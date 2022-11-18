Read full article on original website
Related
Millions of Twitter users issued urgent warning before ‘site shuts down’
TWITTER users have been issued a warning of a possible shutdown of the text-based social media site. Those reliant on the site are recommended to take these precautions to protect themselves from the event of the app's possible failure. Despite Twitter's owner Elon Musk continuing to parade the app around...
You’re using Google Maps wrong – all the hidden iPhone features you need to know
RECKON you're a Google Maps pro? There might be a few tricks that you've missed. Here are five tips to instantly upgrade your Google Maps game on iPhone. You can long-press on the Google Maps app to gain quick access to several tricks. It's thanks to an Apple feature called...
Meta staff say their CTO doesn't want them writing posts on Blind
Workers from the Facebook and Instagram owner said on Blind that Andrew Bosworth told them the anonymous forum was "bad" for their mental health.
9to5Mac
Weather on the Way iOS app gains CarPlay support with live radar for your roadtrip navigation
Weather on the Way is a clever app that blends navigation and weather and shows you what conditions to expect throughout your travels. Arriving today is the newest update that brings CarPlay support which means live weather radar plus navigation on your vehicle’s display. Here’s how developer Piotr Knapczyk...
Android and iPhone users just got a great new Google Maps upgrade
The amazing AR Live View is rolling out in selected cities including London and New York
brytfmonline.com
BrasiKa is a Brazilian innovation that only science can explain
They say that Brazilians have so much creativity and improvisation that they should be studied by scholars NASAUS Space Agency. Our inventions are valid for the world of cars, and the vehicle in the image above, which was circulated on social media, is a good example of this. If you...
Comments / 0