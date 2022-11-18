ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State vs. Virginia Tech men’s basketball: TV and stream info for Charleston Classic

By Kevin McGuire
 3 days ago

Penn State is back in action on Friday afternoon as they look to advance to the championship game of the 2022 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. After topping Furman in the opening game of the weekend tournament, the Nittany Lions face the Virginia Tech Hokies in the second round to get things started.

Penn State is 4-0 to start the season and looking to get to 5-0 with a win on Friday. The Nittany Lions have been hot from the three-point line and the defense has answered the call early on this season. The leadership from Jalen Pickett has helped set the tone on offense. Just days after recording a triple-double against Butler , Pickett scored 20 points in a win over Furman to help Penn State get to this Friday matchup.

Here is how to catch the Friday afternoon action from South Carolina as Penn State looks to clinch a spot in the championship game to be played on Sunday afternoon.

How to watch on TV or live stream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gi6wR_0jF6Y1jE00 Nov 17, 2022; Charleston, South Carolina, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Seth Lundy (1) is introduced prior to the start of a game against the Furman Paladins at TD Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY

  • Date: Friday, November 18, 2022
  • Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN 2
  • Live Stream: fuboTV ( watch here )

ESPN BPI Outlook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2blMLh_0jF6Y1jE00 Nov 17, 2022; Charleston, South Carolina, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Seth Lundy (1) guards the ball against Furman Paladins forward Tyrese Hughey (15) in the second half at TD Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The ESPN Basketball Power Index was not updated at the time of this post originally going live.

Last Game: Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy lead PSU over Furman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4avjGL_0jF6Y1jE00 Nov 17, 2022; Charleston, South Carolina, USA; Furman Paladins guard Marcus Foster (5) gets a rebound in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at TD Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Jalen Pickett[/autotag] and [autotag]Seth Lundy[/autotag] provided a balanced scoring attack with 20 points each in a win over Furman. Penn State's 73-68 victory over Furman opened the 2022 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic, which was followed by Virginia Tech topping Old Dominion to set up their second-round matchup.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

