OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Drivers in Oak Ridge can expect to see some runners on the road Saturday as part of the Secret City Half Marathon and 5k races. The Oak Ridge Police Department said they expect more than 700 runners. Volunteers and officers will be at intersections throughout the route helping drivers navigate around the runners and the route. Those motorists are asked to slow down and use caution during the race.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO