale
The series finale of The Walking Dead aired Sunday night on AMC and AMC+, bringing to a conclusion the popular series after 11 seasons. The finale had a lot of important moments over as it resolved the stories of several major characters as well as set the stage for the various spinoffs set within The Walking Dead universe that are coming up. However, there is one moment that fans have very excited, something that brings a very full circle moment to the series.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Teases Rocket's Emotional Ending (Exclusive)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theatres this month, but it's not the final Marvel Cinematic Universe project of the year. Fans will soon be treated to another "Special Presentation" similar to Werewolf by Night, but this time it will follow everyone's favorite space crew. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is coming to Disney+ next week, and it's expected to tie in with the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew, and he's also hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero host, Brandon Davis, Gunn teased an emotional ending for Rocket.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Originally Objected To Their Storyline
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theatres, and it's already earned a lot of money at the box office. The Marvel sequel was not an easy one to make due to the tragic passing of the first film's star, Chadwick Boseman. The cast and crew of Wakanda Forever have expressed how making the new film was an extremely emotional experience. Not only was Boseman's character T'Challa killed off in the beginning of the film, but the movie also featured another shocking death. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! During the film, Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda was killed after a confrontation with Namor (Tenoch Huerta). During a recent interview with IndieWire, Bassett admitted she originally fought against her character's death.
Ryan Reynolds Reveals Lost Deadpool Movie Killed by Disney-Fox Merger
Before Disney and Fox completed their merger, Ryan Reynolds was lucky enough to star in two Deadpool films and will finally get to finish his trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios will be producing a third Deadpool movie starring Reynolds, and it will also bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. While this film sounds like the best move for the third Deadpool movie, it turns out that before the merger the people behind the first two Deadpool movies had a different idea for a third film. During a recent interview with Big Issue, Reynolds revealed that he, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote a Christmas movie that would star Deadpool, but it was ultimately scrapped due to the merger.
Top Gun: Maverick Producer Admits Everyone Threw Up When Filming Jet Scenes
Top Gun: Maverick was released earlier this year and was a huge hit at the box office. The long-awaited Tom Cruise sequel is currently the highest-grossing movie of the year, passing $1 billion worldwide and recently becoming the fifth highest-grossing movie ever domestically. Earlier this month, the movie was finally released on Blu-ray with a whole lot of exciting special features to enjoy. The filmmakers are probably quite relieved by the movie's success considering some of the difficulties that went into the production. Recently, director Joseph Kosinski was joined by producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Miles Teller (Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw), and Jennifer Connelly (Penny Benjamin) for an awards season panel hosted by Deadline. During the conversation, it was revealed that everyone got sick while filming the jet scenes.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Leaps With Rabbit Hero Mirko
My Hero Academia's sixth season has seen the young heroes of UA Academy teaming up with the biggest movers and shakers in the professional crime-fighting world, as some of Hero Society's biggest and brightest are laying their lives on the line in an effort to stop Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation War. Mirko, the Rabbit Hero, was made a top-ranked hero in season four and has had the opportunity to prove her worth in the latest season as her battle against the High-End Nomu had her losing an arm and a leg.
The Walking Dead Director Explains Rosita Shocker (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers from The Walking Dead series finale, "Rest in Peace." Here lies the final victim of The Walking Dead. Sunday's "Rest in Peace" series finale not only laid to rest the AMC zombie drama after 11 seasons, but bid farewell to one of the show's main characters: Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos). Introduced in the Season 4 episode "Inmates" in 2014, the trio of Rosita, Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz), and Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) is down to one. The final episode revealed Rosita had been bit by a walker, only to have her slowly succumb to the fatal bite before peacefully passing on as the last death on The Walking Dead.
Star Wars x Columbia 2022 Jackets Are Inspired By The Clone Wars
One of our favorite holiday Star Wars traditions is the debut of the latest round of jackets from Columbia. The partnership with Disney / Lucasfilm is now in its 8th year, and the theme for 2022 is the iconic The Clone Wars animated series. The Book of Boba Fett design from last year was fantastic, but they are taking things a step further this time around with a jacket inspired by Ahsoka Tano, a hooded parkas inspired by Obi-wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, and a set of pullover hoodies. Your chance to own them is happening on December 2nd, and everything you need to know to make it happen can be found right here. You'll need it because Columbia's Star Wars jackets are limited editions that sell out lightning fast every year.
Daryl Dixon Director Teases Norman Reedus' Walking Dead Spinoff (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale, "Rest in Peace." "Sometimes I think we're just surviving one fight to the next," Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) once told best friend Carol (Melissa McBride) on The Walking Dead. When Carol proposed they take Daryl's bike and "go out on the road, head out west," Daryl suggested New Mexico. What's in the post-apocalyptic Land of Enchantment? It was about what's not. "No more fighting," Daryl explained. "Just get on the bike and go. See who's left." In the end, Daryl may have done just that on Sunday night's series finale of The Walking Dead.
