WTHR

IMPD investigates man found shot in car on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Police were called to the area of Harding Street just north of 19th Street at 6:35 a.m. and found a man shot inside a parked car. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 1 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after one person was killed and another two were injured in three overnight shootings. Around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 2100 block of Bellefontaine Street, near North College Avenue and 22nd Street, for a report of a person shot. There they located...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 man shot and killed in Indianapolis, police rule as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot and killed inside a car parked outside of a home Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 6:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 person shot, killed in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 6:35 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a victim...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man critically wounded in shooting outside near east side liquor store

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was critically injured in a shooting outside a liquor store on the near east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. IMPD officers were called at around 7 p.m. to a shooting at 2725 E. Michigan St., which is the address for Rural Inn, a liquor store on the corner of the intersection of East Michigan and North Rural streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police says its department is investigating a shooting on the city’s east side Saturday evening leaving a man in critical condition. At 6:55 p.m. Saturday, IMPD responded to a call of shots fired in the 2700 block of East Michigan Street. When...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfft.com

Huntington Coroner identifies two teens killed in SR 124 crash

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) - The Huntington County Coroner's Office has identified the two teens who died in a Saturday morning crash on SR 124. 16-year-old Landon Eden and 15-year-old Braydan Noland of Anderson, Indiana died when their car crashed into a grain trailer on SR 124 at CR 300 West in Jefferson Township.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Suspect arrested in connection with road rage shooting

The Fishers Police Dept. has arrested a suspect in connection with an alleged road rage shooting incident on Nov. 17. Trevor Dahl, 24, of Noblesville, was arrested by FPD officers Nov. 19 on preliminary felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm. He is being held at the Hamilton County Jail.
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Sunday after a shooting Friday evening on Indy’s northeast side resulted in him and a woman being hospitalized. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 6:15 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 9000 block of E. 38th Place for a person shot. Upon arrival to the area near 38th […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

2 wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded two peple on the far east side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers were called to the 9000 block of East 38th Place around 6:30 p.m. Friday on a report of a person shot. They arrived to find two people with apparent gunshot wounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 3 hurt after separate Boone County crashes Sunday

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the location of the second crash. BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and more were injured in two separate crashes that occurred within an hour of each other Sunday. SR 32 and 700 W Authorities were […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Crews battle stubborn Monrovia restaurant fire

MONROVIA, Indiana — A fire in a two-story restaurant building shut down Main Street in Monrovia Sunday. Twenty different fire departments responded to the blaze that took more than two hours to extinguish, according to a Mooresville fire spokesperson. The building at the corner of Main and Water streets...
MONROVIA, IN
WTHR

Cease Fire Indy holds Friendsgiving event on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Thanksgiving is days away, but organizers with Cease Fire Indy started the festivities early on the northeast side for two reasons: peace and unity. "One of our biggest mottos with Cease Fire Indy is, 'There's no such thing as strangers. We are all family,'" said organizer Ron Gee. "When you're looking at that I think it will kind of be hard for you to shoot your brother or your sister."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
americanracehorse.com

Horseshoe Indianapolis Donates $10,000 to Indianapolis Mounted Patrol

Each year, Horseshoe Indianapolis earmarks donations to equine specific causes in Central Indiana. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Mounted Patrol is currently working on a relocation site for their horses and headquarters and Horseshoe Indianapolis provided a $10,000 toward the cause. IMPD Mounted Patrol is a vital service in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
