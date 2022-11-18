ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

One injured after being hit by vehicle on Wells Branch Parkway

By Abigail Jones
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f7xL0_0jF6Vxie00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is being transported to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Well Branch Pkwy.

Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter that it happened in the 1400 block of Wells Branch, near its intersection with Interstate 35.

ATCEMS brought the patient to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center, with “serious, potentially life threatening injuries.”

It happened around 7:30 p.m. ATCEMS said drivers should expect delays in the area and take alternate routes if possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

2 injured in 3-vehicle collision in E Austin

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in east Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Department and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene on Manor Road near the intersection of Susquehanna Lane just before 4 p.m. Austin-Travis County EMS took one adult patient to Dell Seton Medical...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Round Rock early Sunday morning, authorities said. The Round Rock Police Department said officers responded at around 12:15 a.m. to a report of domestic violence at a house in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive and Gattis School Road. The caller reported it was physical and that a 1-year-old baby was inside the house.
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Man injured in NE Austin shooting, suspect at large

A man was critically injured in a shooting in northeast Austin Saturday afternoon. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at 1512 Arial Dr. just before 1 p.m. ALSO | APD chief cites "high hiring standards" for smaller graduating class of new officers. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took the...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Early morning police presence in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a situation Sunday morning. Authorities along with the Killeen Fire Department responded to a call around 8:50 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 2600 block of Andover Drive. This is developing. We currently have a team en route.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Domestic disturbance in Round Rock leads to deadly officer-involved shooting

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A domestic disturbance turned into a deadly officer-involved shooting early Sunday in Round Rock, according to police. The Round Rock Police Department says officers responded to a home in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive around 12:15 a.m. Nov. 20 regarding a report of a domestic disturbance.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

One dead following domestic disturbance call in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) responded to a domestic disturbance that left one person dead early Sunday morning. At 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 20, the RRPD received a call regarding a domestic disturbance at a home in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive. The caller to the dispatch line stated that the disturbance had been physical and there was a1-year-old baby in the home.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Deputies investigating after woman found dead in Lago Vista

LAGO VISTA, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death. TCSO said on Nov. 17 around 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to assist Lago Vista police on a body found in the 5100 block of Sundown. The body found was a woman in her 50s, TCSO said....
LAGO VISTA, TX
fox7austin.com

Police investigating after body found in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is releasing more information on a body found in North Austin Wednesday afternoon. Police said a body was found in the 12600 block of N Mopac Expressway SB. FOX 7 Austin reporter Shannon Ryan spoke with the daughter of missing 75-year-old Paull...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police need help identifying 2 Downtown Austin shooting witnesses

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police need help identifying two people who may have witnessed a shooting in Downtown Austin on Saturday, October 15. Investigators say at 1:51 a.m. near the intersection of 6th and Trinity Street, someone was shot in the leg. The shooter fired a single shot from Neches...
AUSTIN, TX
Reform Austin

A Texas Fire Dog Rescues Trapped Officials

Fire Dogs are very important and even essential members of Fire Departments, a heartwarming video published in the Fremont Tribune leaves no doubt about it. In the video, we can see that the whole Georgetown Fire Department was locked up inside the department building as electronic-card doors stopped working. The only member that stayed outside was the adorable fire dog. The dog immediately understood the situation and started pushing the door until he was able to open it and “rescue” the firefighters.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy