Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Hotel Capstone Announces the Return of “The Jingle Bar”
The Hotel Capstone on the campus of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa announced that a fan-favorite feature will be returning for the 2022 holiday season. The Jingle Bar, which is a holiday pop-up experience, is coming back to the hotel’s restaurant Legends. “We had such an overwhelming response...
Bham Now
11 delicious breakfast places you need to try in Birmingham
Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. 1. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa church gives food to families for Thanksgiving
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Outreach Ministry of Saint Paul Baptist Church continued a tradition that extends well beyond this holiday season. WBRC was there as it hosted its last drive through food giveaway of 2022. The church works to address food insecurity in West Tuscaloosa by having a food pantry and hosting food giveaways throughout the year.
momcollective.com
Ultimate Guide to Birmingham Christmas Lights
Christmas light hunting is something that I have enjoyed every year for as long as I can remember. My family and I would always pile into the car with some fast food (remember the Christmas ornaments that were in Happy Meals quite a while ago?) and go out. We always had two or three mainstays every year, but nothing was more exciting than finding something new to add to our list for the following year! So, now that I have my own family, I’m looking forward to making our own traditions here by finding some Birmingham Christmas lights to add to our mental checklist every year!
Two bars and a bakery: Add these new Birmingham openings to your list
With less than two full months left in the year, Birmingham is still racking up the bar and restaurant openings. Four Birmingham industry veterans have opened the doors to their long-awaited projects, right in time for holiday season-- one of the dining industry’s busiest times of the year. Here...
Bryant-Denny Stadium Serves as the Backdrop for this $3M Condo
I know it’s somewhat hard to believe that the real estate market is still sky-high. I’ve noticed that properties are staying on the market for a longer period but their price tags are still pretty hefty. The condo scene in Tuscaloosa is pretty interesting. This particular one truly...
Bham Now
32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 18-20
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Mike Wald at 205-541-0940 or...
T-Town Grinch Returns to West Alabama this Holiday Season
Last year, West Alabama was introduced to the T-Town Grinch. During the holiday season, you could witness the unique character “Grinching around” town at random times as reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread. The T-Town Grinch popped up everywhere, including the Tinsel Trail, area businesses, schools and more. Townsquare...
wbrc.com
‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program makes sure no one is forgotten this holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Home Instead Birmingham has just ramped up its “Be a Santa to a Senior” program for the holiday season. Dan Pahos is the owner of the franchise in Birmingham. He said there are many seniors in the area who don’t have anyone around the holidays.
Shelby Reporter
Should it stay or should it go?
One of my very first concerts was at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre when I was a child. I loved the environment, and I have been blessed to attend several concerts as a part of my job here. Most recently, I went to One Republic at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Need...
Bham Now
11 reasons Birmingham’s gone to the dogs—from pet care to day cares + dog bars
Birmingham has been named the best city to visit with your dog, one of the most pet-friendly cities, the list goes on… From dog bars to lavish day cares, we’ve rounded up eleven of Birmingham’s best pup-themed spots. Pamper your pet. 1. Hollywood Feed. When it comes...
Triple header brings triple the traffic to Hoover Friday
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game all fall on the same night this year. Mayor Frank Brocato […]
Shamefully, I’m Trying This Tuscaloosa Staple For The First Time
I already know there will be dozens of people who will read this and shame me for never trying this popular Tuscaloosa restaurant. With that said, I'm prepared for it. When I first moved to Alabama in 2019, there were a few food places that were heavily recommended for me to try.
Kiffin To Auburn? Changes In Tuscaloosa? Addressing Rumors From Week 12
Cory Lemer weighs in on the latest rumors from across the college football and recruiting landscape
saturdaydownsouth.com
Henry To'o To'o reveals favorite gourmet meal from the Alabama football complex
Alabama football generally does everything first class, especially when it comes to the resources they provide players. There are videos of Alabama’s amazing facilities all over the interwebs. Crimson Tide players enjoy the top of line locker rooms, player lounges and training equipment. The program also spares no expense...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: What's at stake for the Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl?
For Alabama, there is nothing at stake and there is everything at stake during the final week of this wayward regular season. And for the Crimson Tide, who are in the unenviable and unexpected position of being out of SEC and national championship contention as Iron Bowl Week beckons, it is indeed both.
Fight Hunger: Thanksgiving Food Drive Plus Giveaway in Tuscaloosa
C&J Resources and Tutoring Services will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Food Drive and a Giveaway” during this season of Thanksgiving. Chante Myles-Rice, founder of C&J Resources talked about how collecting food is important to the community. She mentioned it helps relieve hunger by providing nutritious food to children and their families in convenient and familiar locations.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Khalifa Keith, elite RB out of Alabama, announces new SEC commitment
Khalifa Keith, a 2023 Parker High School running back out of Birmingham, Alabama, has committed to Tennessee after previously de-committing from Kentucky. Keith, a 3-star rusher, should only help continue to power the way for a Vols offense that has been practically unstoppable all season long and looks to continue to be a force under head coach Josh Heupel.
Steve Shannon, Marie Osmond and a Bidet
A while back you might have caught Steve Shannon’s post about ‘the bidet.’. Well, I have been aware of this WONDERFUL invention since the 1990’s. I was in St. Louis for a job interview, incidentally it was an interview I had gotten with the help of Steve – he ALWAYS gets me jobs.
Light Up Tuscaloosa in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
Catfish 100.1
Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/
Comments / 1