Jimmy Garoppolo on Brandon Aiyuk: “He moves differently than pretty much all receivers on our team”

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has developed a strong connection with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk this season, as the third-year wideout leads the team in targets(62), receptions(44), yards(567), and touchdowns(4). After a season in which Garoppolo missed several intermediate routes that Aiyuk ran, especially corner routes between the safeties...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Denver Gazette

Is Nathaniel Hackett's job on the line vs. Raiders?

ENGLEWOOD — When Nathaniel Hackett was hired as the Broncos' head coach 297 days ago, he never thought he'd be in this precarious position. Under Hackett's leadership, the Broncos have wildly underperformed through nine games, sitting at 3-6 with only a 3% chance of making the playoffs. His offense — which is why he was ultimately hired — is statistically the worst in the NFL, scoring a league-low 14.6 points per game. And with the 2-7 Raiders coming to town this weekend, some in Broncos Country are wondering if Hackett's job might be on the line if he loses Sunday in a game between two of the worst teams in football.
DENVER, CO
All Cardinals

Three Cardinals Out, Three Questionable vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals have released their final injury report for Week 11 vs. the San Francisco 49ers, and three players have already been ruled out of action. Zach Ertz, Byron Murphy and D.J. Humphries will not playing in Mexico City, as all three starters are out for Monday Night Football.
49erswebzone

49ers Notebook: Why not practice in Mexico City? Is Kyle Shanahan still tough on WRs? Adjusting to the altitude

On Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers finished up their last of three practices this week. They'll depart Colorado Springs, where they have spent the week to get acclimated to the altitude, for Mexico City on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers and Arizona Cardinals play on Monday night at Estadio Azteca, where the elevation is about 7,200 feet above sea level.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers Notebook: DeMeco Ryans, vampire repeller; Colorado trip testing fortitude; Foerster, Williams on tipping plays; Mooney still missing

The San Francisco 49ers continue practicing at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. They moved Friday's session, the second of three this week, indoors. Weather forced the change. It snowed overnight, leaving the outdoor fields in less-than-idea conditions. On Thursday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said the frigid...
WILLIAMS, CA
49erswebzone

John Lynch views George Kittle’s catch vs. Chargers as turning point for 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle had just one catch for 21 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. It was an impressive effort, though. One person inside the organization even believes it may have been the play that turned everything around in the game for the Niners. The team didn't seem to be clicking for much of the first half.
All Cardinals

Four Cardinals Upgraded in Friday Injury Report vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals have released their injury report for Friday ahead of their primetime clash with the San Francisco 49ers, and the team saw some big names take a step forward in their hopes of being available on Monday night. Limited- Budda Baker, DeAndre Hopkins, Max Garcia, Kyler Murray. Today,...
49erswebzone

Baldy: Why 49ers should want to face Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, not Colt McCoy

Colt McCoy completed 26 of his 37 pass attempts for 238 yards and a touchdown in the Arizona Cardinals' 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams last weekend. McCoy has been limited in practices this week as he works through a knee injury suffered in that game. The Cardinals' regular starting quarterback, Kyler Murray, is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out against the Rams.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers at Cardinals: Important stats that could decide game’s outcome

The San Francisco 49ers face off against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City for their first matchup of the season in Week 11. Currently, the 49ers stand at 5-4, coming off a win at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Cardinals are 4-6, coming off a road victory against the Los Angeles Rams where both starting quarterbacks missed the game due to injury.
CALIFORNIA STATE
49erswebzone

Why play-calling shouldn’t be blamed for 49ers’ offensive woes

The 49ers don't have a playcalling issue. They have an execution issue. Week after week, I've evaluated the 49ers' offensive film to understand where the problems stem from, and it's the same answer every week: execution. In Week 10, the 49ers scored just 22 points, as they converted only two...
49erswebzone

Ndamukong Suh says decision came down to Eagles, 49ers

This past week, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, making his debut on Sunday in a 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He told Pro Football Talk that he picked the Eagles because he sought another championship. Suh had another option, though, admitting that he could have...
DENVER, PA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Prepared to Face 'Scary' 49ers Backfield

The Arizona Cardinals prepare for their biggest game of the season: A Monday night showdown with the San Francisco 49ers. Talk around the Cardinals is mostly placed on the offensive side of the ball, as questions surround the overall health of the offensive line and quarterback position while hoping Marquise Brown can make his return in primetime as well.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Cardinals in Mexico City

The San Francisco 49ers face the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West matchup on Monday Night Football In México City. The 49ers are coming off a two-game win streak, and the team is looking to improve to 4-0 in the NFC West. If the 49ers want to defeat the Cardinals on Monday night, they must complete these five tasks to secure a victory.
49erswebzone

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

