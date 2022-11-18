Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is AcquittedStill UnsolvedPort Saint Lucie, FL
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Migrants treated for dehydration, lack of food after landing in Fort Pierce
Twenty-five migrants are in federal custody after their vessel ran into a boat ramp in Fort Pierce on Thursday evening.
cw34.com
Missing father, cemetery murder, and grocery store fire: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out this week's top stories in photos. The search is over for a missing father from Vero Beach. Police found 58-year-old Robert Bridges dead on Thursday morning. Man sentenced in 2019 fatal boat crash that killed wife and 1-year-old girl. A man...
WPBF News 25
Physical altercation ends in house fire
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A physical altercation between two roommates leads up to a residential house fire on Friday. Fort Pierce police and Saint Lucie Fire Rescue responded to the 300 block of Mockingbird Avenue regarding a physical altercation between two female roommates. According to police, the victim in...
wogx.com
Newborn baby missing in Florida could be traveling with 2 adults, deputies say
PALM BAY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued on Saturday for 1-week-old Ryder Stroud of Palm Bay. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Ryder has been missing since Tuesday and was last seen in the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle. The baby could be with...
25 migrants in custody after landing at Fort Pierce beach
More than 20 immigrants are in custody after landing on a beach in St. Lucie County on Thursday evening, police said.
cw34.com
Deputy arrested for violent confrontation, convicted of lesser crimes, now in more trouble
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A former deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office got into big trouble when he didn't follow the old idiom, "Don’t bite the hand that feeds you." He was convicted of choking a pool service repairman who fixed his pool for...
cw34.com
USPS delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A USPS delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Port St. Lucie on Saturday. The robbery occurred around 4:30 p.m. at Grove Park Apartments. The victim was not injured. Police say the suspect got away on foot and possibly left the area in...
Alleged Jerry Thomas Elementary School incident fabricated, police say
Jupiter police said Saturday that the alleged incident involving an eleven-year-old girl who was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School was fabricated.
FDLE issues missing child alert for Brevard County newborn
PALM BAY, Fla. — A Florida Department of Law Enforcement missing child alert has been issued for a newborn baby, after he went missing from his home in Palm Bay. The 1-week-old baby, Ryder Stroud was last seen Tuesday in the area of the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle.
WPBF News 25
Organization distributes thousands of turkeys in Palm Beach County ahead of Thanksgiving
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Thanksgiving is now just days away and this weekend the organizationBoca Helping Hands distributed more than 3,500 turkeys to people in need. This weekend marked the 18th annual Boca Helping Hands Thanksgiving Box Brigade. Volunteers who packed boxes ahead of time with Thanksgiving items distributed those boxes as well as turkeys to people in five locations throughout the county.
WPBF News 25
Man injured in West Palm Beach after string of shootings in less than a week
Video above: The latest headline from WPBF 25 News. A man was shot Thursday evening in West Palm Beach, officials say. This comes after multiple shootings in Palm Beach County this week, including a man being wounded in a police shooting, and two separate but connected incidents where minors were shot.
WPBF News 25
'We won't be silenced': Palm Beach County LGBTQ groups react to Colorado nightclub shooting
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPBF 25 News is hearing from local LGBTQ advocacy groups about thehorrific shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs that left at least five people dead and dozens of people injured. Compass LGBTQ Community Center. Julie Seaver, executive director for the Compass LGBTQ...
cw34.com
Royal Palm Beach man charged for defrauding COVID-19 relief program, took over $210K
MIAMI. Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Royal Palm Beach has been charged for fraudulently obtaining thousands of dollars by lying on a COVID-19 relief application. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 42-year-old Omar Smith was arrested and charged for lying on a COVID-19 relief program application, stealing over $200,000 in the process.
foxsports640.com
Two women hospitalized after altercation in Ft. Pierce
(FORT PIERCE, FL) – Two women were rushed to the hospital after they were involved in an altercation in Fort Pierce on Friday night. Officers with the Fort Pierce Police…
South Florida weather: Days of rain ahead of Thanksgiving then cold front
Swampy clouds the color of dirty marshmallow cream will weigh on South Florida early into Thanksgiving week with bouts of heavy rain defying the more than month-old dry season. The stall in the atmosphere may begin to break Thursday into Friday with a cool front wiping away the moist gloom and dropping daytime...
cbs12.com
Chief Deputy: Remains found in Fort Pierce belong to a man, there for up to a month
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are investigating human remains found in Fort Pierce on Thursday. The remains were found north of the intersection of St. Lucie Boulevard and Taylor Dairy Road. Deputies said area where the body was found isn't heavily trafficked.
WESH
Satellite Beach couple found dead in murder-suicide
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — Two people were found dead in Satellite Beach Friday after an apparent murder-suicide, according to spokesperson Tod Goodyear with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Satellite Beach police said it happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue. "They had the whole road taped off...
wlrn.org
South Florida Roundup Transit Breakdown From Miami-Dade To West Palm Beach
Downtown Miami will soon have access to a Tri-Rail station that will allow people to travel from Riviera Beach in Palm Beach County back to downtown with no transfers. That has been made possible by an agreement between Brightline and Florida East Coast Railway with the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority to begin training and testing to bring Tri-Rail services to MiamiCentral Station.
WPBF News 25
Brightline begins high-speed testing between Martin and St. Lucie counties
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — People traveling through or living on the Treasure Coast will be seeing high-speedBrightline trains moving through the area for another phase of testing. The testing started on Friday and will last through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It’s a part of Brightline’s...
treasurecoast.com
Human Remains found in St Lucie County
St.Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) The St. Lucie County Sheriff have reported they have found human remains. St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office detectives are currently investigating the discovery of human remains found just north of the intersection of St. Lucie Blvd. and Taylor Dairy Rd. in Fort Pierce. We will provide an update as more information becomes available.
