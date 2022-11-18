ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Weekend Forecast: Sunny, warming up

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sunshine returns and temperatures begin to rebound after a cold Friday, which was also the coldest day since last winter. Expect northwest winds around 10 mph for Saturday and south winds around 10 mph for Sunday. Highs today should reach the middle 40s and highs...
KTUL

Santa arrives by fire truck at Woodland Hills mall

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today, Santa made a grand entrance by arriving at Woodland Hills Mall on a fire truck. Guests gathered to welcome Mr. Claus as he entered in the Tulsa Fire Department truck. Union Youth Spirit, Union Andersen Elementary Choir, Union High School Band Drumline, Akdar Shrine...
publicradiotulsa.org

Highway headaches north of Owasso

The northbound US-169 on-ramp from SH-20E/116th St. N. near Owasso will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project. Meanwhile, US-169 narrows to one lane between 106th St. N. and SH-20W through early 2023 Northbound US-169 intermittently narrows to...
news9.com

City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood

The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
publicradiotulsa.org

Art work displayed outside Tulsa firehouse

Public art for the new Fire Station 33, 4109 S. 134th East Ave., has been installed. This commissioned work, titled “Protect,” is available for the public to enjoy. The 6-foot-tall, stainless steel sculpture is near the flagpole and public parking lot on the west side of Station 33. The Arts Commission of the City of Tulsa chose the design team of Joe Norman and the National Sculptors’ Guild for this $48,000 project. According to the National Sculptors’ Guild, this sculpture, fabricated at Joe Norman’s studio in Loveland, Colo., is intended to “activate the site and signify the exemplary service of firefighters in a single, free-standing sculpture.”
KTUL

Tulsa Christmas Parade unveils official poster, new route and balloon

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Christmas Parade unveiled it's official poster and new route map and balloon inspired by an iconic Tulsa landmark on Thursday. Organizers say along with a new Santa float, a new parade balloon of the Tulsa Golden Driller will also be featured. “Tulsa is...
KOCO

Driver dies after car leaves turnpike, sparks house fire in northeast Oklahoma

JENKS, Okla. — A 29-year-old woman died after authorities say she drove off a turnpike Thursday in northeastern Oklahoma and crashed into a house, sparking a fire. Tulsa-area television station KTUL reports that the woman was traveling west on the Creek Turnpike in Jenks when she crashed through a fence and struck a home. Authorities said the collision caused the house to catch fire.
KTUL

SCHEELS set to open Tulsa location in 2024

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — SCHEELS has announced it will be arriving in Tulsa in the fall of 2024. This employee-owned store is planned for the Woodland Hills Mall after a full demolition and expansion of the current space. The store will feature 24,000 square feet of premium retail adventures...
KOKI FOX 23

Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash

JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
KTUL

29-year-old California man dead after crash in Cherokee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 29-year-old man from San Bernardino, California died after a two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County Friday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on US-62 near County Road E750 just east of Tahlequah. Angel Vasquez of California was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTUL

'Retromania' collectible show debuts in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa played host to a brand-new collectibles show Sunday. It's called "Retromania". Organizers turned Expo Square into a playground for adults looking to explore and re-buy some of the cool toys and comics from their childhood. The focus was on the 80's and 90's. Plus,...
KOKI FOX 23

Hayden Industrial to locate new facility in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — California-based heat exchanger manufacturer Hayden Industrial, LLC, announced this week it will expand its operations to Tulsa. The Tulsa facility marks Hayden Industrial’s third location in addition to offices in San Bernardino, California, and Wuxi, China. The company recently developed a new system for immersion cooling that will be manufactured in Tulsa in addition to its standard product lines. The expansion will also house a dedicated research and development facility.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

It’s official: SCHEELS plans to open Tulsa location in 2024

TULSA, Okla. — The above video is from previous coverage. SCHEELS has confirmed that it will open its first location in Oklahoma, stationed at Tulsa’s Woodland Hills mall. Earlier this month, the Tulsa City Council approved the rezoning of a new tax district so SCHEELS could open. “This...
KTUL

Tulsa Fire Department remembers fallen captain at memorial service

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today, the Tulsa Fire Department held a memorial service for their brother, Captain Josh Rutledge. Rutledge died in an unexpected accident on Nov. 11. They say it was a difficult day for all the people Rutledge impacted throughout his life. "We are all better for...
