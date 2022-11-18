ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Bham Now

11 delicious breakfast places you need to try in Birmingham

Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. 1. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the...
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa church gives food to families for Thanksgiving

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Outreach Ministry of Saint Paul Baptist Church continued a tradition that extends well beyond this holiday season. WBRC was there as it hosted its last drive through food giveaway of 2022. The church works to address food insecurity in West Tuscaloosa by having a food pantry and hosting food giveaways throughout the year.
momcollective.com

Ultimate Guide to Birmingham Christmas Lights

Christmas light hunting is something that I have enjoyed every year for as long as I can remember. My family and I would always pile into the car with some fast food (remember the Christmas ornaments that were in Happy Meals quite a while ago?) and go out. We always had two or three mainstays every year, but nothing was more exciting than finding something new to add to our list for the following year! So, now that I have my own family, I’m looking forward to making our own traditions here by finding some Birmingham Christmas lights to add to our mental checklist every year!
Bham Now

32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 18-20

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Mike Wald at 205-541-0940 or...
Catfish 100.1

T-Town Grinch Returns to West Alabama this Holiday Season

Last year, West Alabama was introduced to the T-Town Grinch. During the holiday season, you could witness the unique character “Grinching around” town at random times as reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread. The T-Town Grinch popped up everywhere, including the Tinsel Trail, area businesses, schools and more. Townsquare...
Shelby Reporter

Should it stay or should it go?

One of my very first concerts was at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre when I was a child. I loved the environment, and I have been blessed to attend several concerts as a part of my job here. Most recently, I went to One Republic at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Need...
CBS 42

Triple header brings triple the traffic to Hoover Friday

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game all fall on the same night this year. Mayor Frank Brocato […]
saturdaydownsouth.com

Henry To'o To'o reveals favorite gourmet meal from the Alabama football complex

Alabama football generally does everything first class, especially when it comes to the resources they provide players. There are videos of Alabama’s amazing facilities all over the interwebs. Crimson Tide players enjoy the top of line locker rooms, player lounges and training equipment. The program also spares no expense...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama football: What's at stake for the Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl?

For Alabama, there is nothing at stake and there is everything at stake during the final week of this wayward regular season. And for the Crimson Tide, who are in the unenviable and unexpected position of being out of SEC and national championship contention as Iron Bowl Week beckons, it is indeed both.
Catfish 100.1

Fight Hunger: Thanksgiving Food Drive Plus Giveaway in Tuscaloosa

C&J Resources and Tutoring Services will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Food Drive and a Giveaway” during this season of Thanksgiving. Chante Myles-Rice, founder of C&J Resources talked about how collecting food is important to the community. She mentioned it helps relieve hunger by providing nutritious food to children and their families in convenient and familiar locations.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Khalifa Keith, elite RB out of Alabama, announces new SEC commitment

Khalifa Keith, a 2023 Parker High School running back out of Birmingham, Alabama, has committed to Tennessee after previously de-committing from Kentucky. Keith, a 3-star rusher, should only help continue to power the way for a Vols offense that has been practically unstoppable all season long and looks to continue to be a force under head coach Josh Heupel.
Catfish 100.1

Steve Shannon, Marie Osmond and a Bidet

A while back you might have caught Steve Shannon’s post about ‘the bidet.’. Well, I have been aware of this WONDERFUL invention since the 1990’s. I was in St. Louis for a job interview, incidentally it was an interview I had gotten with the help of Steve – he ALWAYS gets me jobs.
