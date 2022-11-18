ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

Update from the States Attorneys Office: Integrity Task Force Is Investigating Another Officer Involved Shooting in Winnebago County

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Rockford Scanner: Police Are Investigating Another Shot Fired Incident

ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Paranormal Files: 8 Police Officers And A Security Guard Go Scrambling For Their Lives, After They Have An Alleged Paranormal Experience At A Local Health Facility

ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner: Community Members Taking Physical Action Against Scam Artists and Panhandlers, Since Local Police Won’t Do A Thing

ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner: Accident With Possible Injuries, in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, IL
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 16-17, 2022

OREGON — On Nov. 16 at 6:48 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 7,000 block of North Kishwaukee Road for an equipment violation. After an investigation, Mical Lane, 45, of Byron, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license. Lane was also cited for no operable registration light. Lane was released on a signature I-Bond with a return court date.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
Rockford Scanner: Couple Of Power Outages in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Suspect Charged in Antioch Shooting That Was Reportedly Sparked By Salad

(Antioch, IL) A suspect has been named and charged in an Antioch shooting. Authorities say Rondel Jamison and his mother’s boyfriend got into an argument on Wednesday morning at the Antioch Manor Apartments. The argument (which was over salad according to Antioch Communication Specialist Jim Moran) then turned physical, and the victim exited the apartment, only to be shot by the alleged suspect. The victim, a man in his 40’s, is expected to recover. Jamison meanwhile faces a slew of charges including a Class X felony count of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. The 22-year-old faces five other felonies as well. Bond was set at 1-million-dollars with a court date set for December 13th.
ANTIOCH, IL
Rockford Scanner: Multi Vehicle Accident in Winnebago county

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL

