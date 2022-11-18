ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

What channel is the Mizzou football game on? How to watch Missouri vs. New Mexico State

By Aaron Marner, Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
Missouri may be on a two-game losing streak, but Saturday offers a respite from the SEC gauntlet and a great chance for a win.

The Tigers (4-6 overall, 2-5 in SEC play) host New Mexico State (4-5) at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday. With a win, Mizzou can inch closer to bowl eligibility, setting the stage for a big final week when Arkansas comes to town.

Saturday will mark the first game between Missouri and New Mexico State. The Aggies, under first-year head coach Jerry Kill, have already clinched their best record since 2017, when they won the Arizona Bowl. That 2017 campaign is New Mexico State's only winning season since 2002.

New Mexico State has not fared well in recent matchups with SEC foes. Alabama and Kentucky went 2-0 vs. the Aggies last season, with a combined score of 115-19 in those two games.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's game between Mizzou and NMSU.

How to watch, stream and listen to Mizzou football vs. New Mexico State

When: 6:30 p.m. CT, Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri

TV: ESPNU

Livestream: ESPN+ with cable subscription

Online radio: The Varsity Network

What channel is ESPNU?

For DirecTV customers, ESPNU is channel 208. If you have DISH, ESPNU is channel 141.

Mizzou football vs. New Mexico State betting odds

The Tipico Sportsbook lists Missouri as a 29.5-point favorite on Saturday. The Tigers are -10,000 to win outright. The Aggies are +2000 to do the same. The total sits at 46.5 points.

Aaron Marner is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Mar32 or reach him at amarner@gannett.com.

