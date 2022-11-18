ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Pay attention: Marathon traffic Saturday

By The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 3 days ago

Explore Oak Ridge and the city of Oak Ridge are alerting businesses, motorists and residents that several main roads and intersections will be affected by Saturday morning's Secret City Half Marathon & 5K.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nQCal_0jF6Y71a00

Race Director Hannah Fatheree anticipates nearly 1,000 runners and walkers will take to the city streets and greenways of Oak Ridge to participate in the family-friendly events, according to a news release. See below for the race routes and also visit the website at www.SecretCityHalfMarathon.com for a map of both routes.

Motorists should also be aware of the early morning course preparations. While the races start at 9 a.m., there will be volunteers setting out cones along the course as early as 6 a.m. The Oak Ridge Police Department, along with Anderson County deputies will be out in force directing and stopping traffic where and when needed. While no roads will be shut down due to the race traffic, motorists should expect some minor delays due to runners crossing streets on Melton Lake Drive and Emory Valley Road. Motorists are asked to take it slow in these areas and be mindful of the race participants.

The half marathon and 5K both start and finish at the Melton Lake Peninsula.

The half marathon route (13.1 miles):

  • South from the peninsula onto Melton Lake Drive turning right onto Union Valley Road then right onto Illinois Avenue
  • Illinois Avenue merging right onto Lafayette Drive then right onto Emory Valley Road
  • Emory Valley Road turning right onto Briarcliff Avenue then left onto South Columbia Avenue
  • South Columbia turning left back onto Emory Valley Road then right onto Briarcliff Avenue
  • Briarcliff Avenue merging right onto Laboratory Road then merging right onto the Oak Ridge Turnpike.
  • Oak Ridge Turnpike turning right onto Fairbanks Road then left onto Warehouse Road
  • Warehouse Road turning right onto Melton Lake Drive then left back into the Melton Lake peninsula.

The 5K route (3.1 miles):

  • North from the peninsula onto Melton Lake Dr. turning right onto Oak Ridge Turnpike.
  • Immediate right into Elza Gate Park then backs down Melton Lake Drive greenway. For more information about the races and online registration, visit www.SecretCityHalfMarathon.com. Friends, family and community members are welcome to attend and cheer on the racers along the routes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Drive-through light show coming to Townsend

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the “Peaceful side of the Smokies,” families can enjoy a new drive-through light show this holiday season. Smoky Mountain Lights: A Peaceful Side Christmas Experience, a new holiday experience, is set to kick off at the Townsend Visitor Center in November and will feature a Smoky Mountain-themed wonder.
TOWNSEND, TN
WBIR

Some roads to have closures in Oak Ridge Saturday during Secret City Half Marathon

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Drivers in Oak Ridge can expect to see some runners on the road Saturday as part of the Secret City Half Marathon and 5k races. The Oak Ridge Police Department said they expect more than 700 runners. Volunteers and officers will be at intersections throughout the route helping drivers navigate around the runners and the route. Those motorists are asked to slow down and use caution during the race.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Become a driver for ETHRA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Consider working in a field provides help through the region for individuals and families. East Tennessee Human Resource Agency has been serving the community in various ways, one of which is ETHRA Transit. ETHRA Public Transit provides door to door transportation services with flexible schedules...
KNOXVILLE, TN
livability.com

Transportation is Cutting-Edge in Blount County

New infrastructure developments are paving the way for a growing economy in Blount County. Blount County is on the move. As one long-term airport infrastructure project is completed, a much-needed road project is just about to begin. And both are poised to serve Blount County’s residents and burgeoning business community long into the future.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Authorities respond to Sevier Solid Waste fire

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Several agencies responded to a fire at Sevier Solid Waste, located at 1855 Ridge Road, Friday morning. Responders from the Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Sevierville Fire Department, Gatlinburg Fire Department and Sevier County Fire Administration responded to the fire. “Firefighters made a quick attack on...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Winter weather in the Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, this is the perfect time of the year for a hike in the Smokies, but hikers should be ready to interact with snow and ice. The weather can be harsh and some of the largest snows leave piles of the white stuff around. “This...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

1 dead after hit-and-run crash; Knoxville police investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man is dead after a pedestrian-involved hit-and-run crash on Magnolia Avenue Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. On Saturday, Nov. 19, at around 8:20 p.m., KPD officials responded to the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue to find a man who was reportedly struck while crossing the road by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to a release.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Driver hurt following late night crash on I-40 East

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A truck driver was seriously hurt following a crash on I-40 East early Friday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland tells WVLT News it appears a semi without a trailer crashed into another tractor trailer between West Hills and Papermill. Crews...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Monroe County escapee found in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An escaped inmate worker from Monroe County is back in custody, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Ricky Lynn Burnette was found in Knox County around 10:15, Saturday morning says MCSO. Burnette escaped on Friday according to MCSO. They said Ricky Lynn Burnette was assigned...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Apartment residents displaced due to longer-than-expected renovation time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temeka Webb with Community Preservation Partners said the company had plans to revitalize the entire complex and bring self-help resources to its tenants. On Wednesday, several residents told WVLT News they were unhappy with how long the process was taking. Resident Connie Wykle said she and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
livability.com

Mountain Magic: The Arts are Alive in Blount County

Enjoy the best of Appalachian culture, cuisine and the arts in Blount County, Tennessee. Looking for a cold craft brew and an evening of lively Americana music? Prefer a quiet farm-to-table dinner with a mountain view? Bluegrass? Ballet?. However your tastes run, you’ll enjoy Blount County’s take on the pleasures...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.

 http://oakridger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy