DAVENPORT – Visiting for official meetings today in Lincoln County, Washington State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti completed a statewide, thirty-nine county tour that began in April of this year. Citing the need for greater transparency and accessibility for the Treasury, which manages tens-of-billions of dollars in state and local bonds and investments, Pellicciotti hoped to build new partnerships and share the difference that effective financial management of public dollars can make for Washingtonians in every part of the state.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO