ENGLEWOOD — When Nathaniel Hackett was hired as the Broncos' head coach 297 days ago, he never thought he'd be in this precarious position. Under Hackett's leadership, the Broncos have wildly underperformed through nine games, sitting at 3-6 with only a 3% chance of making the playoffs. His offense — which is why he was ultimately hired — is statistically the worst in the NFL, scoring a league-low 14.6 points per game. And with the 2-7 Raiders coming to town this weekend, some in Broncos Country are wondering if Hackett's job might be on the line if he loses Sunday in a game between two of the worst teams in football.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO