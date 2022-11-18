Read full article on original website
Jimmy Garoppolo on Brandon Aiyuk: “He moves differently than pretty much all receivers on our team”
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has developed a strong connection with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk this season, as the third-year wideout leads the team in targets(62), receptions(44), yards(567), and touchdowns(4). After a season in which Garoppolo missed several intermediate routes that Aiyuk ran, especially corner routes between the safeties...
Is Nathaniel Hackett's job on the line vs. Raiders?
ENGLEWOOD — When Nathaniel Hackett was hired as the Broncos' head coach 297 days ago, he never thought he'd be in this precarious position. Under Hackett's leadership, the Broncos have wildly underperformed through nine games, sitting at 3-6 with only a 3% chance of making the playoffs. His offense — which is why he was ultimately hired — is statistically the worst in the NFL, scoring a league-low 14.6 points per game. And with the 2-7 Raiders coming to town this weekend, some in Broncos Country are wondering if Hackett's job might be on the line if he loses Sunday in a game between two of the worst teams in football.
NFL fines 49ers’ Dre Greenlaw $10,609 for ‘bang-bang play’ on Chargers’ Justin Herbert
Dre Greenlaw posted "Free me" to social media shortly after being ejected from Sunday night's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers. Officials from New York ruled the linebacker's helmet-to-helmet hit on quarterback Justin Herbert warranted him exiting the game. "It was just like a bang-bang play,"...
Transcripts: Jimmy Garoppolo, DeMeco Ryans, Chris Foerster preview 49ers-Cardinals Week 11 matchup
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster spoke with reporters on Friday. The team is in Colorado Springs, preparing for its Week 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided...
Three Cardinals Out, Three Questionable vs. 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals have released their final injury report for Week 11 vs. the San Francisco 49ers, and three players have already been ruled out of action. Zach Ertz, Byron Murphy and D.J. Humphries will not playing in Mexico City, as all three starters are out for Monday Night Football.
49ers Notebook: Why not practice in Mexico City? Is Kyle Shanahan still tough on WRs? Adjusting to the altitude
On Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers finished up their last of three practices this week. They'll depart Colorado Springs, where they have spent the week to get acclimated to the altitude, for Mexico City on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers and Arizona Cardinals play on Monday night at Estadio Azteca, where the elevation is about 7,200 feet above sea level.
Kyle Shanahan believes 49ers players stepping up has helped Jimmy Garoppolo, talks crowd expectations in Mexico
Jimmy Garoppolo is turning in one of the better seasons of his career. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback stepped in for an injured Trey Lance in Week 2 and has once again asserted himself as the leader on offense. Garoppolo has played well in the last two games. He hasn't...
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 11/21/2022
The San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals will clash in the last battle of the international series at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. Are you ready for some football across the border? It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a 49ers-Cardinals prediction and pick. The...
49ers Notebook: DeMeco Ryans, vampire repeller; Colorado trip testing fortitude; Foerster, Williams on tipping plays; Mooney still missing
The San Francisco 49ers continue practicing at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. They moved Friday's session, the second of three this week, indoors. Weather forced the change. It snowed overnight, leaving the outdoor fields in less-than-idea conditions. On Thursday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said the frigid...
John Lynch views George Kittle’s catch vs. Chargers as turning point for 49ers
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle had just one catch for 21 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. It was an impressive effort, though. One person inside the organization even believes it may have been the play that turned everything around in the game for the Niners. The team didn't seem to be clicking for much of the first half.
Four Cardinals Upgraded in Friday Injury Report vs. 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals have released their injury report for Friday ahead of their primetime clash with the San Francisco 49ers, and the team saw some big names take a step forward in their hopes of being available on Monday night. Limited- Budda Baker, DeAndre Hopkins, Max Garcia, Kyler Murray. Today,...
Baldy: Why 49ers should want to face Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, not Colt McCoy
Colt McCoy completed 26 of his 37 pass attempts for 238 yards and a touchdown in the Arizona Cardinals' 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams last weekend. McCoy has been limited in practices this week as he works through a knee injury suffered in that game. The Cardinals' regular starting quarterback, Kyler Murray, is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out against the Rams.
49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk focused on improving, capitalizing on opportunities
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has caught six-or-more passes for 81-or-more receiving yards in each of his last four games. He's hauled in three touchdown passes in those performances and nearly hauled in a fourth this past Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. Aiyuk is on pace for his first...
49ers at Cardinals, Week 11 predictions: Fans heavily favor Niners in Mexico
The Arizona Cardinals are set to host the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, on Monday, November 21 at 5:15 p.m. PT. Each week, the 49ers Webzone staff predicts the winner within its annual NFL Pick 'em contest. That includes writers and forum moderators. While it is...
49ers at Cardinals: Important stats that could decide game’s outcome
The San Francisco 49ers face off against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City for their first matchup of the season in Week 11. Currently, the 49ers stand at 5-4, coming off a win at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Cardinals are 4-6, coming off a road victory against the Los Angeles Rams where both starting quarterbacks missed the game due to injury.
Why play-calling shouldn’t be blamed for 49ers’ offensive woes
The 49ers don't have a playcalling issue. They have an execution issue. Week after week, I've evaluated the 49ers' offensive film to understand where the problems stem from, and it's the same answer every week: execution. In Week 10, the 49ers scored just 22 points, as they converted only two...
Ndamukong Suh says decision came down to Eagles, 49ers
This past week, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, making his debut on Sunday in a 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He told Pro Football Talk that he picked the Eagles because he sought another championship. Suh had another option, though, admitting that he could have...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Prepared to Face 'Scary' 49ers Backfield
The Arizona Cardinals prepare for their biggest game of the season: A Monday night showdown with the San Francisco 49ers. Talk around the Cardinals is mostly placed on the offensive side of the ball, as questions surround the overall health of the offensive line and quarterback position while hoping Marquise Brown can make his return in primetime as well.
5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Cardinals in Mexico City
The San Francisco 49ers face the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West matchup on Monday Night Football In México City. The 49ers are coming off a two-game win streak, and the team is looking to improve to 4-0 in the NFC West. If the 49ers want to defeat the Cardinals on Monday night, they must complete these five tasks to secure a victory.
Kyle Shanahan provides final updates ahead of 49ers-Cardinals Week 11 matchup
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after Saturday's practice in Colorado Springs, providing final updates ahead of the team's Week 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "What's...
