ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Tacoma fire crews battle house fire on South 82nd Street in Tacoma

By Craig Sailor
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wJykv_0jF6UqeC00

UPDATE 6 p.m.: Tacoma Fire Department is reporting that the fire has been knocked down. There are no injuries reported.

Original story:

Tacoma firefighters are battling a house fire Thursday evening in the 400 block of South 82nd Street of Tacoma, according to spokesperson Joe Meineke.

Initial reports indicated heavy smoke and flames were coming from the front of the structure located near Pacific Avenue.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | Police surround 15th Ave 7-Eleven after reported gunpoint hold-up

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle. 7-Eleven armed robbery attempt: Police surrounded the 15th and Denny 7-Eleven store early Sunday after a...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Southbound Stadium Way, between 705 and Broadway, fully closed as early as Nov. 21

Sound Transit announcement. Construction occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area includes crews working on the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. As the...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Tukwila police officer struck by passing car

TUKWILA, Wash. — Around 8 p.m. on Friday night, a Tukwila police responded to a collision at the intersection of Grady Way and Interuban Ave S. When working the scene, the officer was struck by a passing car. The officer was taken to the hospital for further car and was released the same night.
TUKWILA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Strong winds uproot massive tree at Enumclaw apartment complex

Strong winds have been hammering the Enumclaw area and at one apartment complex, took down a huge tree! Wind gusts there on Thursday topped 50 mph. “I thought, ‘Wow, that’s going to come down,’” Linda Harrold, who lives in the complex, said. “I heard something really loud and I looked out the window, there was no tree.” Harrold estimated that the tree was about 50 years old.
ENUMCLAW, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle firefighters battling blaze at Ballard business

An exterior fire has extended to a Ballard business, as firefighters with the Seattle Fire Department work to extinguish the blaze on Tuesday. At about 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a reported fire at Northwest 43rd Street and 8th Avenue Northwest, where they found a fire that had grown into the Albert Lee Appliances.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Suspect Flees, Shoots at Police Investigating DV Harassment in West Seattle

Police investigating a report of domestic violence came under fire from the suspect as he fled the West Seattle scene early Saturday morning. A woman called 911 around 12:30 am to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle and pointing a handgun at her. Police responding to her home spotted the 26-year-old suspect’s vehicle driving toward the house. Officers attempted to get the suspect to stop the vehicle but he drove off at a high rate of speed.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS LA

4 killed in small plane crash near Seattle

All four people aboard a single-engine plane were killed when it crashed Friday morning just north of Seattle, Washington, officials said Saturday. The single-engine Textron 208B went down at 9:35 a.m. local time Friday in a field east of Harvey Field Airport in Snohomish County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA had initially indicated Friday that two people were aboard the plane. However, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office confirmed to CBS News on Saturday that there were four people aboard, all of whom died. The identities of the four victims have not been released. The crash scene was in an "unworked field," Snohomish County Fire District 4 said, and crews had difficulty accessing it due to the "terrain, vegetation and irrigation canals." Firefighters struggled to extinguish a large fire caused by the wreck, and had to lay down 2,000 feet of water hose to battle the flames, the fire department said. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash. 
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy