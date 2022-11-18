ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

REVIEW: Abuelita Hot Chocolate Churro at Disney California Adventure

It wouldn’t be the holiday season in SoCal without Abuelita, and now, Disney California Adventure is helping you get your fix even on the warmer days with the Abuelita Hot Chocolate Churro. You can find this at the churro cart near Goofy’s Sky School. Abuelita Hot Chocolate Churro...
‘Fantastic Beasts’ Niffler Loungefly Backpack & Wallet Appear at Universal Orlando Resort

While those mischievous Nifflers from the “Fantastic Beasts” series may be adept at snatching your belongings, it might be helpful to have one on your side when you visit Universal Orlando Resort. And if you stop over at Islands of Adventure Trading Company in Port of Entry, you might be lucky enough to grab some Niffler Loungefly wallets and backpacks of your own!
Hours Extended for December, New Year’s Eve 2022 at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney has extended the New Year’s Eve 2022 hours for Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, as well as extended Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom hours throughout December. Magic Kingdom will now open at 8:00 a.m. on December 4, 8, 9, 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, and 22, with Early Entry for hotel guests at 7:30 a.m. It will still close at 6:00 p.m. on those days for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.
Fab 50 Statue Holiday Sound Effects Being Turned on at Walt Disney World

Holiday sound effects are starting to be turned on at the Disney Fab 50 statues throughout Walt Disney World Resort. We checked on all of the statues in Disney’s Hollywood Studios yesterday. These sound effects can be activated by waving a MagicBand+ at the statues. Some have several phrases...
PHOTOS: ‘Joyful Holidays’ Inaugural Super Nintendo World Christmas Merchandise at Universal Studios Japan

With Super Nintendo World celebrating its first official Christmas this year, Universal Studios Japan has introduced a small line of cute holiday items exclusive to the land itself! The new Joyful Holidays line of Super Nintendo World Christmas merchandise celebrates the holidays with that special Super Mario touch, and is available now in 1-Up Factory.
NEW Beaumont Marjoribanks Collectible Wizard Card with Chocolate Frogs

A new collectible wizard card is available in chocolate frogs at Universal Orlando Resort. Each chocolate frog package includes a wizard card, usually one of the Hogwarts founders, but special cards are released periodically. They have increased in price slightly in the last few months. Chocolate Frogs – $14 Each...
NEW Tangled, Hercules, Coco, Toy Story, and Castle Hand Sanitizer Holders

Walt Disney World has new hand sanitizer holders featuring characters from “Tangled,” “Hercules, “Coco,” and “Toy Story,” plus a Cinderella Castle holder. These all include a 1 oz / 29 ml bottle of hand sanitizer. These were in Celebrity 5&10 at Disney’s Hollywood...
PHOTOS: ‘Disenchanted’ Costumes Now on Display at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Hollywood Studios guests can now see some of the “Disenchanted” costumes in person at Walt Disney Presents. “Disenchanted,” the sequel to “Enchanted,” premiered on Disney+ this week. In it, Giselle (Amy Adams) wishes for a fairytale life, but things go wrong when she begins to turn into a wicked stepmother to Morgan.
Earl the Squirrel Shirts Scurry into Universal Orlando Resort

May your holidays be nutty and bright with these new Earl the Squirrel long sleeve shirts we found at Universal’s Islands of Adventure this week! Pop on in to the Port of Entry Christmas Shoppe to find these two jolly new numbers. “Merry and Nutty” Long Sleeve T-Shirt –...