Addams Family Fans React to Wednesday Netflix Series
Wednesday is here on Netflix and fans are piling in to give their takes on the Addams Family series. People have been waiting to see what Tim Burton could do with the beloved franchise as a show for years now, then Netflix granted the wish. Arriving just after Spooky Season, the series seems to be more of a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina than Addams Family Values. With the focus of these outings being more focused on Wednesday, that's probably inescapable. There's been praise of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as Morticia and Gomez Adams. Some viewers are increasingly delighted with Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Jenna Ortega's title character slips the mask of Wednesday right on and immediately puts things onto the right track. It will be interesting to see how opinions change as more roll in. Check out some of the early fare down below!
Ryan Reynolds Brings Walking Dead Characters Back for New Maximum Effort Commercial
Maximum Effort isn't just a catchphrase spoken by Deadpool. It's also the name of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' production company, as well as a mantra by which the company operates. That mantra was on full display on Sunday night during the new commercial effort from the company. Reynolds' Maximum Effort did the absolute most for a set of short commercials that aired during The Walking Dead series finale, going as far as to bring back fallen characters from the series in their undead forms to advertise various products.
Indiana Jones 5 First-Look Photo Released
Hot on the heels of Empire Magazine revealing our first look at Harrison Ford in his iconic Indiana Jones garb, the magazine has also revealed the first look at an actual scene from Indiana Jones 5, as fans can see Jones looking gruff while on a boat. The photo itself doesn't offer any real insight into the film or what audiences can expect from the adventure, but with the movie having been in development for so long and having earned multiple delays and reimaginings, it's a relief to see this image if only to confirm that the project really is just over the horizon. Indiana Jones 5 is expected to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Letitia Wright Breaks Silence on Vaccine and Transphobia Controversy
As officially unveiled by Marvel Studios on Saturday, Letitia Wright is the studio's new Black Panther. During the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her character Shuri manages to recreate the Heart-Shaped Herb, giving her the powers of Bast, the Marvel equivalency of the god Bastet. At the height of the pandemic, Wright retweeted a video that included anti-vaccination and transphobic views and save for an apology shared to Instagram, she's avoided speaking about it the entire Wakanda Forever press tour.
The Walking Dead Director Breaks Down Series Finale Epilogue (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers from The Walking Dead series finale. "We're the ones who live." With those words in Sunday's "Rest in Peace" series finale of The Walking Dead, Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) revealed the secret saying shared by her parents: Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). In "Try," the Season 5 episode of The Walking Dead written by now-showrunner Angela Kang, the line originates with Rick. After first arriving at the Alexandria Safe-Zone, Rick declares of his tried-and-tested group of zombie apocalypse survivors: "We know what needs to be done and we do it. We're the ones who live."
The Walking Dead Former Star Chandler Riggs Had a Surprising Cameo in the Series Finale
11 seasons of zombies came to an end on Sunday night, as the final episode of The Walking Dead aired on AMC. The series finale had quite a few nods to former characters who departed over the years, many in the form of voiceovers or flashback montages. One former Walking Dead star, however, actually appeared on-screen in a background cameo role. Chandler Riggs, who starred in several seasons as Carl Grimes, made a short comeback for The Walking Dead's final episode.
Rick and Morty Season 6 Brings Back Major Villain
Rick and Morty Season 6 has been a big hit with fans thus far for how much it has been paying attention to the overall serialization in the rest of the series, and while the latest episode is a far cry from the rest of the season, there's still a pretty big callback with the return of one of Season 4's major villains! The first half of the season shook things up quite a bit for Rick and the Smith Family as they had been working without portals, but it already seems like that limiter has been ripped off in the final episodes.
Rick and Morty Season 6 Releases Episode 8 Promo: Watch
Rick and Morty has officially returned from its hiatus for Season 6's final string of episodes, and the series is giving fans the first look at what's coming next with the trailer for Episode 8! The Adult Swim animated series kicked off this new season with a greater attention to the overall series continuity, and had even been tying its episodic adventures together through notable character threads. But with the newest episode of the series throwing much of that out the window, once again there is no real way to guess what could be coming next in any particular episode.
Star Wars Previews New Yoda Series
When it comes to the wide world of Star Wars, there's plenty of content to look forward to. Not only are they dropping exciting new shows on Disney+, but there are also a lot of cool comics being released. StarWars.com just previewed an upcoming series that follows one of the most iconic characters in the franchise: Yoda. First introduced in The Empire Strikes Back, Yoda has become a staple for fans, and now he's "going solo."
Nicki Aycox death: Supernatural star dies aged 47
Supernatural star Nicki Aycox has died at the age of 47.The news was confirmed by Aycox’s sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky in a Facebook post.“My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California,” she wrote.“She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.”As per multiple outlets, Aycox died after battling leukemia. She was diagnosed with the disease in 2020.Aycox was cast on Supernatural between 2006 and 2008 and played the role of Meg Masters.Supernatural...
