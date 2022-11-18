Read full article on original website
Mary Williams
2d ago
handsome to.Make it great.We will stand together if you got it together.God bless handsome
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Related
Talk Business & Politics: New University of Arkansas chancellor and Arkansas Foodbank hunger relief efforts
The University of Arkansas’s historic decision and the CEO of Arkansas Foodbank talks about efforts to fight hunger are the focuses of this week’s Talk Business & Politics.
KYTV
LAND WANTED: State of Arkansas searching for land for new prison; Is northwest Arkansas a possibility?
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections (DOC) issued a public notice for submissions for communities to express interest in donating land for the construction of a new maximum-security facility. According to a DOC, the new prison would house approximately 1,000 inmates....
Special Report: Tontitown mayor; residents concerned about landfill’s gases
As Northwest Arkansas grows, the area’s only landfill is falling under increasing scrutiny by local government leaders and residents. As the Tontitown-based landfill seeks to expand, nearby residents tell KNWA that their concerned the landfill's fumes may be a health hazard.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
Missouri couple in fatal Arkansas kidnapping case ordered to be detained without bail
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The married couple charged in a fatal kidnapping that left a Benton County woman and her unborn child dead have been ordered to be held without bail. Amber Waterman, 42, was charged with kidnapping resulting in death after the burned body of Ashley Bush, 33, was found near the Waterman residence […]
Three 101-year-olds call small Arkansas town home
OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
Creekmore's 2022 Annual Holiday Express set to kick off Nov. 28
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Creekmore's 23rd Annual Holiday Express event is set to kick off Monday, Nov. 28. The event will go on from Nov. 28 through Dec. 17. The City of Fort Smith made the announcement via Facebook and says this year there is a new 50 ft. pixelated tree and a tunnel.
One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie
The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
thefabricator.com
Update of Rheem’s Arkansas headquarters to include learning center
Rheem, a manufacturer of HVAC equipment, water heaters, commercial and residential boilers, and commercial refrigeration equipment, has announced plans for a $20 million update to its headquarters in Fort Smith, Ark. The project, expected to create 100 jobs, will include a learning center for distributors and contractors.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville has the best spots that might catch your eye for an academic trip that centers on your recreation. This city, also the county seat in Washington County, is part of northwestern Arkansas. Incorporated in 1828, its earliest settlers were the Osage and Cherokee, who made the city a hunting...
Plaintiffs request emergency order in Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary case
The plaintiffs in a Pulaski County Circuit Court case have filed an emergency motion seeking enforcement of a court order in a lawsuit involving medical marijuana dispensary licensing.
Fayetteville City Council approves $216 million 2023 budget
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council unanimously approved a $216 million budget for 2023. It is a $25 million dollar increase from the 2022 budget. Ward 4 Council Member Teresa Turk says the budget increase is due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Because of COVID we needed...
Fayetteville Starbucks on Wedington first in the state to win union election
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Workers at the Starbucks location on Wedington in Fayetteville became the first in the state to win their union election, according to a statement. On Monday, Nov. 14, the location also became the 261st store in the country to vote in favor of unionizing. In October, the store was the first in the state to petition an election.
talkbusiness.net
Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club opens Cox Innovation Lab
The Fort Smith Boys & Girls Clubs has opened its Innovation Lab at the Evans Unit. The unit was funded by a $20,000 James M. Cox Foundation grant, which is part of a $150,000 program to open five labs in the United States. The Innovation Labs are part of the...
US Marshals Museum eyes Summer 2023 opening in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith — a project nearly two decades in the making — has plans to soon open its doors to the public. Recently named President and CEO, Ben Johnson notes that cultivating the history of more than 230 years takes time, but that time is quickly coming to an end. Putting an end to the controversy and frustration 15 years in the making.
KTTS
Branson Camp Operators Sued Over Abuse Settlement
A Tennessee man is suing Kanakuk Camps in Branson, Missouri, claiming the organization and its leaders lied to him and his parents when they signed a settlement of sex abuse claims against a camp counselor. Logan Yandell, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, and his parents filed a lawsuit Friday in Missouri. The...
KHBS
Arkansas road crews should have been more aggressive ahead of storms, spokesperson says
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation has learned a lesson from Friday morning's wrecks in Northwest Arkansas, Dave Parker, a spokesperson, said. There were wrecks and countless delays on Interstate 49 and across Northwest Arkansas as flurries turned into snow. "The temperatures dropped into the lows 20s,...
Where to find warming centers in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
ARKANSAS, USA — Can you imagine staying outside in this weather overnight? It’s not something any of us want to do, yet some of our neighbors are left without a choice. Because of this, 5NEWS checked in with a few local homeless shelters in hopes of finding warming centers. While there aren’t a ton of centers, there are a few in our area.
Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27: Scores, Highlights, Results
The Arkansas Razorbacks secured their sixth win of the season to clinch bowl eligibility, knocking off the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels, 42-27, inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). Sophomore running back Raheim Sanders led the way with 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for three touchdowns in the first half. The Rebels accumulated 703 yards of offense but were held to just six points in the first three quarters.
Photobooth on UAFS campus offers professional-grade headshots for students
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS) prides itself on being trailblazers, providing students with access and opportunities geared toward career development. On the second floor of the Smith-Pendergraft Student Center, the latest tool for that development has been installed and is open for all students,...
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 8