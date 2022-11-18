ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Rollover crash on U.S. 54 north and Diana leaves one dead

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 65-year-old male is dead after losing control of his vehicle on U.S. 54 north and Diana in northeast El Paso. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from his vehicle according to a statement issued by the El Paso Police Department.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Police Department need your help searching for masked attacker

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso are searching for a man who entered a Circle K and attacked a clerk in Mission Valley. According to the El Paso Police Department the man entered the convenience store located at 8855 North Loop where he jumped the counter and rushed the worker.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso police officer assaulted at Cincinnati Entertainment District

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — Crimes Against Persons Detectives are investigating an assault on a police officer that happened Friday morning. The call came in around 2 a.m about a fight involving weapons at a bar known as College Dropout at 207 Cincinnati Avenue. During the investigation into the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Body found along border wall in Sunland Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to a Facebook post by the Sunland Park Fire Department a person was found unconscious at 1000 McNutt Road in Sunland Park, New Mexico by Border Patrol. BP agents began CPR and called for Sunland Park Fire for assistance and were unsuccessful at...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KFOX 14

Explosion and smoke reported in Chaparral, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Reports of an explosion and black smoke were seen by neighbors and residents on the 300 block of Sand Dunes Way in Chaparral, New Mexico Sunday afternoon. According to Captain Arturo Herrera of the Dona Ana County Fire Department the call came in before...
CHAPARRAL, NM
KFOX 14

Man wanted for robbing GECU bank in east El Paso in September arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man who was wanted for allegedly robbing a GECU bank at gunpoint in east El Paso in September was arrested. The man was identified as 45-year-old Sherman Edward Lester Jr. of Tucson. He was charged Thursday for bank robberies in El Paso and in Arizona.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man allegedly broke into Church's Chicken in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police said they arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to a burglary at Church's Chicken in northeast El Paso. The alleged burglary happened at the fast-food restaurant at 5308 Dyer Street on Wednesday. Angel Fernando Zarate, of Ciudad Juarez, was charged with two counts...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Nov. 20

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

WinterFest is back at San Jacinto Plaza in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — WinterFest has returned to downtown El Paso and organizers say it will be "bigger, brighter, and better" than ever. The celebration is being held at San Jacinto Plaza starting Saturday and will last for six-weeks ending on January 1st of 2023. The lighting of...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

NM State Police said NMSU student was lured by UNM student

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — New details about the early Saturday morning shooting at the University of New Mexico's (UNM) campus in Albuquerque are coming to light. According to the New Mexico State Police, (NMSP) the NMSU student who was shot at the campus was lured there by 19-year-old Brandon Travis and three other UNM students.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KFOX 14

Seismologist says 7 magnitude earthquake could happen in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Mentone, Texas on Wednesday shook part of the Borderland. But, it pales in comparison to a larger earthquake that a seismologist says is possible in El Paso. “It’s kind of a wake-up call in this area that there are...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Thanksgiving holiday ramps up airport, thousands expected to travel

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Many people make travel plans to be with their loved ones during the holiday season. KFOX14 spoke to Sam Rodriguez, the Director of the El Paso International Airport to see how the staff and facility is preparing for an influx of travelers. He said...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

The Goo Goo Dolls wrap up "Chaos in Bloom" tour in El Paso

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Goo Goo Dolls wrapped up their "Chaos in Bloom" tour at The Plaza Theater in El Paso Sunday night. The band performed songs off of their latest album and some of their biggest hits including "Iris" and "Slide." Full setlist:. Yeah. Slide. Big...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso man indicted for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A federal grand jury in The United States District Court for the District of Columbia indicted an El Paso man for his reported role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. David Arredondo, 47, faces seven counts:. Count 1: Civil disorder. Count 2: Assaulting, resisting,...
EL PASO, TX

