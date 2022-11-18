Read full article on original website
PHOTOS, VIDEO: The Mandalorian and Grogu Debut in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland
The Mandalorian and Grogu have arrived at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park. Mando entered alongside Boba Fett this morning. He carried Grogu in a bag at his side. Watch our video of the duo’s debut below. For more Disneyland Resort news and info, follow Disneyland News...
Mistletoe Pines Sign and Earl the Squirrel Truck Arrive at Universal CityWalk Orlando
Earl the Squirrel is getting ready for the holidays at Universal CityWalk Orlando. A big red truck carrying Christmas trees and a sign for Mistletoe Pines Village have arrived. The truck is parked in front of a billboard for Earl the Squirrel’s Tree Farm. Trees of different colors covered...
REVIEW: Abuelita Hot Chocolate Churro at Disney California Adventure
It wouldn’t be the holiday season in SoCal without Abuelita, and now, Disney California Adventure is helping you get your fix even on the warmer days with the Abuelita Hot Chocolate Churro. You can find this at the churro cart near Goofy’s Sky School. Abuelita Hot Chocolate Churro...
‘Fantastic Beasts’ Niffler Loungefly Backpack & Wallet Appear at Universal Orlando Resort
While those mischievous Nifflers from the “Fantastic Beasts” series may be adept at snatching your belongings, it might be helpful to have one on your side when you visit Universal Orlando Resort. And if you stop over at Islands of Adventure Trading Company in Port of Entry, you might be lucky enough to grab some Niffler Loungefly wallets and backpacks of your own!
PHOTOS, VIDEO: All Hallows Eve Boutique Reopens With Krampus Theme at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
The All Hallows Eve Boutique in the Lost Continent at Universal’s Islands of Adventure has a Krampus theme for Christmas 2022. The year-round Halloween boutique receives different themes during the holidays, but always carries spooky merchandise. The sign above the store’s entrance now reads “All Hallows Eve Krampus Boutique.”
BREAKING: Mickey’s Toontown Reopening March 2023 at Disneyland, New Details and Concept Art Released
Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland will reopen on March 8, 2023, a year after it initially closed. The land originally opened in 1993 and is receiving a major overhaul to coincide with the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which also opened in early 2020 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
Hours Extended for December, New Year’s Eve 2022 at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Disney has extended the New Year’s Eve 2022 hours for Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, as well as extended Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom hours throughout December. Magic Kingdom will now open at 8:00 a.m. on December 4, 8, 9, 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, and 22, with Early Entry for hotel guests at 7:30 a.m. It will still close at 6:00 p.m. on those days for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.
Fab 50 Statue Holiday Sound Effects Being Turned on at Walt Disney World
Holiday sound effects are starting to be turned on at the Disney Fab 50 statues throughout Walt Disney World Resort. We checked on all of the statues in Disney’s Hollywood Studios yesterday. These sound effects can be activated by waving a MagicBand+ at the statues. Some have several phrases...
PHOTOS: ‘Joyful Holidays’ Inaugural Super Nintendo World Christmas Merchandise at Universal Studios Japan
With Super Nintendo World celebrating its first official Christmas this year, Universal Studios Japan has introduced a small line of cute holiday items exclusive to the land itself! The new Joyful Holidays line of Super Nintendo World Christmas merchandise celebrates the holidays with that special Super Mario touch, and is available now in 1-Up Factory.
VIDEO: Festival of the Lion King Cast Thanks Elton John Ahead of Farewell from Dodger Stadium
Cast members from “Festival of the Lion King” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom thanked Elton John for his contributions to the music of “The Lion King” in a new video shared by Disney Parks ahead of the broadcast of “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium” tonight.
NEW Beaumont Marjoribanks Collectible Wizard Card with Chocolate Frogs
A new collectible wizard card is available in chocolate frogs at Universal Orlando Resort. Each chocolate frog package includes a wizard card, usually one of the Hogwarts founders, but special cards are released periodically. They have increased in price slightly in the last few months. Chocolate Frogs – $14 Each...
REVIEW: Holiday Snack Molecules Return to Avengers Campus for the 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure
Hank, Janet, and Scott have been busy at the Pym Tasting Lab coming up with a new version of the holiday snack molecules so Avengers Campus can join in on the Festival of Holidays. Menu for Pym Tasting Lab at Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays 2022. Food:. Snack Molecules...
REVIEW: Santa’s Cookies & Milkshake From Toothsome Chocolate Emporium at Universal CityWalk Orlando
Jacques has whipped up the new Santa’s Cookies and Milkshake for the holidays at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen in Universal CityWalk Orlando. Vanilla and cookie butter ice cream with chips ahoy mini cookies, holiday sprinkles, buttercream icing, and a chocolate Christmas tree. Santa’s Cookies and Milkshake...
New Disney Vacation Club Merchandise Including Loungefly, Ears, and Holiday at Disneyland Resort
A new Disney Vacation Club merchandise collection is now available in Acorn Goods and Gifts at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. The red and blue backpack features patches inspired by various Disney Vacation Club destinations. Maui from Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort is on one side. “Let the...
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 11/16/22 (Golden Tapstiles, POP! Century Holiday Decor, Space Mountain, & More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom! It’s a gloomy day but we’re making the best of it being in the park, and we’ve got a big day ahead: let’s go!. We started off in the Emporium as always looking for the newest merchandise finds. A plaid Mickey head “Joy” photo frame can be found in the seasonal section for $29.99.
Disney World Guest Claims to be Secret Agent, Indiana Jones 5 in NYC, Muppet Christmas Carol 30th Anniversary Merch, and More: Daily Recap (11/19/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, November 18, and Saturday, November 19, 2022.
NEW Tangled, Hercules, Coco, Toy Story, and Castle Hand Sanitizer Holders
Walt Disney World has new hand sanitizer holders featuring characters from “Tangled,” “Hercules, “Coco,” and “Toy Story,” plus a Cinderella Castle holder. These all include a 1 oz / 29 ml bottle of hand sanitizer. These were in Celebrity 5&10 at Disney’s Hollywood...
PHOTOS: ‘Disenchanted’ Costumes Now on Display at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Disney’s Hollywood Studios guests can now see some of the “Disenchanted” costumes in person at Walt Disney Presents. “Disenchanted,” the sequel to “Enchanted,” premiered on Disney+ this week. In it, Giselle (Amy Adams) wishes for a fairytale life, but things go wrong when she begins to turn into a wicked stepmother to Morgan.
Earl the Squirrel Shirts Scurry into Universal Orlando Resort
May your holidays be nutty and bright with these new Earl the Squirrel long sleeve shirts we found at Universal’s Islands of Adventure this week! Pop on in to the Port of Entry Christmas Shoppe to find these two jolly new numbers. “Merry and Nutty” Long Sleeve T-Shirt –...
REVIEW: Every Speciality Holiday Cocktail and Mocktail From Green & Red Coconut Club at Universal CityWalk Orlando
The Green & Red Coconut Club has opened at Universal CityWalk Orlando for the holiday season and they’re serving up several specialty holiday cocktails and mocktails. The entire club has been dressed for the occasion. The front of the menu looks like gift-wrapped presents with the logo for the...
