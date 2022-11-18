Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Indiana Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenCarmel, IN
5 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
Related
WTHR
IMPD investigates man found shot in car on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Police were called to the area of Harding Street just north of 19th Street at 6:35 a.m. and found a man shot inside a parked car. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the...
IMPD: 1 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after one person was killed and another two were injured in three overnight shootings. Around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 2100 block of Bellefontaine Street, near North College Avenue and 22nd Street, for a report of a person shot. There they located...
WISH-TV
1 man shot and killed in Indianapolis, police rule as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot and killed inside a car parked outside of a home Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 6:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of...
WISH-TV
1 person shot, killed in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 6:35 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a victim...
Man critically wounded in shooting outside near east side liquor store
INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was critically injured in a shooting outside a liquor store on the near east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. IMPD officers were called at around 7 p.m. to a shooting at 2725 E. Michigan St., which is the address for Rural Inn, a liquor store on the corner of the intersection of East Michigan and North Rural streets.
WISH-TV
Man in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police says its department is investigating a shooting on the city’s east side Saturday evening leaving a man in critical condition. At 6:55 p.m. Saturday, IMPD responded to a call of shots fired in the 2700 block of East Michigan Street. When...
WTHR
Fishers police arrest man in road rage incident that ended with shooting
The victim was taken to a hospital after Thursday's incident on 96th Street. Saturday, police arrested a Noblesville man for attempted murder.
wfft.com
Huntington Coroner identifies two teens killed in SR 124 crash
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) - The Huntington County Coroner's Office has identified the two teens who died in a Saturday morning crash on SR 124. 16-year-old Landon Eden and 15-year-old Braydan Noland of Anderson, Indiana died when their car crashed into a grain trailer on SR 124 at CR 300 West in Jefferson Township.
Indiana officer arrested for drunk driving, leaving scene of crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An off-duty police officer was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash early Sunday morning. IMPD confirmed the officer was a reserve officer with the Stinesville Police Department, which is located in Monroe County about 15 miles northwest of Bloomington. The crash happened...
Current Publishing
Suspect arrested in connection with road rage shooting
The Fishers Police Dept. has arrested a suspect in connection with an alleged road rage shooting incident on Nov. 17. Trevor Dahl, 24, of Noblesville, was arrested by FPD officers Nov. 19 on preliminary felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm. He is being held at the Hamilton County Jail.
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after northeast side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Sunday after a shooting Friday evening on Indy’s northeast side resulted in him and a woman being hospitalized. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 6:15 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 9000 block of E. 38th Place for a person shot. Upon arrival to the area near 38th […]
2 wounded in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded two peple on the far east side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers were called to the 9000 block of East 38th Place around 6:30 p.m. Friday on a report of a person shot. They arrived to find two people with apparent gunshot wounds.
1 dead, 3 hurt after separate Boone County crashes Sunday
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the location of the second crash. BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and more were injured in two separate crashes that occurred within an hour of each other Sunday. SR 32 and 700 W Authorities were […]
Man killed trying to steal already stolen car: Indianapolis police
INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (WXIN) — Murder charges have been filed against an Indianapolis man accused of shooting and killing a would-be car thief at a gas station earlier this week. Police now claim the shooting suspect showed up to the gas station driving a car that was reported stolen back in August. The woman who owned the car confirmed […]
IMPD: Vehicle at center of deadly car theft shooting was previously reported stolen
Police now claim the shooting suspect showed up to the gas station driving a car that was reported stolen back in August.
Teens arrested in armed robberies of food delivery drivers on NE side
Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with two armed robberies of food delivery drivers on the city's northeast side.
Crews battle stubborn Monrovia restaurant fire
MONROVIA, Indiana — A fire in a two-story restaurant building shut down Main Street in Monrovia Sunday. Twenty different fire departments responded to the blaze that took more than two hours to extinguish, according to a Mooresville fire spokesperson. The building at the corner of Main and Water streets...
Man charged with murder for shooting a person getting in the car he was driving
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents say Anvictor Butler fired fatal shots at Dustin Phipps as he got in the car Butler was driving. It happened Tuesday at the Marathon gas station on the corner of Emerson and Southeastern Avenue. Phipps took the car when Butler was inside the gas station.
Cease Fire Indy holds Friendsgiving event on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Thanksgiving is days away, but organizers with Cease Fire Indy started the festivities early on the northeast side for two reasons: peace and unity. "One of our biggest mottos with Cease Fire Indy is, 'There's no such thing as strangers. We are all family,'" said organizer Ron Gee. "When you're looking at that I think it will kind of be hard for you to shoot your brother or your sister."
americanracehorse.com
Horseshoe Indianapolis Donates $10,000 to Indianapolis Mounted Patrol
Each year, Horseshoe Indianapolis earmarks donations to equine specific causes in Central Indiana. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Mounted Patrol is currently working on a relocation site for their horses and headquarters and Horseshoe Indianapolis provided a $10,000 toward the cause. IMPD Mounted Patrol is a vital service in...
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 1