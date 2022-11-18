Read full article on original website
Related
UConn coach Dailey faints but 'is good,' Geno Auriemma says
UConn women's basketball associate head coach Chris Dailey received medical attention after appearing to faint Sunday but "is good," coach Geno Auriemma says.
College GameDay signs from Montana Grizzlies-Montana State Bobcats
These rival Grizzlies and Bobcats get together with Big Sky Country bragging rights on the line. Here are the best signs from Saturday in Bozeman, Montana.
College Football Playoff picks after Week 12
Find out who our reporters pick after Week 12 for the College Football Playoff.
Marquette to offer unbeaten Mississippi St. with progress report
Undefeated Mississippi State will present another power conference test for Marquette on Monday night in the Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament
ESPN
NCAA Men's Basketball Top 25 Schedule
No. 5 Baylor vs. No. 16 Virginia, Semifinals Game 1 at Paradise, Nev., 7 p.m. No. 6 Kansas vs. S. Utah, 8 p.m. No. 7 Duke vs. Delaware, 7 p.m. No. 8 UCLA vs. No. 19 Illinois, Semifinals Game 2 at Paradise, Nev., 9:30 p.m. No. 12 Indiana at Xavier,...
AP Top 25 college football poll reaction: What's next for each ranked team?
With the release of the latest AP college football poll, here's what is up next for each team in the new rankings.
ESPN
Stetson 78, Rider 68
RIDER (1-2) Ingraham 4-8 4-5 12, James 3-12 5-6 11, Betrand 4-9 0-0 11, Murray 7-19 1-2 17, Powell 4-12 0-0 9, Benson 0-1 2-2 2, McKeithan 1/3 0-0 2, Bladen 2-2 0-1 4, Blue 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-67 12-16 68. STETSON (3-0) Smith 1-4 3-4 5, Tumblin 4-6...
