SAN DIEGO, Calif. | The Grambling State University women's basketball team suffered a 66-41 defeat at the hands of San Diego State on Tuesday night at Viejas Arena. Colbi Maples led the Lady Tigers offensively, scoring nine points and a rebound. Miracle Saxon and Leah Morrow scored eight points apiece. Saxon added eight rebounds to her tally, while Morrow snagged four boards, dished out three assists and a steal.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO