Tacoma fire crews battle house fire on South 82nd Street in Tacoma

UPDATE 6 p.m.: Tacoma Fire Department is reporting that the fire has been knocked down. There are no injuries reported.

Tacoma firefighters are battling a house fire Thursday evening in the 400 block of South 82nd Street of Tacoma, according to spokesperson Joe Meineke.

Initial reports indicated heavy smoke and flames were coming from the front of the structure located near Pacific Avenue.

