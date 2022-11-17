Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lamont seeks additional funding for worker bonuses
(The Center Square) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is asking the General Assembly to reconvene in effort to pump more money into a program that will provide bonuses for essential workers who remained on the job during the pandemic. Lamont said Thursday, he agreed to increase funding for essential...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Another revision for Virginia's history standards from Virginia's Education Department
(The Center Square) – As officials continue to debate changes to the history standards in the public education curriculum, the Virginia Board of Education voted to delay the consideration of the Department of Education’s proposal and make new revisions. The Department of Education unveiled its history curriculum proposal...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Massachusetts charter school enrollment increases during pandemic
(The Center Square) – A slight uptick in charter school enrollment took place in Massachusetts, a new study shows. The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools released its report, “Changing Course: Public School Enrollment Shifts During the Pandemic,” which details the shift in enrollment to charter schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. Enrollment in Massachusetts charter schools is up 1.25%, according to the report; public schools enrollment declined 4.21%.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska's voter turnout was lower than 2018, but still higher than normal
Voter turnout in Nebraska was slightly lower than the state’s last midterm election, but it was still higher than the norm. Nebraska’s turnout for the 2022 midterms was 54.8%, according to unofficial results updated Friday. This represents a small dip from 2018, which was uncommonly high at 58%.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pre-apprenticeship initiative launched for Georgia Job Corps students
WASHINGTON — As the nation marked National Apprenticeship Week last week, the U.S. Department of Labor announced an initiative to expand its pre-apprenticeship opportunities for Job Corps students and connect them to registered apprenticeship programs. The effort will allow Job Corps campuses throughout the nation to emphasize pre-apprenticeship programs...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana recognized for accuracy and transparency in financial reporting
Indiana's state auditor once again has received a prestigious international award for accuracy and transparency in financial reporting. The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada recently presented Indiana its highest honor, the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, in recognition of the state's 2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR).
KPVI Newschannel 6
Forestry has $23.2B impact on SC economy, study finds
South Carolina Forestry Commission officials announced the economic impact of the state’s forestry sector, citing a recently commissioned Economic Impact Analysis for Planning (IMPLAN) study. In detailing the $23.2 billion impact that the allied sectors of forestry and forest products-related industries generate on the Palmetto State’s economy, the Forestry...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Funding, violence at juvenile facilities, and a leader's resignation
(The Center Square) – Louisiana's deputy secretary of youth services has resigned amid struggles with violence and other issues at facilities across the state that youth justice reform advocates have blamed on a lack of funding. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the Friday resignation of Deputy Secretary for Youth...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen begins formation of conservative state budget proposal
Governor-elect Jim Pillen is focused on state budget briefings now, with a policy eye cast on later development of an agenda targeting property tax reduction and school funding reform, along with formation of a fiscally conservative two-year state budget proposal. During an interview at the Capitol, Pillen said he "will...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Steve Braun, former Indiana lawmaker and state agency leader, dies
Former state Rep. Steve Braun, R-Zionsville, who led the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and sought to represent a portion of Northwest Indiana in Congress, has died. The cause of his death Friday was cancer, according to his obituary. He was 63. Braun preceded his brother — U.S. Sen. Mike...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Manager search committee, Rescue Plan options on county council agenda
Luzerne County Council on Tuesday will discuss the formation of a citizen search committee to find qualified candidates to be the county’s next full-time manager. Council will also discuss a proposal to allot a portion of the county’s share of American Rescue Plan funding to the Commission on Economic Opportunity, which would funnel the money to county residents in need.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to speak at Farm Bureau convention
MACON — Georgia Farm Bureau members will gather on Jekyll Island Dec. 4-6 for the organization’s 85th annual convention. This year marks the 58th time GFB has held its convention on Jekyll Island. Gov. Brian Kemp, American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall, outgoing Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Winthrop Poll: Half of SC GOP voters want Haley to run for president
ROCK HILL -- Former President Donald Trump may face some competition in South Carolina for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Half of S.C. Republicans who are registered to vote think former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley should run for president in 2024, according to the latest Winthrop Poll. The poll results...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kansas residents await Medicaid expansion
Hundreds of thousands of Kansas residents are without affordable health insurance, stuck between qualifications for Medicare and Medicaid. Tammi Johnson Arellano is one of those residents in limbo. She was recently diagnosed with cataracts and the doctor told her she is halfway to being blind. “I still can’t see anything,”...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kansans safely dispose of nearly 4 tons of unused medicines
Kansans safely disposed of nearly four tons of unused and unwanted medicines during last month's National Drug Take-Back Day, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Kansas law enforcement officers collected 7,966 pounds of medicines at 137 locations throughout the state during the October 29 event, according to a report from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Rosalynn Carter Institute honors Caregivers of Year
AMERICUS — The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers announced last week the three winners of the 2022 Georgia Caregiver of the Year Awards. Each year, RCI recognizes the men and women who serve as caregivers across the state, during National Family Caregivers Month, a celebration of those who selflessly support individuals in need of care.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Helicopter removes Old State Capitol flagpole; John Wayne Gacy prosecutor dies
As part of $2.5 million in renovations to the Old State Capitol in Springfield, a helicopter removed the flag pole Monday. The renovations, funded in part by increased taxes from the Rebuild Illinois construction plan, brings exterior repairs to the historic dome cap. Other projects in Springfield include tens of millions of dollars in work to the state capitol complex that will take years to complete.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Thanksgiving Week forecast
SHREVEPORT, La. - It could be a busy week of weather! Two storm systems shown in the Satellite and Radar imagery are forecast to bring rain to the ArkLaTex. The first system over Texas was producing rain as of Monday morning. Some of that could reach the ArkLaTex during the day. Amounts are forecast to be light. Highs will be in the 40s-50s.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Santa back in downtown Wilkes-Barre for annual Christmas parade
WILKES-BARRE — Hundreds of people lined up all along the streets of downtown Wilkes-Barre on Saturday afternoon for the city’s annual Christmas parade. Parade participants, vehicles and floats starting lining up at 2 p.m. on South Main Street and various streets off South Main Street. Mountain Productions, one...
Comments / 0