Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Boots from Apple Valley Dude Ranch on display at Academy MuseumThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
Former Most Valuable Player Non-TenderedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
Kawhi Leonard rips Clippers with brutally honest take
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers started the season with a 2-4 record, with Kawhi Leonard playing in only two of those games. Despite picking things up both offensively and defensively, the Clippers are still struggling to play the brand of basketball we’ve gotten accustomed to seeing under head coach Tyronn Lue.
This Clippers-Warriors Trade Sends Paul George To Golden State
All NBA trades are not created equally. Some don’t elicit much of a reaction. You get the notification and think “oh! That makes sense for both sides. Good trade”. Ten minutes later, it’s out of your mind. Other trades shock you. You’ve got to double-check your...
Yardbarker
Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis Explodes Offensively In Win Over Pistons While Lonnie Walker IV, Russell Westbrook & Others Also Contribute
Playing against a young and shorthanded team always feels like a trap, but the Los Angeles Lakers managed to overcome poor stretches to earn a victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night to improve to 4-10. For the second consecutive game, Anthony Davis dominated the opposition in the painted...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Opens Up On Anthony Davis And His Incredible Performances
The Los Angeles Lakers owe it to Anthony Davis' dominant performances in their back-to-back wins, and Russell Westbrook wasn't one bit surprised. Davis has averaged 37.5 points in the last two games, and the ongoing season sees him average 25.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists — numbers that have been key to the Lakers' offense in the 14 games they have played so far.
Paul George Wore Nike Kobe Shoes During Clippers Game
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George played in Nike Kobe shoes instead of his own signature line.
Kawhi Leonard Reveals Relationship With Gregg Popovich
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had a difficult breakup with the San Antonio Spurs. Despite this, Leonard still has love for Gregg Popovich. Speaking with reporters after Saturday night's win over the Spurs, Leonard credited Popovich for helping make him the player he is today. "He's the reason why I'm...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Scores career high in win
Markkanen provided 38 points (15-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 134-133 win over the Suns. Markkanen set a new career high with 38 points, which also led the team Friday night. It was an incredibly efficient shooting effort, as he went an impressive 15-for-18 from the field. He's had a great season so far, but this level of efficiency will be difficult to replicate. The former lottery pick is averaging 22.2 points on 54.4 percent shooting this season.
CBS Sports
Olivier Sarr: Waived by Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers waived Sarr (wrist) on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Sarr has been dealing with a high-grade partial tear in his right wrist since late October, and it's not yet clear when he'll be deemed ready to return to game action. However, he'll be forced to seek out other opportunities after the Trail Blazers signed Ibou Badji to a two-way contract Friday. Sarr could wind up in the G League if no other NBA team has a two-way opening to use on him.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Will play Sunday vs. Spurs
Davis (back) will be available for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports. Davis hasn't missed a game since Oct. 28, so there's little reason to believe his status is in any jeopardy, despite the fact that the Lakers continue to list him on the injury report in advance of every game. Davis is coming off of a pair of monster performances in the Lakers' last two games, including a 38-point, 16-rebound, two-assist, four-block effort Friday night against Detroit.
Yardbarker
Lakers Twitter Loathes Patrick Beverley
Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers defeated the visiting Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena, 128-121, thanks in large part to the heroics of Anthony Davis, who turned in a masterful 38-point, 16-rebound double-double. Four perimeter players scored in double digits (Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves, Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn),...
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Held scoreless Friday
Barton supplied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in eight minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat. Barton hit a new low in this one, contributing only a rebound and playing just eight minutes, marking the first time he didn't reach double-digit minutes on the year. At his point, Barton may be a drop candidate in some fantasy formats, though things could change if he's dealt or injuries surface for the Wizards.
Detroit Pistons have no answer for Anthony Davis in 128-121 loss to Los Angeles Lakers
LOS ANGELES — A first quarter surge gave the Detroit Pistons an early lead over the Los Angeles Lakers on the road. But the Lakers ended up striking next — and taking permanent control of the game. The Lakers defeated the Pistons at Crypto.com Arena, 128-121. Detroit used...
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Unlikely to play Sunday
Love is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Heat due to a hairline fracture in his right thumb. Love suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday's matchup with the Hornets and is considered to be day-to-day. His absence would likely create more opportunities for the likes of Robin Lopez, Lamar Stevens and Cedi Osman.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Drops 20 points Friday
Thompson produced 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 111-101 win over New York. Thompson scored at least 20 points for just the second time this season, highlighting just what a struggle it has been thus far. Outside the top 200 in standard leagues, a case can be made outlining the stance that he could be viewed as a streaming option only. However, given the proven track record, managers should continue to hold, at least for another few weeks, to see if he can build off what was an encouraging performance Friday.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Set new season high in scoring
Gordon produced a season-high 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 99-91 loss to the Pacers. Gordon led the way for the Rockets offensively on a night that Kevin Porter (back) was...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: In line to sit Sunday
Nuggets head coach Mike Malone didn't mention Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) as a player who could be available for Sunday's rematch with the Mavericks when discussing the subject following Friday's 127-99 loss to Dallas. Jokic is thus slated for his third consecutive absence while working through the league's health and safety...
Report: Kings not involved in trade talks with Harrison Barnes
The Kings are not involved in any trade talks regarding Harrison Barnes, James Ham of The Kings Beat tweets. Barnes is averaging 11.6 points, his lowest output since the 2014/15 season, when he produced 10.1 points per game for Golden State. Barnes has started all 14 games this season, averaging 30.9 minutes, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
Russell Westbrook being evaluated for thumb injury, per Darvin Ham
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook will have his right thumb evaluated on Monday after suffering a potential injury during his team’s 123-92 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said in his postgame remarks. It’s unclear precisely at...
Kyrie Irving returns, helps Nets knock off Grizzlies
Kevin Durant scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half and the host Brooklyn Nets pulled away in
Lakers star Russell Westbrook sounds off on Anthony Davis’ going beast mode
For just the second time this season, the Los Angeles Lakers have logged back-to-back wins. This run has a lot to do with Anthony Davis going full beast mode for his team over the past two games. Davis has been so good that it’s almost easy to overlook the fact...
Comments / 0