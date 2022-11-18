Penn State vs. Virginia Tech men’s basketball: TV and stream info for Charleston Classic
Penn State is back in action on Friday afternoon as they look to advance to the championship game of the 2022 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. After topping Furman in the opening game of the weekend tournament, the Nittany Lions face the Virginia Tech Hokies in the second round to get things started.
Penn State is 4-0 to start the season and looking to get to 5-0 with a win on Friday. The Nittany Lions have been hot from the three-point line and the defense has answered the call early on this season. The leadership from Jalen Pickett has helped set the tone on offense. Just days after recording a triple-double against Butler , Pickett scored 20 points in a win over Furman to help Penn State get to this Friday matchup.
Here is how to catch the Friday afternoon action from South Carolina as Penn State looks to clinch a spot in the championship game to be played on Sunday afternoon.
How to watch on TV or live stream
- Date: Friday, November 18, 2022
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN 2
- Live Stream: fuboTV ( watch here )
ESPN BPI OutlookThe ESPN Basketball Power Index was not updated at the time of this post originally going live.
Last Game: Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy lead PSU over Furman[autotag]Jalen Pickett[/autotag] and [autotag]Seth Lundy[/autotag] provided a balanced scoring attack with 20 points each in a win over Furman. Penn State's 73-68 victory over Furman opened the 2022 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic, which was followed by Virginia Tech topping Old Dominion to set up their second-round matchup.
