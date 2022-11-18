Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTUL
Tulsa International Airport breaks out snow-removal equipment, prepares for winter months
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa International Airport is gearing up for the winter months. Today, crews brought out snow-removal equipment to go over winter weather protocols. The airport has three plow and broom combinations, worth approximately $3 million in total. Each piece of equipment is 22 feet long to...
KTUL
Tulsa's Route 66 Marathon is here, along with freezing temperatures and road closures
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's Route 66 Marathon is finally here, but so are frigid temperatures and road closures. The Cox Business Center hosted the expo for the first time since 2019, and this year a few vendors passed out helpful items, like gloves, to prepare runners for the cold temperatures.
KTUL
Weekend Forecast: Sunny, warming up
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sunshine returns and temperatures begin to rebound after a cold Friday, which was also the coldest day since last winter. Expect northwest winds around 10 mph for Saturday and south winds around 10 mph for Sunday. Highs today should reach the middle 40s and highs...
KTUL
Santa arrives by fire truck at Woodland Hills mall
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today, Santa made a grand entrance by arriving at Woodland Hills Mall on a fire truck. Guests gathered to welcome Mr. Claus as he entered in the Tulsa Fire Department truck. Union Youth Spirit, Union Andersen Elementary Choir, Union High School Band Drumline, Akdar Shrine...
publicradiotulsa.org
Highway headaches north of Owasso
The northbound US-169 on-ramp from SH-20E/116th St. N. near Owasso will be closed from 9 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project. Meanwhile, US-169 narrows to one lane between 106th St. N. and SH-20W through early 2023 Northbound US-169 intermittently narrows to...
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood
The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
publicradiotulsa.org
Art work displayed outside Tulsa firehouse
Public art for the new Fire Station 33, 4109 S. 134th East Ave., has been installed. This commissioned work, titled “Protect,” is available for the public to enjoy. The 6-foot-tall, stainless steel sculpture is near the flagpole and public parking lot on the west side of Station 33. The Arts Commission of the City of Tulsa chose the design team of Joe Norman and the National Sculptors’ Guild for this $48,000 project. According to the National Sculptors’ Guild, this sculpture, fabricated at Joe Norman’s studio in Loveland, Colo., is intended to “activate the site and signify the exemplary service of firefighters in a single, free-standing sculpture.”
KTUL
Tulsa Christmas Parade unveils official poster, new route and balloon
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Christmas Parade unveiled it's official poster and new route map and balloon inspired by an iconic Tulsa landmark on Thursday. Organizers say along with a new Santa float, a new parade balloon of the Tulsa Golden Driller will also be featured. “Tulsa is...
Tips for protecting pets during frigid temperatures
As cold temperatures continue to impact the Sooner State, several organizations are reminding Oklahomans to bring their pets indoors.
KOCO
Driver dies after car leaves turnpike, sparks house fire in northeast Oklahoma
JENKS, Okla. — A 29-year-old woman died after authorities say she drove off a turnpike Thursday in northeastern Oklahoma and crashed into a house, sparking a fire. Tulsa-area television station KTUL reports that the woman was traveling west on the Creek Turnpike in Jenks when she crashed through a fence and struck a home. Authorities said the collision caused the house to catch fire.
KTUL
SCHEELS set to open Tulsa location in 2024
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — SCHEELS has announced it will be arriving in Tulsa in the fall of 2024. This employee-owned store is planned for the Woodland Hills Mall after a full demolition and expansion of the current space. The store will feature 24,000 square feet of premium retail adventures...
KOKI FOX 23
Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash
JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
KTUL
29-year-old California man dead after crash in Cherokee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 29-year-old man from San Bernardino, California died after a two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County Friday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on US-62 near County Road E750 just east of Tahlequah. Angel Vasquez of California was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTUL
'Retromania' collectible show debuts in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa played host to a brand-new collectibles show Sunday. It's called "Retromania". Organizers turned Expo Square into a playground for adults looking to explore and re-buy some of the cool toys and comics from their childhood. The focus was on the 80's and 90's. Plus,...
KOKI FOX 23
Hayden Industrial to locate new facility in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — California-based heat exchanger manufacturer Hayden Industrial, LLC, announced this week it will expand its operations to Tulsa. The Tulsa facility marks Hayden Industrial’s third location in addition to offices in San Bernardino, California, and Wuxi, China. The company recently developed a new system for immersion cooling that will be manufactured in Tulsa in addition to its standard product lines. The expansion will also house a dedicated research and development facility.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
It’s official: SCHEELS plans to open Tulsa location in 2024
TULSA, Okla. — The above video is from previous coverage. SCHEELS has confirmed that it will open its first location in Oklahoma, stationed at Tulsa’s Woodland Hills mall. Earlier this month, the Tulsa City Council approved the rezoning of a new tax district so SCHEELS could open. “This...
Tulsa area law enforcement help pass out turkeys to families in need
TULSA, Okla. — Members of the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Ministerial Alliance to help give out over 600 turkeys on Friday. Deputies also helped pass out other food items to families for the Thanksgiving holiday. “Each year we partner with this organization to be a...
KTUL
Tulsa Fire Department remembers fallen captain at memorial service
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today, the Tulsa Fire Department held a memorial service for their brother, Captain Josh Rutledge. Rutledge died in an unexpected accident on Nov. 11. They say it was a difficult day for all the people Rutledge impacted throughout his life. "We are all better for...
KTUL
Tulsa concludes excavation, exhumation at Oaklawn Cemetery, DNA research to follow
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The excavation and exhumation of the City's second full excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery concluded today. In total, eight burials were exhumed and 32 total were found. All eight exhumed burials are being examined and in the coming weeks, viable DNA samples will be sent to...
KTUL
Union knocks off Broken Arrow in 6A-1 quarterfinals
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The "U" in Union stands for still "Unbeaten." The Redhawks beat rival Broken Arrow 45-17, advancing to the 6A-1 semi-finals. Union moves on to face Owasso for a shot at the state championship game.
