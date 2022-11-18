Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in Texas was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
Joan Crawford: Her Tragic Life and CareerHerbie J PilatoSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
5 of the best venues to watch the World Cup in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Cubans Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandyTexas State
Related
Knicks 'Willing' To Trade Immanuel Quickley, Derrick Rose
With a growing logjam at guard, would the New York Knicks be willing to part ways with two contributors to their nine-man rotation.
Memphis Grizzlies announce major Ja Morant news
The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a major scare Friday night in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when All-Star guard Ja Morant went down with a scary ankle injury. Ja Morant had to leave Friday's game with an ankle injury. The absolute last thing anyone wanted to see. pic.twitter.com/sgA4KSE6Me — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 19, Read more... The post Memphis Grizzlies announce major Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: live updates
Sunday will be the second time the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets have played each other this season, but the list of available players will look different. The Grizzlies (10-6) will be without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. against the Nets. Bane is nursing a sprained big toe, and Morant suffered a grade 1 left ankle sprain late against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
LA Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Revealed
The San Antonio Spurs started the season much better than many people expected they would. Having come down to earth quite a bit, the team is no longer playing good basketball. The Spurs have lost their last three games, including eight of their last 10. For the Clippers, they have...
CBS Sports
Olivier Sarr: Waived by Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers waived Sarr (wrist) on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Sarr has been dealing with a high-grade partial tear in his right wrist since late October, and it's not yet clear when he'll be deemed ready to return to game action. However, he'll be forced to seek out other opportunities after the Trail Blazers signed Ibou Badji to a two-way contract Friday. Sarr could wind up in the G League if no other NBA team has a two-way opening to use on him.
CBS Sports
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Montrezl Harrell involved in postgame scuffle that includes ex-MVP knocking over ladder
The Philadelphia 76ers earned a hard-fought 110-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, but the hardest fighting was reserved for after the game. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who shot 4 of 15 from the foul line Friday and is hovering at an underwhelming 58.7 percent for the season, attempted to shoot free throws on the Wells Fargo Center court after the game. Philadelphia backup center Montrezl Harrell took issue with that. He and assistant coach Jordan Love returned to the court and Harrell took the ball from the two-time MVP.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Scores career high in win
Markkanen provided 38 points (15-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 134-133 win over the Suns. Markkanen set a new career high with 38 points, which also led the team Friday night. It was an incredibly efficient shooting effort, as he went an impressive 15-for-18 from the field. He's had a great season so far, but this level of efficiency will be difficult to replicate. The former lottery pick is averaging 22.2 points on 54.4 percent shooting this season.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Set new season high in scoring
Gordon produced a season-high 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 99-91 loss to the Pacers. Gordon led the way for the Rockets offensively on a night that Kevin Porter (back) was...
CBS Sports
Wizards' Will Barton: Held scoreless Friday
Barton supplied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in eight minutes during Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat. Barton hit a new low in this one, contributing only a rebound and playing just eight minutes, marking the first time he didn't reach double-digit minutes on the year. At his point, Barton may be a drop candidate in some fantasy formats, though things could change if he's dealt or injuries surface for the Wizards.
Yardbarker
Kyle Kuzma to the Suns?
And according to recent reports, the Phoenix Suns have expressed interest in Kuzma. A report from The Athletic discusses the possibility of a trade involving the Washington Wizards. This is part of an ongoing search for the Suns to get rid of Jae Crowder, who has not stepped on the court this season.
Memphis Grizzlies struggle in fourth quarter vs. Brooklyn Nets without Ja Morant
The undermanned Memphis Grizzlies were right there. Without three of their best players and the Brooklyn Nets getting Kyrie Irving back to team up with Kevin Durant, the Grizzlies led at halftime and entered the fourth quarter down three points. The fourth quarter is closing time, and the Grizzlies were...
numberfire.com
Terence Davis coming off Kings' bench Sunday
Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Keegan Murray is back following a one-game absence due to a back ailment. He'll also immediately start in his return, sending Davis back to a bench role. Our models project...
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Unlikely to play Sunday
Love is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Heat due to a hairline fracture in his right thumb. Love suffered the injury in the third quarter of Friday's matchup with the Hornets and is considered to be day-to-day. His absence would likely create more opportunities for the likes of Robin Lopez, Lamar Stevens and Cedi Osman.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Leads team in loss
Ingram totaled 25 points (9-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Celtics. Ingram led New Orleans in scoring, assists and shots made from three, also leading the Pelicans in shots made in the loss. Ingram has scored 25 or more points with five or more assists in four contests this year.
Yardbarker
Watch: Jarrett Allen Posterizes Mason Plumlee
When Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen missed a pair of games with an illness and injury, there was a noticeable void in the Cavs lineup. The Wine and Gold missed Allen's leadership both on and off the floor. Gone was one of the NBA's premier rim protectors and one half of a defensive duo that featured Evan Mobley that allowed the Cavs to flourish into one of the better defensive teams in the league early this season.
Injury Report: OKC Remains Without Both Tre Mann, Darius Bazley for Trip to Memphis
Oklahoma City continues its road trip to the east with a game against Memphis on Friday with both teams missing key pieces.
Hot Celtics Break Pelicans Win Streak
The Celtics' fast start breaks Pelicans' three-game winning streak.
Nikola Jokic's Status For Nuggets-Mavs Game
Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Third straight double-double
Lillard provided 25 points (8-24 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Thursday's 109-107 loss to the Nets. Lillard hasn't shot the basketball particularly well over his stretch of three straight double-doubles (36.7 percent), but he's finished with 20-plus points in each contest. The star point guard continues to show why he's one of the top sources of scoring at his position by averaging 27.6 points to go along with 4.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists over his first 10 games of the 2022-23 season.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Pelicans takeaways: Derrick White dominates in C's win
The Boston Celtics offense continued to make history in Friday night's win over the New Orleans Pelicans. A 40-point first quarter for the C's included 10 made 3-pointers, tying a franchise record. New Orleans cut Boston's 19-point lead to six in the fourth quarter, but the Celtics held on to earn their ninth consecutive victory, 117-109.
Comments / 0