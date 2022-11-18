Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cracker Barrel Announces Brand New Restaurant OpeningBryan DijkhuizenEl Paso, TX
Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of TexasTravel MavenCanutillo, TX
Should Texas do more to protect border agents?Ash JurbergEl Paso, TX
The Latest Law For Migrants Entering Texas Changes AgainTom HandyTexas State
Migrants are Entering Texas Through Street ManholesTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
Rollover crash on U.S. 54 north and Diana leaves one dead
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 65-year-old male is dead after losing control of his vehicle on U.S. 54 north and Diana in northeast El Paso. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from his vehicle according to a statement issued by the El Paso Police Department.
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department need your help searching for masked attacker
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso are searching for a man who entered a Circle K and attacked a clerk in Mission Valley. According to the El Paso Police Department the man entered the convenience store located at 8855 North Loop where he jumped the counter and rushed the worker.
KFOX 14
Guatemalan man dies after hit-and-run on Loop 375; Juarez driver arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Guatemalan man died after getting hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Loop 375 at Fonseca on Thursday night and the driver turned himself in hours later. Officials said the man who died was a 52-year-old man from Guatemala. Officials said the...
KFOX 14
El Paso police officer assaulted at Cincinnati Entertainment District
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — Crimes Against Persons Detectives are investigating an assault on a police officer that happened Friday morning. The call came in around 2 a.m about a fight involving weapons at a bar known as College Dropout at 207 Cincinnati Avenue. During the investigation into the...
KFOX 14
Body found along border wall in Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to a Facebook post by the Sunland Park Fire Department a person was found unconscious at 1000 McNutt Road in Sunland Park, New Mexico by Border Patrol. BP agents began CPR and called for Sunland Park Fire for assistance and were unsuccessful at...
KFOX 14
Explosion and smoke reported in Chaparral, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Reports of an explosion and black smoke were seen by neighbors and residents on the 300 block of Sand Dunes Way in Chaparral, New Mexico Sunday afternoon. According to Captain Arturo Herrera of the Dona Ana County Fire Department the call came in before...
KFOX 14
Man wanted for robbing GECU bank in east El Paso in September arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man who was wanted for allegedly robbing a GECU bank at gunpoint in east El Paso in September was arrested. The man was identified as 45-year-old Sherman Edward Lester Jr. of Tucson. He was charged Thursday for bank robberies in El Paso and in Arizona.
KFOX 14
Mobile pet unit offers discounted services at Memorial Park in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans looking for affordable spay and neuter services, low cost vaccinations, and microchipping can take their furry family members to Memorial Park Sunday morning in Central El Paso. The goal of the Mobile Pet Vet is to help locals care for their pets...
KFOX 14
Man allegedly broke into Church's Chicken in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police said they arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to a burglary at Church's Chicken in northeast El Paso. The alleged burglary happened at the fast-food restaurant at 5308 Dyer Street on Wednesday. Angel Fernando Zarate, of Ciudad Juarez, was charged with two counts...
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Nov. 20
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
KFOX 14
Young girls allegedly victimized by spouse of El Paso home daycare employee
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two girls under the age of 10 told El Paso police detectives a man at a home daycare they were enrolled at inappropriately touched them. Officers arrested and charged 66-year-old Mark Rotz, of east El Paso, with two counts of indecency with a child.
KFOX 14
WinterFest is back at San Jacinto Plaza in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — WinterFest has returned to downtown El Paso and organizers say it will be "bigger, brighter, and better" than ever. The celebration is being held at San Jacinto Plaza starting Saturday and will last for six-weeks ending on January 1st of 2023. The lighting of...
KFOX 14
NM State Police said NMSU student was lured by UNM student
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — New details about the early Saturday morning shooting at the University of New Mexico's (UNM) campus in Albuquerque are coming to light. According to the New Mexico State Police, (NMSP) the NMSU student who was shot at the campus was lured there by 19-year-old Brandon Travis and three other UNM students.
KFOX 14
El Pasoans brace cold weather, enjoy outdoor activities with family
El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14) — The Borderland has seen it's fair share of cold days and nights as of late. While El Paso is known as the Sun City, El Pasoans have embraced the cold. Several El Pasoans were out at the park, tailgating at the University of Texas...
KFOX 14
Bazaar Model Management Launches 11th Annual Texas International Fashion
El Paso, Texas — In honor of El Paso Fashion Week some of the hottest fashion trends were on full display. The latest collections for men, women, and children were shown off by trending runway models based here in the sun city, New Mexico, and Mexico. Some designers featured...
KFOX 14
Seismologist says 7 magnitude earthquake could happen in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Mentone, Texas on Wednesday shook part of the Borderland. But, it pales in comparison to a larger earthquake that a seismologist says is possible in El Paso. “It’s kind of a wake-up call in this area that there are...
KFOX 14
Thanksgiving holiday ramps up airport, thousands expected to travel
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Many people make travel plans to be with their loved ones during the holiday season. KFOX14 spoke to Sam Rodriguez, the Director of the El Paso International Airport to see how the staff and facility is preparing for an influx of travelers. He said...
KFOX 14
The Goo Goo Dolls wrap up "Chaos in Bloom" tour in El Paso
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Goo Goo Dolls wrapped up their "Chaos in Bloom" tour at The Plaza Theater in El Paso Sunday night. The band performed songs off of their latest album and some of their biggest hits including "Iris" and "Slide." Full setlist:. Yeah. Slide. Big...
KFOX 14
El Paso man indicted for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A federal grand jury in The United States District Court for the District of Columbia indicted an El Paso man for his reported role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. David Arredondo, 47, faces seven counts:. Count 1: Civil disorder. Count 2: Assaulting, resisting,...
KFOX 14
El Paso DA attorneys request to withdraw from her removal from office case citing conflict
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales' lawyers filed a motion requesting to withdraw from Rosales' removal from office case. The lawyers Patrick Wilson, David Chavez and Luis Yanez asked the court to enter an order permitting them to withdraw from Rosales' case. According to...
Comments / 0