Tesla fire tests local firefighters' skills

Clearfield County, Pa. — Around 10:55 a.m. on Nov. 15, emergency personnel raced to a vehicle fire on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County, where a Tesla was burning out of control.Several fire companies responded to the 137 mile marker to put out a fire they said was "not your typical vehicle fire."According to the Morris Twp. Fire Company's press release : "As Engine Tanker 17 and Engine Tanker 19 arrived on scene it was quickly discovered that this was not your typical vehicle fire as crews quickly utilized just over 4,000 gallons of water. In total approximately 12,000 gallons of water was utilized."To give you an idea of the severity, crews can normally extinguish a fully involved vehicle fire with approximately 500 gallons or less."Due to the lithium ion battery on the vehicle, extinguishing this fire would require additional tankers as the vehicle would continue to reignite and burn fierce at times. In total it took crews nearly two hours of continually applying water on the vehicle as the battery would begin to reignite and hold high temperatures."This vehicle burnt so hot and long that if it was not for the rims you might not even of know it was a vehicle."

This is the first known Tesla Fire in this area, according to the Columbia Volunteer Fire Company."Training and pre planning for an incident like this is key," they wrote on their Facebook page. That knowledge, they said, was put to the task, and the incident operated smoothly."Was a great learning experience for all, especially as the car industry progresses as we see it today."According to AutoinsuranceEZ.com , electric vehicles catch fire less often, but can be harder to put out than gas car fires. "Hybrid vehicles actually come in number one with the most fires per 100K sales. Gas vehicles are second, and electric vehicles place third, with only 25 fires per 100K electric vehicle sales," the webstite states.Additional tankers to respond to the incident were from Snow Shoe Volunteer Fire Company , Pine Glen Fire Company , Columbia Volunteer Fire Company , and Grassflat Volunteer Fire Company .