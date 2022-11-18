One injured after being hit by vehicle on Wells Branch Parkway

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is being transported to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Well Branch Pkwy.

Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter that it happened in the 1400 block of Wells Branch, near its intersection with Interstate 35.

ATCEMS brought the patient to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center, with “serious, potentially life threatening injuries.”

It happened around 7:30 p.m. ATCEMS said drivers should expect delays in the area and take alternate routes if possible.

