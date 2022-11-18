Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘All the chips go in’: Buckeyes look ahead to “The Game”The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes top Bemidji State 7-1, sweep home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State stays at No. 2 in AP poll, Michigan at No. 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The top four teams in the Associated Press college football poll remained unchanged Sunday. Georgia ranked No. 1 with 1,574 points with 62 first-place votes, followed by Ohio State with 1,507 and one first-place vote. Michigan, who heads to Columbus next weekend, stayed at No....
Ohio State takes on Maryland before hosting Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes have one more team to face before the highly anticipated Michigan game. Watch The Football Fever here at 11 a.m. Head coach Ryan Day said earlier this week that the team takes each game one by one but admitted his players think about the rivalry game every day of the year.
Ohio State's Miyan Williams, Jaxon Smith-Njigba out against Maryland
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just as a running back recovers, another is now on the sidelines. Running back TreVeyon Henderson was not listed on the unavailable list for Ohio State Saturday morning. As he is apparently able to play, another running back, Miyan Williams, is on the sidelines after...
2002 Week 12: Looking back at OSU's 23-16 OT win at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Fresh off its dramatic escape at Purdue, Ohio State was looking to keep the momentum rolling at Illinois. In their final tuneup before taking on their hated rivals from Michigan, the No. 2 Buckeyes played another close one at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. The Illini...
OSU Marching Band sousaphone player Avery Voress to dot the "i" of Ohio for rivalry game
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Each time the band performs Script Ohio, a different fourth- or fifth-year sousaphone player dots the "i" of Ohio. This year, fifth-year Avery Voress will carry on the tradition for the Michigan game. He joins Good Day Columbus to talk about what the moments means for him.
Family remember Stone Foltz with annual basketball fundraiser
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Studies show that more than 50% of college students experience some level of hazing. The Foltz family is making it their mission to eliminate the disturbing trend with their annual, "Hoops 4 a Change" event. The basketball fundraiser returned to Buckeye Valley High School where...
City of Columbus initiated anti icing operations Saturday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus's Snow Warriors has initiated anti-icing operations due to the drop in temperature and potential precipitation Saturday night. The city advises drivers to stay at least 100 feet away from anti-icing equipment to ensure the safety of everyone on the road. The...
Two tasty fall cocktail recipes for tailgating, holiday season
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Whether you need a tailgating beverage for the upcoming Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry game or a conversation-starter for the holidays, food and lifestyle influencer Shanisty Ireland has you covered. The Buckeye Vodka Boot Warmer. Ingredients:. 1 Bottle Orange Allspice. 2 cups Buckeye Vodka. 1...
How to host Thanksgiving on a budget
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Turkey Day is slowly approaching and this year's Thanksgiving will cost a whopping 20 percent more than it did last year. Kroger's Corporate Affairs Manager, Amy McCormick, shows viewers how to feed a family of 10 for just five dollars a person. Visit Kroger's website...
Linden business shuts down after car crashes into building for second time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A business in Linden had to shut down Friday morning after a car crashed into the wall. Officials said the accident happened at Staffords Market, located along Parkwood Avenue. A black BMW smashed into the wall and damaged the building, according to officials. No injuries...
Local LGBTQ+ community reacts to nightclub shooting, gather for Trans Day of Remembrance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Transgender Day of Remembrance is observed annually on Nov. 20, it is a day that honors the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence. This year the day started with reports of violence against the LGBTQ+ community. Five...
Discover announces plans to open customer care center in Whitehall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Discover, digital banking and payment service company announced plans to open a customer care center in Whitehall, Ohio. The new project will involve more than $16 million for construction, training, and hiring. Discover plans to start hiring customer support representatives from Whitehall and surrounding communities early next year, officials said.
Ice rink at Riverside Crossing Park in Dublin opening Black Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After bagging your Black Friday deals, you can cap the day off on the ice at Dublin's Crossing Park. The city announced the ice rink at Riverside Crossing Park will open for the season at 5 p.m. on Black Friday. The 3,2000-square-foot rink is located...
Columbus Commons light up for holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Holiday light displays are popping up around Central Ohio, including in downtown Columbus. More than 400,000 festive lights were turned on Friday night at Columbus Commons. Those who came out to see the lights could get free hot chocolate and carousel rides. Musicians were also...
Car crashed into east side karate studio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into a building in the 3000 block of East Broad Street around 7 p.m. Saturday, police said. Dispatch got a call about the crash at 6:52 p.m. and police went to the scene. ABC 6 has been told no one was seriously...
Gahanna officer recovering after being struck while helping drivers amid icy conditions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna police officer was hospitalized after being struck while helping drivers on an icy highway Saturday. Gahanna police said the officer was struck around 9:30 p.m. while multiple units were helping disabled motorists on I-270 near I-670. Ice developed on some roadways in the...
A deputy's wife shares perspective on deadly Ross County shootout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Ross County deputy is in the hospital, after being involved in a deadly shootout outside the Ross County Sheriff's Office. Body camera and surveillance camera footage from the Ross County Sheriff's Office show 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell walking up to the Ross County Sheriff's Office and knocking on a window. Mitchell is seen pacing outside the building before Sergeant Eric Kocheran opens the door.
'Snoop Doggie Dogs': Snoop Dogg launches pet accessory line
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Rapper Snoop Dogg has launched a pet line called "Snoop Doggie Doggs." While the line only mentions dogs, it also includes items designed to fit cats. "Now, your pet can officially be royalty with a collection of apparel, accessories, and toys designed by Snoop himself,"...
Local bakery Bake Me Happy shares easy gluten-free recipes for the holidays
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — While turkey gets all the attention on Thanksgiving, we can't forget about sweets. This holiday season, local bakery Bake Me Happy is offering gluten-free sweets like pumpkin pies, pumpkin rolls and pumpkin cookies. Bake Me Happy co-owners Wendy Miller Pugh and Letha Pugh join Good Day Columbus ahead of the holidays.
73-year-old man partially acquitted for role in deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County jury on Friday found a 73-year-old man guilty of aggravated menacing but not guilty of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a deadly shooting in 2021. Robert Thomas, 73, was accused of bringing an "assault rifle" out to a dispute with a neighbor's...
