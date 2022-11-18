ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, AR

Comments / 8

Mary Williams
2d ago

handsome to.Make it great.We will stand together if you got it together.God bless handsome

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Three 101-year-olds call small Arkansas town home

OZARK, Ark. — Nestled along the Arkansas River, the City of Ozark, Arkansas was established in 1835. It's home to 3,542 people, more than a dozen churches and not one, not two but three centenarians, all born within a day of each other. Harold Pickartz. Harold Pickartz is the...
OZARK, AR
KICK AM 1530

One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie

The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
BRANSON, MO
thefabricator.com

Update of Rheem’s Arkansas headquarters to include learning center

Rheem, a manufacturer of HVAC equipment, water heaters, commercial and residential boilers, and commercial refrigeration equipment, has announced plans for a $20 million update to its headquarters in Fort Smith, Ark. The project, expected to create 100 jobs, will include a learning center for distributors and contractors.
FORT SMITH, AR
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Fayetteville, AR

Fayetteville has the best spots that might catch your eye for an academic trip that centers on your recreation. This city, also the county seat in Washington County, is part of northwestern Arkansas. Incorporated in 1828, its earliest settlers were the Osage and Cherokee, who made the city a hunting...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville City Council approves $216 million 2023 budget

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council unanimously approved a $216 million budget for 2023. It is a $25 million dollar increase from the 2022 budget. Ward 4 Council Member Teresa Turk says the budget increase is due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Because of COVID we needed...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club opens Cox Innovation Lab

The Fort Smith Boys & Girls Clubs has opened its Innovation Lab at the Evans Unit. The unit was funded by a $20,000 James M. Cox Foundation grant, which is part of a $150,000 program to open five labs in the United States. The Innovation Labs are part of the...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

US Marshals Museum eyes Summer 2023 opening in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith — a project nearly two decades in the making — has plans to soon open its doors to the public. Recently named President and CEO, Ben Johnson notes that cultivating the history of more than 230 years takes time, but that time is quickly coming to an end. Putting an end to the controversy and frustration 15 years in the making.
FORT SMITH, AR
KTTS

Branson Camp Operators Sued Over Abuse Settlement

A Tennessee man is suing Kanakuk Camps in Branson, Missouri, claiming the organization and its leaders lied to him and his parents when they signed a settlement of sex abuse claims against a camp counselor. Logan Yandell, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, and his parents filed a lawsuit Friday in Missouri. The...
BRANSON, MO
5NEWS

Where to find warming centers in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

ARKANSAS, USA — Can you imagine staying outside in this weather overnight? It’s not something any of us want to do, yet some of our neighbors are left without a choice. Because of this, 5NEWS checked in with a few local homeless shelters in hopes of finding warming centers. While there aren’t a ton of centers, there are a few in our area.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27: Scores, Highlights, Results

The Arkansas Razorbacks secured their sixth win of the season to clinch bowl eligibility, knocking off the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels, 42-27, inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). Sophomore running back Raheim Sanders led the way with 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for three touchdowns in the first half. The Rebels accumulated 703 yards of offense but were held to just six points in the first three quarters.
OXFORD, MS
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy